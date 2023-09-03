Area football roundup

Hoxie’s Kayden Glenn (7) finds a running lane during the first half of Friday’s game against Westside in Hoxie. Glenn ran for three touchdowns and also passed for a score in his team’s 42-6 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

GOSNELL — Cam Williams caught seven passes for 156 yards and a touchdown Friday night as Gosnell defeated Brookland 32-18 in high school football.

Jai Jacobs added 171 rushing/receiving yards for the Pirates. Jacobs ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught eight passes for 88 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had an interception defensively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.