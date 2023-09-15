Area football schedule features 10 games

JONESBORO — Most of tonight’s area high school football action will take place outside Craighead County.
Ten games are on the area schedule as 10 area teams have byes this week before starting conference play on Sept. 22. Westside, the lone Craighead County team taking the field this evening, hosts Heber Springs at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors (0-2) opened the season with losses to Brookland and Hoxie, while the Panthers (0-2) are coming off losses to Clinton and Southside.
Greene County Tech (1-1, 0-1 conference) continues 6A-East conference play at home tonight as El Dorado (1-1, 0-1) travels 270-plus miles to Paragould to play the Eagles. GCT lost 30-0 last week to Little Rock Catholic, which is tied for third in the Arkansas Sports Media 6A rankings, while El Dorado absorbed a 50-13 loss to Marion.
Wynne (0-2) hosts its second home game under first-year coach Clay Totty as Magnolia (2-0) travels to Yellowjacket Stadium. The Yellowjackets played teams from larger classifications in their first two games, losing 27-7 to Marion and 35-7 to Fort Smith Southside, while Magnolia owns wins over Nashville and Crossett.
Three Poinsett County teams play at home this evening. Trumann (1-1) hosts Newport (1-2); Harrisburg (0-2) celebrates homecoming with a game against Manila (0-2); and East Poinsett County (1-1) welcomes Osceola (0-3) to Lepanto. EPC is ranked fourth in Class 2A.
Hoxie and Walnut Ridge will put their perfect records on the line this evening as both teams travel. Walnut Ridge (3-0) travels to Salem (3-0), which is No. 3 in Class 3A, and Hoxie (3-0) visits Melbourne (1-2). Hoxie is ranked fifth in 3A while Walnut Ridge is also receiving votes.
Marked Tree (1-0) ends a two-week break from competition as the Indians, who are ranked fifth in Class 2A, travel to Piggott (0-3).
Rector (2-0) travels to Corning (2-1) as the two Clay County 8-man teams meet for the second time this season. Ranked No. 1 in 2A-1A 8-man, Rector won the first meeting 20-0. Corning is ranked second in 4A-3A 8-man after defeating Izard County 58-16 and Cutter-Morning Star 32-22 in its last two games.