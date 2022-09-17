HEBER SPRINGS — Alexander Lindley threw two touchdown passes and Parker Brown scored two rushing touchdowns Friday night to give Heber Springs a 28-13 victory over Westside.

The Panthers (1-2) scored the final 21 points to defeat the Warriors (1-2), who were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities after taking a 13-7 lead in the third quarter. Westside also finished the game without running back Cameron Hedger, who suffered a leg injury in the third quarter.