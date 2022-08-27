Newport 34, Osceola 28
OSCEOLA — C.J. Young scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter Friday night, lifting Newport to a 34-28 victory over Osceola in the season opener for both teams.
Young finished with 204 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Greyhounds. Newport quarterback Dejai Marshall was 8-of-17 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, with Isiah Kendall catching four passes for 102 yards and Kylan Crite adding four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
The Greyhounds led 14-0 at halftime after scoring twice in the second quarter. Crite caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to open the scoring, followed by Kendall's two-point reception. Marshall found Crite on a 30-yard touchdown pass later in the period.
Osceola cut its deficit to 14-7 in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Torian Bell Jr. to Keenan Jackson. Marshall gave Newport a 20-7 lead when he scored on a 4-yard run.
A defensive touchdown, coming on a 22-yard fumble return, pulled the Seminoles within 20-13. Marshall answered again, scoring on a 3-yard run, and Young added the two-point conversion to give Newport a 28-13 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Osceola's Skyler Young scored on a 15-yard run and added the two-point conversion to pull the Seminoles within a touchdown again. Bell found Jackson on a 5-yard touchdown pass and Osceola kicked the extra point to tie the game at 28.
Young led Osceola with 149 yards on nine carries. Bell was 20-of-39 for 220 yards, with Jackson catching 15 passes for 146 yards.
Brendon Curry came up with two interceptions for Newport's defense.
Hoxie 14, Trumann 6
HOXIE — Kayden Glenn caught a touchdown pass and also ran for a score Friday night as Hoxie held off Trumann 14-6.
The Mustangs scored first on Sage Treadwell's 33-yard touchdown pass to Glenn and Jason Duncan's extra point with 2:54 left in the first quarter. Trumann answered just before halftime as Murphy Williams scored on a 94-yard run with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The score remained 7-6 when the Wildcats' extra point failed.
Glenn scored the lone touchdown of the second half on a 1-yard run with 11:53 left in the game.
Treadwell was 7-of-12 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Camden Brooks led Hoxie on the ground with 115 yards on 24 carries. Glenn caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, also adding 29 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Rivercrest 47, Manila 12
MANILA — Rivercrest scored the final 40 points Friday night to defeat Manila 47-12 in the season opener for both teams.
Sophomore quarterback Cavonta Washington was 8-of-8 passing for 146 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 49 yards and a touchdown on six carries for the Colts. Mike Rainer finished with 279 all-purpose yards, including five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns along with 113 yards on kickoff returns.
Koby Turner added 117 yards rushing on 11 carries for Rivercrest, which had 269 rushing yards and 462 total.
Manila scored first on Jacob Baugher's 1-yard run with 4:07 left in the first quarter. Rivercrest put up its first points on Marcus Slayton's 3-yard run and Josh Johnson's extra point with 42 seconds remaining in the period.
Trey Platz returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown, giving the Lions a 12-7 lead at the end of the period.
Rivercrest led 21-12 at halftime after scoring twice in the final seven minutes of the second quarter. Turner scored on a 49-yard run at the 6:48 mark and Washington reached the end zone on a 16-yard run with 4:10 remaining.
Washington found Rainer on two touchdown passes in the third quarter, completions of 45 and 6 yards that increased Rivercrest's lead to 33-12 at the end of the period.
Jaden Stovall caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Washington with 7:21 left in the game and Nolan Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 2:29 to play.
Rivercrest limited Manila to 66 total yards, all on the ground. Gabe Bennett led the Lions with 51 yards rushing.
Defensive tackle Trent Kimbrough led Rivercrest's defense with 13 tackles, including five behind the line of scrimmage and a sack. Defensive end Wyatt Lancaster added nine tackles and a sack, while Slayton finished with 10 tackles from his linebacker position.
Cornerback Koltan Kisner led Manila defensively with 10 tackles. End Eli Lackey had seven tackles, including two for loss, while middle linebacker Drake Morris finished with six tackles.
Walnut Ridge 32, Highland 22
WALNUT RIDGE — Kai Watson scored the clinching touchdown on a 52-yard run with 3:26 remaining in the game as Walnut Ridge defeated Highland 32-22.
Watson and Walker Ward ran for two touchdowns each to lead the Bobcats to a season-opening victory. Both topped 100 rushing yards, Ward finishing with 173 on 31 carries and Watson with 148 on 17 attempts, as Walnut Ridge gained 375 on the ground as a team.
Logan Sain added 54 yard and a touchdown on 15 carries for the Bobcats.
Walnut Ridge scored first on Ward's 7-yard run with 9:52 left in the first quarter. Highland answered later in the period on Zac Huckabee's 23-yard touchdown pass to Gage Robinson and Keagan Statler's extra point for a 7-6 lead.
The Bobcats regained the lead on Ward's 6-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left in the second quarter. Sain scored on a 1-yard run with 38 seconds left in the half to give Walnut Ridge an 18-7 halftime lead.
Huckabee threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Caden Spurlock to pull the Rebels within 18-14 with 9:59 remaining in the third quarter. Watson scored on a 5-yard run with 2:04 left in the period, followed by Sain's two-point pass to Jaydon Blaylock for a 26-14 Walnut Ridge lead.
Highland's Burns Bradon scored on an 8-yard run with 3:36 left in the game. Bradon also completed the two-point pass to Statler to cut the Rebels' deficit to 26-22.
Huckabee finished 23-of-49 for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson led the Rebels in receiving with eight catches for 82 yards, followed by Wade Munroe with seven receptions for 54 yards.
Marked Tree 54, Hector 19
HECTOR — Marked Tree outscored Hector 42-7 in the second half Friday night to earn a 54-19 victory in its season.
The Indians pulled away after leading 18-12 at the end of the third quarter. Eli Crockett and Jayvion Tribble returned fumbles for touchdowns to help lead the Marked Tree onslaught.
Tribble, Jaylen Bradley and LaRay Brown paced Marked Tree's ground game. Quarterback Kenyon Carter was 8-of-13 passing.