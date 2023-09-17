Area football roundup

Greene County Tech’s Tate Ryan (6) eludes an El Dorado defender during Friday night’s game in Paragould. El Dorado defeated GCT 38-6.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

WYNNE — Wynne rolled past Magnolia 35-0 Friday night as the Yellowjackets earned their first victory under new coach Clay Totty.

Quarterback John Watson opened the scoring for Wynne (1-2) on a 1-yard sneak with 6:05 left in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets' lead grew to 14-0 when Cameron Smith scored on a 4-yard run at the 6:43 mark of the second quarter and Donte Smith added the two-point conversion.