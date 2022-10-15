POCAHONTAS — A 40-point first quarter propelled Pocahontas to a 48-6 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference football Friday night.
Senior quarterback Connor Baker gave another dominant performance on Homecoming as the Redskins (6-1, 4-0 conference) took sole possession of the league lead with their victory and Blytheville's loss to Gosnell. In one quarter of action, Baker was 5-of-5 passing for 97 yards, ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown.
Pocahontas' Grayson Maupin broke a 64-yard touchdown run on his only carry. Reagan Womack added 40 yards and a touchdown on three carries, while Harrison Carter had three receptions for 67 yards.
Rivercrest 57, Highland 28
WILSON — Rivercrest rolled to its third consecutive victory Friday night, beating Highland 57-28 in 4A-3 conference football.
Cavonta Washington was 9-of-11 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns, with Michael Rainer catching four passes for 100 yards and two scores for the Colts (4-3, 3-1 conference). Koby Turner ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
Keagan Statler finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries for Highland (1-6, 0-4 conference). Quarterback Zac Huckabee scored on three short runs for the Rebels.
Rivercrest's Marcus Slayton opened the scoring on a 4-yard run with 10:12 remaining in the first quarter, followed by Josh Johnson's extra point. Highland briefly took the lead at 8-7 at the 8:41 mark as Statler scored on an 8-yard run, followed by Huckabee's two-point pass to Ronnie Brewer.
Washington's 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Stovall put Rivercrest back in front with 7:28 left in the first quarter. Washington fired a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rainer with two seconds left in the period to give the Colts a 21-8 lead.
Turner's 70-yard touchdown run and Austin Elrod's two-point pass to Kevin Morris gave Rivercrest a 29-8 lead with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter. Highland answered as Huckabee scored on a 2-yard run at the 6:21 mark.
Turner scored on a 14-yard run with 31 seconds left in the quarter to set the 36-14 halftime score.
Highland struck first in the second half on Huckabee's 1-yard run at the 6:01 mark of the third quarter. Turner quickly answered with a 51-yard touchdown run as the Colts pushed their lead to 43-20.
Washington threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Rainer with 3:50 remaining in the quarter and Slayton scored on a 6-yard run with 2:31 remaining, increasing Rivercrest's lead to 57-20.
Huckabee scored on a 3-yard run and Statler added the two-point conversion with 10:53 remaining in the game.
Wyatt Lancaster led Rivercrest defensively with 15 tackles and a sack. Trent Kimbrough had 10 tackles, including four for loss and a half-sack, and forced two fumbles.
Walnut Ridge 26, Corning 20
WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge held off Corning 26-20 Friday night in 3A-3 conference football.
Walker Ward and Logan Sain ran for two touchdowns each as Walnut Ridge (6-1, 3-0 conference) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ward gained 141 yards on 17 carries, while Sain added 75 on 18 rushing attempts.
Kai Watson gained 67 yards on 14 carries to help Walnut Ridge finish with 283 rushing yards as a team. Corning (1-7, 0-4) ran for 244 yards as a team, led by Landon Lucas with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Walnut Ridge opened the scoring with 11:28 left in the second quarter on Ward's 10-yard touchdown run. Corning answered at the 5:43 mark of the quarter with Lucas' 8-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.
Sain scored on a 1-yard run with 1:33 left in the half, giving Walnut Ridge a 12-8 halftime lead.
Corning regained a 14-12 lead on Haydon Cox's 3-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter. Walnut Ridge regained the lead less than a minute later as Sain scored on a 1-yard run.
Ward's 46-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion extended Walnut Ridge's lead to 26-14 with 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Lucas' 11-yard touchdown run brought Corning within six points with 7:06 left in the game.
Hoxie 42, Piggott 0
PIGGOTT — Sage Treadwell threw three touchdown passes, Camden Brooks added two rushing touchdowns and Hoxie's defense posted its second consecutive shutout as the Mustangs defeated Piggott 42-0 in 3A-3 conference football Friday.
Treadwell was 8-of-9 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 27 yards rushing for Hoxie (5-2, 3-0 conference). Brooks was Hoxie's rushing leader with 77 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Prechton Wilkerson added 53 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Kayden Glenn caught two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, Sawyer Anglin caught two passes for 48 yards and Carson Cooper had two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Hoxie scored all of its points in the first half. The first touchdown came from Brooks on a 2-yard run with 8:12 left in the first quarter, followed by the first of Jason Duncan's five extra points.
Treadwell threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Glenn with 4:02 left in the first quarter, pushing Hoxie's lead to 14-0.
Brooks scored the first of the Mustangs' four second-quarter touchdowns on a 1-yard run at the 11:12 mark. Treadwell followed with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cooper with 9:30 remaining.
Treadwell connected with Ty Gramling on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 4:13 left before halftime. Wilkerson scored Hoxie's final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 2:11 left in the first half, with Marc Monfort adding the extra point.
Manila 54, Palestine-Wheatley 30
MANILA — Ten Manila players carried the football for a total of 475 yards Friday night as the Lions routed Palestine-Wheatley 54-30 for their third consecutive victory.
Seven different Lions reached the end zone. Jacob Baugher led Manila (3-4, 3-0 3A-3) with 109 yards on four carries, while Mason Mullen contributed 84 yards on nine rushing attempts.
Manila scored 22 points in the first quarter and tacked on 25 in the second to lead 47-12 at halftime of its Homecoming game. Eli Lackey scored Manila's first touchdown on 4-yard run with 9:30 left in the first quarter, followed by Mullen's two-point conversion, and Lackey reached the end zone again on a 10-yard run with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
Baugher scored on a 43-yard run with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter, with Drake Morris adding the two-point conversion.
Mullen scored Manila's first touchdown of the second quarter on a 1-yard run with 11:39 remaining. Landon Massey was next to score on a 5-yard run with 8:48 left in the period, followed by Elijah Fourthman's extra point kick.
Morris reached the end zone on a 10-yard run at the 7:42 mark of the second quarter. Kaiden Tipton posted Manila's last touchdown of the first half on a 6-yard run with 2:03 left in the quarter.
Manila's Brian Neal II scored on a 1-yard run to close the third quarter.
Chris Storey and Trey Platz intercepted passes for the Lions' defense.
Marked Tree 22, McCrory 12
MARKED TREE — Kenyon Carter threw two touchdown passes, both to Willie Marshall, and also ran for a touchdown as Marked Tree defeated McCrory 22-12 in 2A-2 conference football Friday.
McCrory (1-6, 1-3 conference) scored first, but Carter tied the game on a 38-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Indians (6-1, 3-1 conference) took the lead with 5:40 left in the second quarter on Carter's 24-yard touchdown pass to Marshall, followed by the two-point pass to Jayvion Tribble that set the 14-6 halftime score.
Marked Tree extended its lead to 14 points when Carter threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marshall with 10:33 left in the game. Carter added the two-point conversion for a 22-6 lead.
McCrory's Leevi Tucker scored on a 32-yard run with 2:33 left in the game, but the Indians stopped the two-point conversion to keep their lead in double digits.