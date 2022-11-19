Colts edge Bulldogs in 4A second round
WILSON — Michael Rainer scored on a 15-yard run with 11 seconds remaining in Friday's game to send Rivercrest to a 49-42 victory over Star City in the second round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
Rainer accounted for five total touchdowns, two rushing and three receiving, as the Colts (9-3) moved into the 4A quarterfinals with their eighth consecutive victory. Rivercrest will visit No. 1-ranked Arkadelphia (10-0) next Friday.
The Colts led almost all the way, falling behind only once. Star City's Mason Taylor scored on a 3-yard run with 8:38 remaining in the game and the Bulldogs kicked the extra point to go ahead 35-34.
The lead lasted less than a minute as Cavonta Washington threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Rainer at the 7:51 mark. Koby Turner's two-point conversion run made the Colts' lead 42-35.
The Bulldogs (10-2) tied the game after Peyton Taylor scored on a 5-yard run with 1:05 to play. Star City's kickoff went out of bounds, however, putting Rivercrest on its own 42 to start the game-winning touchdown drive.
Washington was 8-of-17 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Rainer produced 204 all-purpose yards, rushing for 55 yards on 14 carries and catching four passes for 149 yards. Turner added 70 yards on 12 carries, while Jaden Stovall gained 66 yards on just three carries.
Turner also paced Rivercrest's defense with 12 tackles. Andrew Lomack had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery; Wyatt Lancaster had eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble; and Marcus Slayton came up with 11 tackles, three for loss, along with an interception.
Washington's 27-yard touchdown pass to Rainer, combined with Josh Johnson's first extra point, gave the Colts a 7-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Peyton Taylor answered for Star City on a 16-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the period.
Slayton's interception set up Turner's 9-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the first quarter. Star City lost another turnover and Stovall scored on a 56-yard run with 1:26 remaining in the quarter, giving the Colts a 21-7 lead.
The teams traded scores in the second quarter. Mason Taylor scored on a 50-yard run just 10 seconds into the quarter. Washington threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Rainer with 11:16 left in the half, setting the 28-14 halftime score.
Rivercrest lost fumbles that set up two Star City touchdowns in the third quarter. Mason Taylor scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Austin Wilkerson as the Bulldogs tied the game at 28 with 6:39 left in the period.
Trent Kimbrough's interception helped the Colts regain the lead on Rainer's 15-yard run with 40 seconds left in the quarter. The extra point was blocked, leaving Rivercrest with a 34-28 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Newport rolls into 3A quarterfinals
NEWPORT — Newport scored 36 points in the first half Friday on its way to a 52-22 rout of 3A-2 conference rival Quitman in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Greyhounds (9-3) will travel to fourth-ranked Charleston (11-1) for a quarterfinal game next Friday.
Newport's Dejai Marshall was 15-of-26 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns, all to Isiah Kendall. Kendall caught four passes for 128 yards, while Kylan Crite had six receptions for 57 yards.
CJ Young led the Greyhounds in rushing with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Kendall also had six tackles and an interception defensively, with Demetric Denton also intercepting a pass.
Quitman (6-5-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter despite Marshall's touchdown passes of 71 and 25 yards to Kendall. The Greyhounds outscored the Bulldogs 24-0 in the second quarter, starting with Young's 35-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion.
Marshall threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kendall, then ran in the two-point conversion. The Greyhounds recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Marshall added another two-point conversion as the Greyhounds led 36-14 at halftime.
Young scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter, followed by Denton's two-point conversion. Jalen Pollard scored Newport's last touchdown on a 1-yard run and Denton added the two-point conversions.
EPC moves into 2A semifinals
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County's Dennis Gaines scored five touchdowns Friday night as the Warriors marched into the Class 2A state semifinals with a 60-20 rout of England in the quarterfinals.
Gaines finished with 187 yards on 23 carries for fourth-ranked EPC (10-2), which will face No. 1-ranked Hazen (11-0) in the semifinals. Hazen defeated Marked Tree 46-6 on Friday.
Carter Smith added 100 yards on 14 carries and was 4-of-5 passing for 57 yards. Cooper Argo led EPC's defense with two interceptions.
EPC led 20-0 after the first quarter. Gaines scored on runs of 1 and 57 yards to get the Warriors going. Smith threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Omar McCustion with 1:20 remaining in the quarter.
England (5-6) scored twice in the second quarter, the second time on a 71-yard kickoff return, to pull within 28-14 at halftime. Gaines scored EPC's second-quarter touchdown on a 4-yard run with 25 seconds remaining.'
EPC scored the first 32 points of the second half. Gaines scored on runs of 7 and 3 yards in the third quarter, the latter with 4:52 to go as the Warriors led 44-14 after the two-point conversion.
The Warriors' Ethan Tucker returned a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. EPC's last touchdown came on Michael Collins' 81-yard fumble return with 7:45 left in the game.