Area football roundup

BROOKLAND — Brookland's defense forced four turnovers, one of which resulted in a touchdown, as the Bearcats defeated Pocahontas 20-8 in high school football Friday night.
The Bearcats (2-1) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on the first of Hayden Elder's two touchdown passes to Gabe Carter. Brookland tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter and the teams traded scores in the fourth quarter.
Elder finished 8-of-15 passing for 98 yards. Carter had two receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns, also adding a two-point conversion catch. Malachi Stinnett led the Bearcats' ground game with 52 yards on 16 carries.
Kaden Webbe returned an interception 52 yards for a Brookland touchdown. Felipe Lozano and Walker Spears also picked off passes, while Conner Marshall recovered a fumble for the Bearcats.
DJ Coffey scored for Pocahontas (0-3) on a 2-yard run.
Walnut Ridge 34, EPC 30
WALNUT RIDGE — Jayden Saulsbury's last-minute interception in the end zone sealed Walnut Ridge's 34-30 victory over East Poinsett County in high school football Friday night.
The lead changed hands three times in the fourth quarter. Walnut Ridge (3-0) took the lead for good when Enrique Perez scored on a 12-yard run with 4:38 remaining, setting what would be the final score.
Perez also scored the game's first touchdown on a 10-yard run at the 8:32 mark of the first quarter, followed by the extra point. Dennis Gaines scored on a 2-yard run to pull EPC (1-1) within 7-6 at the 6:06 mark.
Saulsbury scored on a 2-yard run with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter. Gaines answered by scoring on a 7-yard run at the 1:09 mark and the Warriors added the two-point conversion for their first lead, 14-13.
EPC's Cooper Argo scored on a 5-yard run with 1:01 left in the third quarter and the Warriors added the two-point conversion to lead 22-13 at halftime.
Robbie Tate scored on a 1-yard run as Walnut Ridge pulled within 22-20 with 7:07 to go in the third quarter. The Bobcats regained the lead, 28-22, on Jersie Cunningham's 19-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.
Argo fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Omar McCuiston and the Warriors added the two-point try with 7:21 left in the game to lead 30-28.
Cunningham ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Perez added 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries; Tate had 82 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts; and Saulsbury finished with 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Gaines powered EPC with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Argo added 95 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, also completing 6-of-11 passes for 137 yards and a score. McCuiston had four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Moore led EPC's defense with 12 tackles.
Hoxie 19, Paragould 18
HOXIE — Hoxie halted a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter Friday night to hold off Paragould for a 19-18 victory in high school football.
The Rams (1-2) pulled within a point when Mikey Pekrul scored on a 5-yard run with 4:42 left in the game. Hoxie's Camden Brooks made the tackle on the two-point conversion to keep the Mustangs in the lead.
Brooks also made a key contribution on offense with a receiving touchdown and 67 yards on 15 carries. Kayden Glenn gained 102 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 9-of-12 passing for 100 yards and another touchdown.
Hoxie (3-0) scored first on Glenn's 15-yard touchdown pass to Brooks. Damion Rundel's extra point gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first quarter.
Paragould's Cole Chipman scored on a 61-yard run 23 seconds later, but the Rams' two-point attempt failed to leave Hoxie with a 7-6 lead. Glenn scored on a 5-yard run at the 4:26 mark and the Mustangs led 13-6 at halftime.
The Rams pulled within 13-12 on Zander Hinkle's 40-yard touchdown run with 6:36 to play in the third quarter. Glenn scored Hoxie's final touchdown on a 41-yard run with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Trumann 27, Manila 0
MANILA — Jake Osment and Cade Hatton combined for 265 yards and four touchdowns rushing Friday night as Trumann rolled past Manila 27-0 to give first-year head coach Gunner Cook his first victory with the Wildcats.
Osment led Trumann (1-1) with 144 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Hatton added 121 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts.
The Wildcats finished with 348 total yards, including 311 rushing. Osment was 5-of-15 passing for 37 yards, with Hatton and Gavin Greenwell catching two passes each.
Johnathan Vazquez led Trumann's defense with 12 tackles; Carson Smith added 10 tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss; Gavin Cubit made 10 tackles and had one sack; and Hatton contributed an interception defensively. Efrain Garcia made three of his four extra-point attempts.
Stuttgart 33, Newport 14
NEWPORT — Stuttgart's Deontae Clark accounted for 249 rushing/receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 touches Friday night as the Ricebirds rolled past Newport 33-14 in high school football.
Clark ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. He scored on runs of 48 and 60 yards in the second quarter to give Stuttgart (2-1) a 17-0 halftime lead.
Clark caught a 93-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and finished with six receptions for 138 yards. Stuttgart quarterback Cain Price was 17-of-21 passing for 290 yards and two touchdowns.
Demetric Denton led Newport's offense with 144 yards on 18 carries.
Malik Robinson put the Greyhounds (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Newport's Luke Reynolds later threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dayrin Braxton and ran in the two-point conversion.
Bryston Elston led Newport defensively with eight tackles.
Gosnell 28, Osceola 6
OSCEOLA — Gosnell completed a perfect run through non-conference play Friday with a 28-6 victory over Osceola.
The Pirates (3-0) scored 14 points in each half. Jai Jacobs caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Cam Williams had five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Gosnell's Imari Young scored on an interception return in the fourth quarter.
Palestine-Wheatley 22,
Harrisburg 16
PALESTINE — Palestine-Wheatley held off Harrisburg for a 22-16 victory in high school football Friday night.
Harrisburg (0-2) finished with a 317-208 advantage in total offense, but the Hornets also had two turnovers to none for the Patriots. Palestine-Wheatley led 14-8 at halftime.
Conner Henderson's 2-yard touchdown run put Harrisburg on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Andrew England added the two-point conversion to pull the Hornets within 14-8.
Palestine-Wheatley led 22-8 in the third quarter before Max Tracy threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Chambers. Trey Blackwood added the two-point conversion.
Tracy was 12-of-21 passing for 122 yards. England led the Hornets with six receptions for 93 yards.
Henderson rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries, followed by Blackwood with 71 on nine carries and Jacobe Tate with 57 on 16 attempts for Harrisburg.
Evan Henley led Harrisburg defensively with seven tackles.
LR Catholic 30, GCT 0
LITTLE ROCK — Little Rock Catholic built a 23-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Greene County Tech 30-0 in the 6A-East conference opener for both teams.
Catholic (2-0) extended a 7-0 lead with 16 points in the second quarter. The Rockets added another touchdown in the final period while keeping the Eagles (1-1) off the scoreboard.
FS Southside 35, Wynne 7
WYNNE — Class 7A Fort Smith Southside defeated Wynne 35-7 in high school football Friday night.
The Mavericks (3-0) led 21-0 at halftime.
State scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Alma 35, Pryor, Okla. 0
Augusta 66, Rose Bud 58
Barton 53, Marianna Lee 14
Bearden 14, Lafayette County 12
Benton 48, Sylvan Hills 7
Bentonville West 63, LR Central 0
Bigelow 32, Perryville 9
Bismarck 41, Poyen 8
Brinkley 34, Fountain Lake 8
Camden Fairview 30, Booneville 22
Carlisle 7, Cross County 0
Cent Ark Christian 50, Bauxite 45
Clinton 48, LR Hall 23
Conway 49, Springdale 0
Conway Christian 20, Atkins 0
Corning 32, Cutter-Morning Star 22
Crossett 35, Star City 28
D'Arbonne Woods, La. 32, Drew Central 30
Dardanelle 35, Rison 20
DeSoto Central, Miss. 29, Jonesboro 13
DeWitt 49, Monticello 39
Dermott 40, Cedar Ridge 8
Des Arc 26, Bald Knob 12
Dierks 30, Gurdon 25
Dumas 35, Helena-West Helena 8
Elkins 51, Clarksville 10
Fayetteville 56, FS Northside 0
Forrest City 30, Lonoke 16
Fouke 40, Waldron 0
Gentry 63, Quitman 40
Greenbrier 50, Siloam Springs 21
Greenland 14, Berryville 7
Greenwood 55, Mountain Home 7
Hackett 26, Panama, Okla. 16
Harrison 55, Batesville 10
Haynesville, La. 21, Camden Harmony Grove 20
Hazen 34, Clarendon 20
Hector 24, McCrory 20
Highland 20, Piggott 12
Hope 14, Ashdown 12
Izard County 60, Marshall 14
Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 0
Junction City 41, LV Lakeside 14
LR Parkview 28, Bryant 27
LR Southwest 48, Rogers Heritage 6
Lamar 42, Dover 12
Lavaca 38, Horatio 7
Lincoln 45, Mena 42
Magazine 32, Danville 20
Magnet Cove 76, Baptist Prep 7
Malvern 35, HS Lakeside 34
Marion 50, El Dorado 13
McGehee 29, Hamburg 28
Melbourne 24, Cave City 17
Mills 41, Beebe 8
Mineral Springs 42, Smackover 0
Morrilton 27, Vilonia 21
Mountain View 40, Subiaco Academy 26
Mountainburg 17, Cedarville 8
Murfreesboro 48, LR Episcopal 7
Nashville 49, De Queen 0
Nettleton 43, Blytheville 40
Ozark 28, Charleston 7
Paris 34, West Fork 21
Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 8
Pine Bluff 60, Watson Chapel 8
Pottsville 28, Harmony Grove 21
Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 22
Prescott 17, Fordyce 0
Pulaski Academy 48, Russellville 20
Rector 46, Mountain Pine 22
Rogers 38, Farmington 3
Salem 38, Riverview 12
Searcy 49, Sheridan 40
Shiloh Christian 66, Victory Christian, Okla. 28
Southside Batesville 49, Heber Springs 10
Spring Hill 22, Parkers Chapel 16
Texarkana 36, Arkadelphia 14
Valley View 47, Rivercrest 25
West Memphis 48, Jacksonville 7
West Memphis Christian 40, Hebron Christian, Miss. 0
White Hall 42, Maumelle 21
Woodlawn 44, Midland 14