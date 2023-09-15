Area football schedule features 10 games

Westside’s Carter Powell (10) clears the way for Gavin Dodson (21) to run the ball during first-half action against Brookland on Aug. 25. Westside plays its second home game of the season tonight against Heber Springs.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — Most of tonight’s area high school football action will take place outside Craighead County.

Ten games are on the area schedule as 10 area teams have byes this week before starting conference play on Sept. 22. Westside, the lone Craighead County team taking the field this evening, hosts Heber Springs at Warrior Stadium.