Rivercrest 42, Westside 14
JONESBORO — Sophomore quarterback Cavonta Washington accounted for 390 yards of total offense and four touchdowns Friday night as Rivercrest rolled past Westside 42-14 in 4A-3 conference football.
Washington was 15-of-20 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He added 155 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Rivercrest's Mike Rainer caught four passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
The Colts (3-3, 2-1 conference) opened the scoring on Marcus Slayton's 2-yard touchdown run with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter. Slayton added the two-point conversion.
Washington broke a 72-yard touchdown run with 7:26 remaining in the second quarter. Slayton added the two-point conversion again, pushing Rivercrest's lead to 16-0.
Rainer caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Washington with 3:44 remaining in the first half, setting the 22-0 halftime score.
Koby Turner scored on a 15-yard run and Slayton kicked the extra point with 9:25 left in the third quarter, giving Rivercrest a 29-0 lead.
Clay McMellon put Westside (1-5, 0-3) on the scoreboard with a 19-yard touchdown run at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter. The Colts lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Warriors capitalized as McMellon scored on a 6-yard run with 3:47 remaining in the period. Gus Yearta's two-point conversion pass to Jordan Hall brought Westside within 29-14.
Rivercrest scored twice in the fourth quarter as Washington threw touchdown passes of 31 and 26 yards to Rainer.
Slayton led Rivercrest's defense with 16 tackles, including five for loss. Wyatt Lancaster had 11 tackles, four for loss, and three sacks.
Pocahontas 49, Harrisburg 21
HARRISBURG — Connor Baker accounted for five touchdowns in the first quarter Friday as Pocahontas routed Harrisburg 49-21 in 4A-3 conference football.
Baker ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in the first 12 minutes. He was also 8-of-9 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.
DJ Coffey added 72 yards and two touchdowns on six carries for Pocahontas (5-1, 3-0), which had 195 yards rushing as a team.
Harrison Carter led the Redskins in receiving with four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Grayson Maupin had two receptions for 41 yards and another score.
Southside 28, Brookland 3
SOUTHSIDE — Southside Batesville outscored Brookland 15-0 in the second half Friday to seal a 28-3 victory in 5A-East conference football.
Jackson Sweet's 28-yard field goal in the first quarter accounted for Brookland's points. The Bearcats (1-5, 0-3 conference) trailed 13-3 at halftime.
Hoxie 42, Corning 0
HOXIE — Sage Treadwell completed 11-of-14 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hoxie to a 42-0 victory over Corning in 3A-3 conference football Friday night.
The Mustangs (4-2, 2-0 conference) scored all their points in the first 16 minutes. Treadwell started Hoxie's scoring with 10:12 left in the first quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn, followed by the first of Jason Duncan's four extra points.
Treadwell threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Glenn at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter. The Mustangs recovered a fumble on the kickoff and scored again on Treadwell's 36-yard pass to Glenn with 5:15 remaining in the quarter.
Camden Brooks scored on a 2-yard run with 1:37 left in the first quarter as Hoxie took a 28-0 lead.
Treadwell found Jake Jones on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter, followed by Devon Rogers' extra point. Prechton Wilkerson scored on a 6-yard run with 8:08 left in the half and Marc Monfort added the extra point.
Wilkerson led Hoxie in rushing with 63 yards on 11 carries. Glenn had four receptions for 94 yards and three touchdowns, while Sawyer Anglin caught two passes for 53 yards.
Walnut Ridge 44, Piggott 0
PIGGOTT — Walker Ward ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries Friday night as Walnut Ridge routed Piggott 44-0 in 3A-3 conference football.
Kai Watson added 115 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries for the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 conference). Logan Sain gained 79 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, helping Walnut Ridge run for 417 yards as a team.
The Bobcats led 14-0 after the first quarter. Ward scored on a 4-yard run with 10:18 left in the quarter, followed by Sain's two-point conversion. Sain scored on a 41-yard run at the 4:32 mark.
Walnut Ridge scored 22 points in the second quarter for a 36-0 halftime lead. Ward scored on an 11-yard run with 7:13 remaining in the first half, then passed to Jaden Blaylock for the two-point conversion.
Ward's next touchdown came on a 60-yard run, giving the Bobcats a 28-0 lead with 5:15 left in the half. Watson broke a 51-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining in the half, followed by Ward's two-point pass to Watson.
Enrique Perez scored Walnut Ridge's final touchdown on a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jayden Saulsbury added the two-point conversion.
Newport 52, Atkins 6
ATKINS — Newport blitzed Atkins 52-6 Friday night in 3A-2 conference football.
The Greyhounds (5-2, 3-0 conference) led 45-0 at halftime of their fourth consecutive victory. Newport finished with 320 rushing yards and added 137 passing yards.
CJ Young led Newport in rushing with 129 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. Dejai Marshall was 3-of-6 passing for 77 yards and three touchdowns.
Kylan Crite caught two passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Isiah Kendall had two receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Kendall also had an interception on defense.
Newport scored 24 points in the first quarter. Marshall threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kendall, then passed to Young on the two-point conversion.
The Greyhounds' second touchdown came on Marshall's 34-yard pass to Crite. Young added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.
Kendall caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Marshall and Young again added the two-point conversion.
Young's 70-yard run provided Newport's first touchdown of the second quarter, followed by Tavares Davis' two-point conversion. Dylan Braxton threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Crite and Tonio Phillips scored on a 35-yard run in the second quarter.
Jalen Pollard, who had 57 yards on three carries, scored Newport's final touchdown on a 46-yard run in the third quarter.
EPC 44, Cross County 12
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County kept its record perfect Friday night with a 44-12 victory over Cross County in 2A-2 conference football.
Dennis Gaines led the Warriors (6-0, 3-0 conference) with 226 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
The Warriors started the scoring 50 seconds into the game on Carter Smith's 21-yard touchdown pass to Omar McCuiston, followed by Gaines' 11-yard touchdown run. EPC added the two-point conversion after both touchdowns to lead 16-0 to end the first quarter.
Tristian Cash scored on a 3-yard run with 11:05 left in the second quarter for Cross County (1-4, 0-3 conference).
EPC scored the last 22 points of the second quarter to lead 38-6 at halftime. Gaines scored on a 10-yard run and the Warriors added the two-point conversion with 9:27 left in the second quarter.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Gaines and another successful conversion extended EPC's lead to 32-6 with 1:56 left in the half. Cooper Argo's 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Moore set the halftime score with 38 second remaining in the half.
Gaines scored on a 7-yard run with 7:47 remaining in the third quarter. Cross County's David Witcher scored on a 3-yard run with 3:10 to go in the game.
McCuiston finished with 67 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Smith was 3-of-4 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Argo was 2-of-3 for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Gaines and Jamarkius Garrett had eight and seven tackles, respectively. Argo added an interception.