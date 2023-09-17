Area football roundup

WYNNE — Wynne rolled past Magnolia 35-0 Friday night as the Yellowjackets earned their first victory under new coach Clay Totty.
Quarterback John Watson opened the scoring for Wynne (1-2) on a 1-yard sneak with 6:05 left in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets' lead grew to 14-0 when Cameron Smith scored on a 4-yard run at the 6:43 mark of the second quarter and Donte Smith added the two-point conversion.
Watson scored on another 1-yard sneak with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter and Brayden Mattox kicked the first of his three extra points, setting the Yellowjackets' 21-0 halftime lead over the Panthers (2-1).
Cameron Smith scored on a 6-yard run with 10:34 remaining in the game and Donte Smith added another touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:16 left to play.
Salem 28, Walnut Ridge 15
SALEM — Salem scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat Walnut Ridge 28-15 Friday night in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Walnut Ridge (3-1) struck first on Robbie Tate's 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, also adding the two-point conversion. Salem (4-0) answered with two touchdowns in the second quarter for a 14-8 lead.
The Bobcats scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on Jersie Cunningham's 12-yard run. Cristian Gonzalez kicked the extra point to give Walnut Ridge a 15-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Enrique Perez was Walnut Ridge's leading rusher with 58 yards on 12 carries. Cunningham added 55 yards on nine carries, Tate had 39 on 13 attempts and Jayden Saulsberry contributed 23 on four attempts for the Bobcats, who had 191 rushing yards as a team.
Hoxie 42, Melbourne 13
MELBOURNE — Hoxie improved to 4-0 Friday night with a 42-13 rout of Melbourne.
Kayden Glenn accounted for 231 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to lead the Mustangs. Glenn was 5-of-10 passing for 94 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 137 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Camden Brooks was Hoxie's leading rusher with 139 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Prechton Wilkerson turned two catches into 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Hoxie opened the scoring at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter on Glenn's 16-yard shovel pass to Wilkerson. Glenn passed to Brooks on the two-point conversion.
Melbourne (1-3) responded with Cole Bookout's 40-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Williams. Fernando Ventura's extra point pulled the Bearkatz within 8-7 with 7:38 left in the first quarter.
Hoxie scored the next 34 points, starting with Glenn's 25-yard touchdown pass to Damion Rundel with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter. Rundel added the extra point and the Mustangs led 15-7 to end the quarter.
Brooks scored on a 3-yard run at the 4:45 mark of the second quarter. Glenn followed with a 45-yard touchdown run with 1:47 remaining, then passed to Jake Jones for two points and a 29-7 halftime lead.
Glenn threw a 34-yard pass to Wilkerson with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter and Hoxie scored its last touchdown on Brooks' 53-yard run with 11:47 left in the game. Bookout's 24-yard pass to Williams gave Melbourne the last touchdown.
Marked Tree 46, Piggott 8
PIGGOTT — Sophomore running back T.J. Hodges produced 257 yards and five touchdowns on only six carries Friday night as Marked Tree romped past Piggott 46-8.
Hodges opened the scoring on an 18-yard run with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter. He scored on an 85-yard run with 48 seconds on the clock to give the Indians (2-0) a 12-0 lead at the end of the opening period.
In the second quarter, Hodges scored on an 8-yard run with 4:34 to go, followed by Kenyon Carter's two-point conversion pass to Cameron Marshall. Hodges scored on a 59-yard run with 2:30 left in the half.
Carter scored on a 52-yard run with 37 seconds remaining and D.Q. Wilkerson added the two-point conversion to set the 34-0 halftime score.
Hodges scored his last touchdown on a 52-yard run with 10:48 remaining in the third quarter. Marked Tree's Jayvion Tribble reached the end zone on a 46-yard run with 1:48 left in the third period.
Piggott (0-4) scored on Walker Johnson's 9-yard run with seven minutes remaining in the game, then added a two-point conversion pass.
Carter was 6-of-7 passing for 123 yards and finished with 50 yards on two carries.
EPC 40, Osceola 30
LEPANTO — Tyler Moore scored the clinching touchdown on a 3-yard run with just over four minutes remaining as East Poinsett County defeated Osceola 40-30.
EPC (2-1) never trailed after taking the lead in the second quarter, but Osceola (0-4) kept the game close with a couple of second-half touchdowns. The Warriors forced five turnovers, including three interceptions by Omar McCuiston.
Osceola scored first on MJ Washington's 62-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Jackson with 8:09 left in the first quarter. EPC answered as Jacob Gaines scored on a 3-yard run with 7:43 remaining in the half, followed by a two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.
The Seminoles moved back in front on Washington's 9-yard pass to Jackson and also added the two-point conversion with 4:54 left in the first half. Cooper Argo countered with a 50-yard touchdown run for EPC and the Warriors went up 16-14 on the two-point conversion.
EPC scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half to lead 28-14 at intermission. Moore scored on a 32-yard run with 1:49 remaining and Argo threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to McCuiston with 27 seconds to go.
Osceola scored first in the third quarter and added the two-point conversion. Gaines scored on a 3-yard run for EPC with six minutes left in the quarter, pushing the Warriors' lead back to 34-22.
Washington scored on an 8-yard run with 7:20 remaining in the game and Osceola added the two-point conversion to pull within 34-30.
Manila 49, Harrisburg 35
HARRISBURG — Manila scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions Friday night and went on to defeat Harrisburg 49-35.
The Lions (1-3) led 28-7 at halftime in their first victory under new coach Ben Fisher. Manila led 35-7 in the third quarter before Harrisburg (0-3) closed the gap by scoring touchdowns on its last four possessions.
Drake Morris scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Manila. Isaac Moore threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Lions, while Brent Williams scored a rushing touchdown and Jacob Baugher caught a touchdown pass.
Harrisburg quarterback Max Tracy completed 19-of-31 passes for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Chambers caught 12 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Jakobe Tate also had a touchdown reception among four catches for 38 yards.
Braden Brock and Ray Diaz had 13 and 11 tackles, respectively, for Harrisburg. Andrew England had an interception.
Rector 34, Corning 18
CORNING — Rector defeated Corning 34-18 Friday night in a battle of Clay County 8-man football teams.
The Cougars (3-0) defeated the Bobcats (2-2) for the second time this season. Rector is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-1A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
El Dorado 38, GCT 6
PARAGOULD — El Dorado opened a 17-0 halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Greene County Tech 38-6 in 6A-East conference football.
GCT (1-2, 0-2 conference) averted a shutout in the fourth quarter when Kyson Goodman threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Tysan Cartwright.
State scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Bald Knob 41, Barton 24
Baptist Prep 27, Poyen 24
Bauxite 34, Lamar 33, OT
Benton 49, LR Catholic 42
Berryville 21, Magazine 0
Bigelow 40, Centerpoint 8
Camden Harmony Grove 42, Cave City 14
Carlisle 27, Des Arc 20
Conway 49, Ouachita Parish, La. 14
Conway Christian 16, Dierks 14
Crossett 41, Hamburg 20
Cutter-Morning Star 42, Rose Bud 8
DeSoto Central, Miss. 27, Malvern 14
DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena 14
Dumas 34, LV Lakeside 12
E. Poinsett Co. 40, Osceola 30
Earle 6, Drew Central 6
El Dorado 38, Greene Co. Tech 6
Fouke 61, Foreman 12
Fountain Lake 28, Cedar Ridge 20
Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14
Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7
Green Forest 24, Cedarville 6
Greenbrier 51, Van Buren 27
Greenwood 55, Siloam Springs 14
Harding Academy 51, Booneville 27
Harmony Grove 43, Cent Ark Christian 42
Haynesville, La. 51, Junction City 20
Hazen 46, McCrory 8
Heber Springs 42, Westside 8
Hector 48, Danville 7
Hot Springs 26, LR Southwest 25
Hoxie 42, Melbourne 13
Idabel, Okla. 27, Ashdown 0
Jessieville 48, Atkins 33
LR Christian 40, Russellville 7
LR Parkview 52, North Little Rock 14
Lafayette County 42, Horatio 38
Lake Hamilton 44, Mountain Home 38
Lavaca 42, Mount Ida 21
Lincoln Christian, Okla. 20, Shiloh Christian 14
Manila 49, Harrisburg 35
Mansfield 48, Waldron 6
Marion 48, Jacksonville 13
Marked Tree 46, Piggott 8
Mayflower 42, Clinton 35
Mena 45, Riverview 21
Metro Christian, Okla. 48, Prairie Grove 14
Midland 52, Hermitage 12
Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0
Mineral Springs 49, Bearden 8
Monticello 21, McGehee 12
Mountain View 44, Izard County 8
Murfreesboro 40, Gurdon 0
Mustang, Okla. 49, Har-Ber 47
Nashville 26, Charleston 21
Oak Grove 45, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 44
Perryville 42, LR Episcopal 6
Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6
Pottsville 30, LR Hall 12
Prescott 41, Hope 38, OT
Pulaski Robinson 35, Morrilton 0
Rector 34, Corning 18
Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bentonville 21
Ruston, La. 28, Cabot 17
Salem 28, Walnut Ridge 15
Searcy 42, Sylvan Hills 7
Smackover 30, Hampton 0
Strong 22, Parkers Chapel 16
Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12
Subiaco Academy 30, Marshall 20
Trumann 33, Newport 6
Warren 44, Star City 7
West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21
White Hall 28, Beebe 21
Wynne 35, Magnolia 0
Yellville-Summit 36, Mountainburg 35