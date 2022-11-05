Area football roundup

Pocahontas 41, Highland 14
HIGHLAND — Connor Baker moved closer to Arkansas' career record for rushing touchdowns Friday night as Pocahontas clinched an outright 4A-3 conference championship with a 41-14 rout of Highland.
Baker scored two touchdowns while rushing for 135 yards on 23 carries. He has 96 career rushing touchdowns, one short of the state record set by former Clarendon star Cedric Houston from 1997-2000.
Pocahontas (9-1, 7-0 conference) will open the Class 4A state playoffs at home as the No. 1 seed from its conference. The Redskins will play Lincoln, the No. 5 seed from 4A-1.
Baker also completed all four passes he attempted for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison Carter caught three passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Grayson Maupin added 92 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Pocahontas took a 6-0 lead on Baker's 16-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left in the first quarter. The Redskins added 29 points in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead.
Baker connected with Carter on a 53-yard touchdown pass with 8:15 left in the second quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion. Baker scored again on a 4-yard run at the 6:40 mark, then threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Carter with 4:37 remaining in the half.
Maupin scored Pocahontas' last touchdown of the first half on an 83-yard run with 1:30 to go in the second quarter.
Pocahontas' DJ Coffey scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Highland (3-7, 2-5 conference) scored once each in the third and fourth quarters.
Hoxie 7, Walnut Ridge 6
WALNUT RIDGE — Hoxie scored on its opening drive Friday night and made it stand for a 7-6 victory over neighboring rival Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 conference football.
The victory gives the Mustangs (7-3, 5-1 conference) the No. 2 state playoff seed from 3A-3. Hoxie will host Quitman in the first round next Friday.
Walnut Ridge (7-3, 4-2 conference) will travel to Salem as the No. 3 seed. The teams also met in the regular season, with Walnut Ridge edging Salem 36-34.
Camden Brooks scored Hoxie's touchdown on a 2-yard run with 8:06 remaining in the first quarter. Jason Duncan kicked the extra point.
Walnut Ridge broke through with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter on Walker Ward's 8-yard touchdown run, but the Bobcats missed the extra point.
Brooks finished with 75 yards on 11 carries. Prechton Wilkerson led the Mustangs in rushing with 89 yards on 20 carries. Hoxie's Sage Treadwell was 10-of-19 passing for 138 yards, with Kayden Glenn catching six passes for 67 yards.
Gosnell 48, Westside 6
GOSNELL — Gosnell earned its eighth victory of the season Friday night with a 48-6 rout of Westside in 4A-3 conference football.
The Pirates (8-2, 5-2 conference) are the No. 3 state playoff seed from 4A-3. The Pirates will host McGehee, the third-place team from 4A-8.
Floyd Williams finished with 81 yards rushing and three touchdowns on nine carries. Cam Williams caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, the score coming on a 24-yard pass from Reid Shelton in the second quarter.
Newport 36, Perryville 12
NEWPORT — CJ Young ran for two touchdowns and Dejai Marshall passed for two to lead Newport to a 36-12 victory over Perryville in 3A-2 conference football Friday.
Newport (7-3, 5-1 conference) is the No. 2 seed from 3A-2. The Greyhounds will host the fourth-place team from 3A-4 in the first round.
Young carried the football 21 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall was 9-of-19 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Kylan Crite had six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown, while Isiah Kendall caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
The Greyhounds led 14-0 at halftime. Young opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 38-yard run, followed by Dylan Braxton's two-point conversion.
Marshall fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kendall in the second quarter to set the halftime score.
Crite caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to open the second-half scoring. After Perryville (4-6, 2-4) scored its first points, Crite returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and Marshall passed to Kendall on the two-point conversion, pushing Newport's lead to 28-6.
Young scored on a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter and Marshall passed to Kendall on the conversion.
Rivercrest 49, Blytheville 20
BLYTHEVILLE — Rivercrest opened a 36-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Blytheville 49-20 in 4A-3 conference football.
The Colts (7-3, 6-1 conference) will take a six-game winning streak into the Class 4A playoffs. Rivercrest will host Gentry, the No. 4 seed from 4A-1, in the first round.
Rivercrest scored 29 points in the first 14 minutes Friday. Cavonta Washington threw a 54-yard pass to Koby Turner to set up the Colts' first score, which came on Marcus Slayton's 1-yard run with 10:07 left in the first quarter.
Turner followed with a 46-yard interception return and Josh Johnson kicked his second extra point with 9:24 left in the first quarter. Blytheville (5-5, 3-4 conference) answered as Tim Brown scored on a 28-yard run at the 5:16 mark.
Turner scored again on a 5-yard run with 3:27 left in the quarter. The Colts' second-quarter scoring began with Washington's 20-yard touchdown pass to Mike Rainer, followed by Austin Elrod's two-point pass to Kevin Morris at the 10:27 mark.
Jaden Stovall scored on a 19-yard run with 2:22 remaining. Slayton scored on a 2-yard run with 13 seconds remaining as Rivercrest took a 42-6 halftime lead.
The Colts' lead grew to 49-6 on TJ Scott's 55-yard touchdown run with 6:59 left in the third quarter. Brown scored on a 14-yard run and Dee Wells added the two-point conversion for the Chickasaws in the final minute of the third quarter.
Blytheville's Courtney Rogers scored on a 27-yard run with 5:20 left in the game. The Colts stopped the two-point conversion as freshman Naeem Rainer recovered a fumble.
Washington was 7-of-8 passing for 184 yards in the first half. Mike Rainer had four receptions for 84 yards in the first two quarters.
Slayton led the Colts' defense with 11 tackles and Trenton Kimbrough added nine.
Ingram Battles led Blytheville with 101 yards on 17 carries. Brown added 66 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Osceola 52, Manila 0
MANILA — Osceola wrapped up an outright 3A-3 conference championship Friday with a 52-0 victory over Manila.
The Seminoles (6-3, 6-0 conference) will take a six-game winning streak into the playoffs. Osceola will host Perryville, the fifth-place team from 3A-2, in the first round.
Manila (3-7, 3-3 conference) will play the third-place team from 3A-4 in the first round.
Sylvan Hills 35, GCT 14
SHERWOOD — Sylvan Hills pulled away from a third-quarter tie to defeat Greene County Tech 35-14 in 6A-East conference football Friday.
The Bears led the Eagles 14-7 at halftime. GCT (2-8, 1-8 conference) tied the game on Calvin Spearman's 50-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, but Sylvan Hills scored the final 21 points.