JHS’ Gibson shoots 74
JONESBORO — Three Jonesboro players shot in the 70s Tuesday at Jonesboro Country Club as the Hurricane defeated Valley View by 15 strokes in boys’ high school golf.
Jonesboro’s Win Paul Gibson shot 74 to earn medalist honors. The Hurricane (26-8) had a 311 team total, which also included scores from Will Spikes (76), Noah Reed (78) and Jace Wills (83).
Gavin Ellis (80), Hudson Hosman (80), Parker Turley (81) and Spencer St. Pierre (85) combined for Valley View’s 326 team score.
Valley View’s Hudson Rogers (89) had the day’s best junior varsity score.
Valley View edged Jonesboro by one stroke in the girls’ team standings. The Lady Blazers shot a combined 262 produced by Kenzie Green (80), Hannah Hyneman (89) and Anna Shinaberry (93).
Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes shot 78 for medalist honors. Anna Claire Carter shot 87 and Marlee Hagen 98 to round out a 263 team score for the Lady Hurricane (16-6).
Brookland’s Seyler cards 69 in tri-meet
JONESBORO — Brookland’s Tyson Seyler fired a 69 Tuesday at Sage Meadows Country Club, leading the Bearcats past Greene County Tech and Westside in boys’ high school golf.
Brookland (28-6) finished with a 215 team score as Cole Kirby and Kobe Stout both shot 73.
Greene County Tech’s 235 included 75 from Nate Krumholz, 77 from Jack Puckett and 83 from Axl Wigginton. Riley Spangler (91), Cole Cureton (91) and Will Ferguson (95) combined for Westside’s 277 total.
GCT edged Brookland (22-5-1) by five strokes in the girls’ team standings. Liza McIlvoy shot 71 to earn medalist honors for the Lady Eagles, whose 260 team total also included scores from Addy Davis (90) and Sophie Wallace (99).
Brookland’s 265 team score was compiled by Kody Redman (74), Erin Butler (92) and Kaitlyn Lloyd (99).
Brookland’s Layne McNatt and Tanner Laird tied for the day’s best boys’ junior varsity score, both shooting 43.
Pirates prevail in NewportNEWPORT — Gosnell shot 115 as a team to win a six-team boys’ high school golf match Tuesday at Newport Country Club.
Landon Thomas shot 37 and Blake Brothers 38 to lead the Pirates, while Parker Wells and Kason Newsom both shot 40 in the play-five, count-three format.
Tuckerman was second at 125, a score produced by Cody Brooks (39), Noah Young (40) and Kade Keton (46). Newport turned in a third-place 132 total, paced by Reece Kieffner (38), Jake Keedy (39) and Ty Nicholson (55).
Bald Knob was fourth at 140. Medalist Cobey Riddle shot 31 to lead Trumann, which had a 144 team score. Walnut Ridge had a 192 team score.
Medalist Anna Smith shot 38 to help Gosnell finish first in the girls’ team standings at 135. Morgan Hatch (46) and Whitney Ashley (51) also contributed to Gosnell’s team score.
Jaci Osment (45), Macey Powell (46) and Casey Riddle (54) combined for Trumann’s second-place 145.
Tuckerman’s 155 team score was compiled by Taryn Sink (40), Emma Toddy (57) and Nykia White (58). Madison Lovelady shot 47, Layla Lindsey 56, Isabella Delcase 56 and Bailey Stokes 56 to lead Newport, which had a 159 team score.
Riddle paces WildcatsNEWPORT —Trumann’s Cobey Riddle shot 30 for medalist honors Monday as the Wildcats outpaced Newport, Hillcrest and Tuckerman in boys’ high school golf at Newport Country Club.
Gavin Greenwell (35) and Jake Osment (37) also contributed to the Wildcats’ 102 team total. Newport was second at 125, a score compiled by Reece Kieffner (33), Jake Keedy (46) and Alex Sheredy (46).
Blaine Johnson (41), Sawyer Hill (43) and Mason LeCroy (44) shot a combined 128 for Hillcrest. Kade Keton (45), Noah Young (50) and Cody Brooks (52) combined for Tuckerman’s 147 team total.
Trumann placed first in the girls’ team standings at 156. Medalist Macey Powell (44), Jaci Osment (51) and Jenna Hall (61) produced the Lady Wildcats’ team score.
Newport was second at 164, led by Madison Lovelady (48), Isabella Delcase (57), Layla Lindsey (59) and Bailey Stokes (59).
Hillcrest’s 166 was produced by Summer Doyle (50), Maci Doyle (57) and Addison Doyle (59). Taryn Sink (47), Emma Toddy (57) and Nykia White (65) shot a combined 176 for Tuckerman.