JONESBORO — High school football teams across Arkansas worked through June and July, sweating through team camps, 7-on-7 tournaments, weight lifting and conditioning sessions.
Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said there is still something different about the first week of August and the official start of practice, though.
“I think next week, more than anything, it’s just a change of mindset. It’s the mindset of, ‘Well, it’s actually here,’” Coleman said. “It’s not preseason anymore, it’s in-season, and I think that flips the mindset of not only the coaches but the players also.”
The Arkansas Activities Association allows teams to start practicing Monday in helmets. Teams can add shoulder pads Wednesdasy after two days of practice and, after five days of practice, can don full pads.
Benefit games, scrimmages that do not count as part of a team’s record, begin the week of Aug. 15-19. Some schools will play benefit games Aug. 22-26, while many (including all five teams in Craighead County) will open the regular season with a game Aug. 26.
Jonesboro, which hosted team camps in June and competed in a variety of 7-on-7 events, has 94 players on its roster going into the first practice. The Hurricane will spend about two hours on the field each day next week as it points toward an Aug. 19 scrimmage at Mountain Home and the Aug. 26 season opener at longtime rival West Memphis.
“It’s been a good summer,” said Coleman, whose team is moving up to Class 7A after sharing the 6A-East conference title last year. “It’s been a grueling summer, to be honest with you, just fighting the weather and all that. It’s been a grind.”
Nettleton, the defending 5A-East champion, will practice Monday through Friday. Coach Steven Hampton said the Raiders should have 60-65 players for practice next week.
The Raiders participated in team camps before the two-week AAA dead period and have since focused on weight room work.
“It is a lot different than what it used to be, but it’s still big for our guys, being in a structured practice,” Hampton said of the first week in practice. “Obviously special teams, things that you haven’t been doing over the summer a lot, are really important. You start getting those things installed.
“It is a lot different because you are able to do so much throughout the summer with team camps, but we tried to get most of our stuff done before the dead period. We came back after that our guys have been lifting, so there is a little more excitement whenever we do get to that first week of August and put the helmets back on. We try to keep that excitement as much as we can.”
The Raiders have a benefit game Aug. 18 at Osceola. Nettleton opens the season Aug. 26 at Mountain Home.
Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said his team’s roster includes 71 players going into the first practice. The Blazers will follow a Monday-Friday schedule next week as they go through the acclimatization period.
“Honestly we do so much in the summer, we’ve reviewed so much, that I feel like we roll right into it now. The first two days being no pads, that will have a lot of review and getting ready,” Cockrell said. “Once we hit pads, than’s when we really have to find out who can tackle and who can block. The physicality of our team will be what we need to see because we haven’t been able to do much of that in the summer.”
Valley View hosts Pocahontas for a scrimmage Aug. 19. The Blazers open the season at home Aug. 26 against Harding Academy.
Brookland is entering its first season under new head coach Mark Hindsley and its third year of 5A-East football. The Bearcats have a home scrimmage Aug. 16 against Trumann and open the season at home Aug. 26 against Westside.
Hindsley said the Bearcats worked out through June and, after the dead period, resumed workouts in July. He expects to have around 50 players on the roster.
“I’m excited because now I’ve kind of gotten to know the kids. In the spring I was trying to still learn names,” Hindsley said. “In the summer, I saw really who wanted to show up and be there, who wanted to work, and going into fall practice I feel like I know the kids, what to expect and what to build on.”
Westside’s roster included 40-plus players as the Warriors hosted team camps in July. The Warriors, who are not playing a benefit game, open the season at Brookland before their Sept. 2 home opener against Hoxie.