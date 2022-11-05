Area football roundup

Pocahontas' Connor Baker (4) finds running room during Friday's game at Highland. Baker scored two rushing touchdowns, drawing within one of the state's career record for rushing touchdowns, in Pocahontas' 41-14 victory

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

Pocahontas 41, Highland 14

HIGHLAND — Connor Baker moved closer to Arkansas' career record for rushing touchdowns Friday night as Pocahontas clinched an outright 4A-3 conference championship with a 41-14 rout of Highland.