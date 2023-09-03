Area football roundup

GOSNELL — Cam Williams caught seven passes for 156 yards and a touchdown Friday night as Gosnell defeated Brookland 32-18 in high school football.
Jai Jacobs added 171 rushing/receiving yards for the Pirates. Jacobs ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught eight passes for 88 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had an interception defensively.
Gosnell's Trent Middleton finished 11-of-14 passing for 220 yards.
The Pirates (2-0) led 14-6 after the first quarter, 20-12 at halftime and 26-12 after the third quarter.
Brookland (1-1) opened the scoring on Malachi Stinnett's 14-yard touchdown run with 9:19 left in the first quarter. Gosnell blocked the extra point to keep the Bearcats' lead at 6-0.
Gosnell's Vanterrues Lucas scored on a 2-yard run with 7:11 left in the first quarter and on a 1-yard run at the 2:43 mark of the period. Jacobs' two-point conversion gave the Pirates a 14-6 lead.
Williams caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter. Brookland quarterback Hayden Elder scampered 26 yards to the end zone with 7:12 left in the first half, pulling the Bearcats within 20-12.
Jacobs returned the second half kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. Elder rallied the Bearcats within 26-18 when he fired a 30-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Carter with 9:13 left in the game.
Jacobs scored the game's final touchdown on a 5-yard run with 3:01 remaining.
Elder led Brookland with 86 yards on 10 carries. He was also 9-of-17 passing for 143 yards.
Brookland's rushing attack also included 75 yards on 17 carries from Stinnett and 29 yards on seven attempts from Sinquan Spratt. Carter led the Bearcats in receiving with 78 yards on three catches.
Spratt also had an interception on defense.
Hoxie 42, Westside 6
HOXIE — Kayden Glenn ran for three touchdowns and passed for another score Friday night as Hoxie cruised past Westside 42-6.
Glenn finished with 79 rushing yards on seven carries for the Mustangs (2-0). He was 7-of-9 passing for 108 yards.
Hoxie opened the scoring at the 10:14 mark of the first quarter on Glenn's 13-yard run. Damion Rundel added the first of his six extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Glenn scored twice more in the first quarter, reaching the end zone on a 5-yard run with 4:16 remaining and on a 27-yard run at the 2:24 mark as Hoxie's lead grew to 21-0.
Prechton Wilkerson scored the Mustangs' first points of the second quarter on a 31-yard run with 10:54 remaining. Glenn's 38-yard touchdown pass to Jake Jones gave Hoxie a 35-0 lead with 2:46 left in the half.
Westside (0-2) averted a shutout on Clay McMellon's 8-yard touchdown run on the last play of the third quarter. Hoxie's Robert Martinez returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown with six minutes remaining in the game.
Camden Brooks was Hoxie's leading rusher with 87 yards on seven carries. Wilkerson added 40 yards on three carries.
Jones caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Paragould 34, Piggott 6
PARAGOULD — Paragould opened a 22-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Piggott 34-6.
The Rams (1-1) opened the scoring with a defensive touchdown late in the first quarter. Corbin Bailey picked up an errant lateral and scored from 8 yards with 5.4 seconds left in the period, followed by Aden Chipman's extra point.
Kaden Calhoun scored Paragould's next touchdown on a 4-yard run with 7:29 remaining in the second quarter. Avery Dearing's two-point pass to Carter Beliew gave the Rams a 15-0 lead.
Cole Chipman scored on a 7-yard run with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter to give Paragould a 22-0 lead.
The Rams led 34-0 after the third quarter, when Beliew scored on an 18-yard run and Lane Holden reached the end zone on a 26-yard run. Piggott (0-2) scored on Walker Johnson's 2-yard run with 2:24 left in the game.
Walnut Ridge 39, Cave City 0
WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge scored six rushing touchdowns Friday night during a 39-0 rout of Cave City.
Jayden Saulsbury led the Bobcats (2-0) with 125 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Jersie Cunningham also topped 100 yards, running for 111 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts.
Three of Robbie Tate's 11 carries resulted in touchdowns as he added 53 rushing yards. Enrique Perez added 76 yards on nine carries for Walnut Ridge, which averaged better than nine yards per carry while running for 399 yards as a team.
EPC 56, Manila 29
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County's Dennis Gaines rushed for 172 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries Friday night as the Warriors opened the season with a 56-29 victory over Manila.
Gaines scored four touchdowns in the first half to help EPC build a 36-14 halftime lead. He took his final carry 59 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
EPC started the scoring on Gaines' 1-yard run with 9:39 left in the first quarter, also adding the two-point conversion. Manila (0-2) put up its first points when Isaac Moore threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Baugher with 5:19 remaining in the period.
Gaines scored again, this time on a 9-yard run, and EPC added the two-point conversion. The Warriors' lead grew to 24-7 on Cooper Argo's 3-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion with 8:19 left in the second quarter.
Hudson Harrison put the Lions back on the scoreboard when he caught Moore's 62-yard touchdown pass with 7:20 remaining in the half. EPC came right back as Gaines scored on a 4-yard run to give the Warriors a 30-14 lead.
Gaines scored on a 2-yard run with 43 seconds remaining in the half to set the Warriors' 22-point halftime lead.
Manila's Brody Morris opened the second-half scoring on a 6-yard run with 6:12 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion pulled the Lions within 36-22.
EPC's Tyler Moore scored on a 1-yard run with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter. Gaines scored on a 59-yard run with 7:33 left in the game and Omar McCuiston's 14-yard touchdown run gave the Warriors a 56-22 lead.
Manila's Trey Platz scored on a 7-yard run with 1:15 left in the game.
Beebe 42, Newport 8
BEEBE — Beebe scored 35 points in the first half Friday night and went on to defeat Newport 42-8.
The Greyhounds (1-1) trailed 21-0 before scoring in the second quarter. Demetric Denton threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Ross, followed by Malik Robinson's two-point conversion run.
Denton led Newport in rushing with 39 yards on 10 carries, followed by Robinson with 31 yards on seven rushing attempts.
State scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Alma 38, Siloam Springs 14
Ashdown 41, De Queen 7
Barton 35, Clarendon 6
Beebe 42, Newport 8
Berryville 16, West Fork 13
Bigelow 49, England 24
Bismarck 49, Rison 12
Bixby, Okla. 75, Springdale Har-Ber 12
Blytheville 38, Osceola 12
Booneville 48, Ozark 35
Bryant 45, Christian Brothers, Mo. 31
Cabot 21, Bentonville West 18
Cedar Ridge 32, Midland 24
Cent Ark Christian 40, Perryville 6
Clinton 42, Heber Springs 29
Conway 42, Bentonville 39
Conway Christian 48, Baptist Prep 7
Corning 58, Izard County 16
Cutter-Morning Star 52, Hermitage 12
DeSoto Central, Miss. 46, Lee Academy 0
DeWitt 33, Harmony Grove 21
Delta Aca., Miss. 50, Marvell Academy 6
Des Arc 36, Hazen 34, OT
Dierks 36, Horatio 6
Dover 26, Atkins 16
Drew Central 34, Mayflower 8
E. Poinsett Co. 56, Manila 29
Earle 52, Helena-West Helena 14
El Dorado 21, Camden Fairview 20
Elkins 49, Charleston 13
FS Southside 55, Van Buren 28
Fayetteville 58, North Little Rock 20
Gosnell 32, Brookland 18
Gravette 37, Inola, Okla. 0
Green Forest 56, Greenland 52
Greenbrier 39, Vilonia 6
Greenwood 49, FS Northside 0
Gurdon def. Foreman, forfeit
HS Lakeside 36, Russellville 31
Harding Academy 38, Camden Harmony Grove 7
Highland 43, Riverview 12
Hoxie 42, Westside 6
Junction City 33, Carlisle 26
LV Lakeside 38, Hamburg 7
Lake Hamilton 27, Jonesboro 20
Lamar 40, Waldron 6
Lavaca 47, Magazine 6
Lincoln 48, Westville, Okla. 24
Lonoke 37, Melbourne 0
Louisburg, Kan. 48, Rogers Heritage 14
Magnet Cove 40, Fordyce 36
Magnolia 45, Crossett 17
Malvern 44, Glen Rose 13
Mansfield 47, Paris 9
Marianna Lee 38, Lafayette County 6
Maumelle 41, Batesville 27
McAlester, Okla. 17, Prescott 13
McCrory 28, Mount Ida 0
McGehee 38, Watson Chapel 22
Mena 17, Centerpoint 16
Mills 59, Rivercrest 34
Mineral Springs 42, Fouke 2
Monticello 28, Bauxite 16
Morrilton 35, Clarksville 7
Mountain Home 44, Harrison 31
Mountain Pine 16, Fountain Lake 6
Mountain View 50, Brinkley 28
Mountainburg 26, Danville 20
Murfreesboro 48, Bearden 8
Nashville 24, Hope 21
Nettleton 42, Pocahontas 14
Palestine-Wheatley 43, Two Rivers 0
Paragould 34, Piggott 6
Parkers Chapel 70, Dermott 62
Pea Ridge 48, Gentry 13
Pine Bluff 45, LR Central 13
Pocola, Okla. 42, Hackett 26
Pottsville 27, Dardanelle 13
Prairie Grove 49, Huntsville 14
Pulaski Academy 45, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 43
Pulaski Robinson 30, Forrest City 8
Quitman 42, Hector 28
Rogers 35, Bishop Kelley, Okla. 7
Salem 38, Thayer, Mo. 28
Shiloh Christian 43, LR Christian 22
Smackover 20, LR Episcopal 17
Southside Batesville 42, Bald Knob 13
Spring Hill 14, Genoa Central 12
Springdale 42, Farmington 38
Stuttgart 52, Star City 21
Subiaco Academy 82, Arkansas Christian Academy 0
Tunica Academy, Miss. 40, West Memphis Christian 22
Valley View 26, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 14
Walnut Ridge 39, Cave City 0
Warren 34, White Hall 27
Woodlawn 32, Prairie View, La. 14
Yellville-Summit 36, Westside-Johnson Co. 0
