HEBER SPRINGS — Alexander Lindley threw two touchdown passes and Parker Brown scored two rushing touchdowns Friday night to give Heber Springs a 28-13 victory over Westside.
The Panthers (1-2) scored the final 21 points to defeat the Warriors (1-2), who were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities after taking a 13-7 lead in the third quarter. Westside also finished the game without running back Cameron Hedger, who suffered a leg injury in the third quarter.
Hedger scored on a 30-yard run in the first quarter as Westside took a 7-0 lead after Montana Neely's extra point. Heber Springs tied the game in the second quarter as Lindley threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Yancey.
The Warriors regained the lead in the third quarter when Hedger scored on a 35-yard run. The extra point missed, but Westside led 13-7 with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Brown's 15-yard touchdown run and Gideon Tate's extra point gave the Panthers a 14-13 lead. A short punt and a return inside the 10 set up Brown's 5-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors lost a fumble and Lindley followed with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Easton Cusick that gave the Panthers a 28-13 lead in the third quarter.
Neely's second interception of the game put the Warriors inside the Panthers' 20 in the third quarter, only to see the possession end on downs in the fourth quarter. Westside's Colton Carter recovered a fumble on Heber Springs' end of the field, but sacks and penalties pushed the Warriors back.
Westside drove to the Heber Springs 10-yard line before time expired.
Walnut Ridge 36, Salem 34
WALNUT RIDGE — Logan Sain scored the game-tying touchdown on a 5-yard run with 37 seconds remaining in Friday's game, then ran in the game-winning two-point conversion to give Walnut Ridge a 36-34 victory over Salem.
Sain finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as part of a backfield that produced 405 rushing yards for the Bobcats (3-1). Kai Watson led Walnut Ridge with 153 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Walker Ward gained 135 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts. Cam Buys also scored a rushing touchdown.
After a first half that ended in a 28-28 tie, neither team could score again until the final three minutes of the game. Salem's Elijah Romine broke the halftime tie when he scored on a 2-yard run with 2:32 left in the game, but the Greyhounds (3-1) were unable to add the two-point conversion.
Walnut Ridge scored the first 12 points in the first period. Ward scored on a 2-yard run at the 7:33 mark, followed by Buys' 8-yard touchdown run with 4:16 remaining.
Romine returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to start Salem's scoring. The Greyhounds tied the score in the second quarter on Lukas Downs' 27-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Swingle and took a 14-12 lead on Downs' two-point run.
Sain scored on a 15-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 5:36 left in the second quarter, giving the Bobcats a 20-14 lead. Downs scored on a 9-yard run and passed to Swingle on the conversion as Salem reclaimed the lead, 22-20, with 4:02 left in the half.
Watson scored on a 48-yard run and Sain added the two-point conversion for a 28-22 Walnut Ridge. Downs answered again by scoring on a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half.
EPC 36, Corning 8
LEPANTO — Dennis Gaines ran for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries Friday night, leading East Poinsett County to a 36-8 victory over Corning.
EPC (3-0) moved in front on the opening kickoff thanks to Tyrus Reel's 73-yard return for a touchdown. The Warriors added the two-point conversion.
Gaines scored on a 56-yard run with 6:16 left in the second quarter to push the Warriors' lead to 14-0. Corning (1-3) scored on Landon Lucas' 8-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 4:42 left in the half.
Gaines answered with a 77-yard touchdown run. EPC added the two-point conversion for a 22-8 halftime lead.
Cooper Argo scored on a 33-yard run and Gaines on a 63-yard run in the third quarter, with the Warriors added the conversion after Argo's touchdown. Argo finished with 40 yards on two carries, also adding five tackles and an interception on defense.
Melbourne 30, Hoxie 20
HOXIE — Melbourne scored the last 10 points Friday night to defeat Hoxie 30-20.
Trey Wren's 18-yard pass to Grant Wren broke a 20-20 tie with 8:21 remaining in the game. Fernando Ventura's third field goal of the game, an 18-yard kick, gave the Bearkatz (4-0) a 10-point lead with three minutes to play.
Hoxie (2-2) scored first on Sage Treadwell's 22-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Anglin and Jason Duncan's extra point with 11:17 left in the first quarter. Melbourne tied the score on Wren's 5-yard touchdown pass to Carter Bray at the 7:07 mark.
Treadwell threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Camden Brooks with 2:48 left in the first quarter, with Hoxie's lead remaining 13-7 when the extra point was blocked. The Bearkatz took their first lead on Trey Wren's 5-yard touchdown pass to Grant Wren and the extra point with 8:43 left in the first half. Ventura kicked a 23-yard field goal in the half's final minute to give Melbourne a 17-13 lead.
Ventura's 21-yard field goal gave the Bearkatz a 20-13 lead in the third quarter. Brooks scored on a 32-yard run with 11:50 remaining in the game, followed by Duncan's game-tying extra point.
Treadwell was 12-of-19 for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Anglin caught three passes for 74 yards. Brooks led the Mustangs in rushing with 76 yards on 15 carries.
Marked Tree 49, Piggott 8
MARKED TREE — Three Marked Tree players scored a rushing touchdown and the Indians added three defensive touchdowns during a 49-8 rout of Piggott on Friday night.
The Indians (3-0) took a 29-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Kenyon Carter started the scoring on a 12-yard run four minutes into the game, followed by LaRay Brown's extra point.
Jaylen Bradley scored on a 21-yard run later in the first quarter. Carter threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Risper with 2:06 left in the second quarter, then passed to Jonah Walker on the two-point conversion to give Marked Tree a 21-0 lead.
Brown scored on a 60-yard run with 21 seconds left in the half. Jayvion Tribble's two-point conversion set the halftime score.
Marked Tree scored three defensive touchdowns in the third quarter, starting with Cameron Marshall's 61-yard interception return. Braylon Kennedy recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown and Willie Marshall returned a fumble 73 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the third quarter.
Piggott (0-4) scored on Ben Latimer's 28-yard pass to Walker Johnson in the fourth quarter. The Mohawks blocked a punt for a safety with 1:51 left in the game.
Carter was 5-of-8 passing for 132 yards. Cameron Marshall led Marked Tree with two receptions for 65 yards.
Brown gained 79 yards on four carries, followed by Bradley with 66 yards on four carries and Carter with 39 yards on six attempts.
Harrisburg 10, Manila 6
MANILA — Eastin Gray's 27-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Chambers with 6:01 left in Friday's game lifted Harrisburg to a 10-6 victory over Manila.
The Hornets (2-1) led 3-0 after Max Tracy kicked a 29-yard field goal with 7:05 remaining in the second quarter. Manila (0-4) took the lead on the first play of the first quarter when Eli Lackey scored on a 14-yard run.
After falling behind, the Lions drove to the Harrisburg 19-yard line before time expired.
Mason Mullen led Manila with 49 yards rushing on 14 carries, also adding seven tackles (two for loss). Lackey made 12 tackles, including four behind the line of scrimmage.