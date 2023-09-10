Area football roundup

Paragould’s Eric Copeland (80) finds running room against Hoxie during Friday’s game. Hoxie edged Paragould 19-18.

 Nathan Hibbard / Paxton News Bureau

BROOKLAND — Brookland's defense forced four turnovers, one of which resulted in a touchdown, as the Bearcats defeated Pocahontas 20-8 in high school football Friday night.

The Bearcats (2-1) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on the first of Hayden Elder's two touchdown passes to Gabe Carter. Brookland tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter and the teams traded scores in the fourth quarter.