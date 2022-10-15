POCAHONTAS — A 40-point first quarter propelled Pocahontas to a 48-6 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference football Friday night.

Senior quarterback Connor Baker gave another dominant performance on Homecoming as the Redskins (6-1, 4-0 conference) took sole possession of the league lead with their victory and Blytheville's loss to Gosnell. In one quarter of action, Baker was 5-of-5 passing for 97 yards, ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown.