Area soccer roundup

Nettleton’s Antonio Almaraz (11) battles Batesville’s Zachary Douglas for the ball during Monday’s 5A-East boys’ soccer match at Raider Field. Batesville scored in the final minute to win 2-1.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Batesville scored the game-winning goal with 16 seconds remaining to defeat Nettleton 2-1 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.

Nettleton (5-8, 2-3 conference) led 1-0 at halftime after Antonio Almaraz scored off a penalty kick 16 minutes into the first half. Eric Almanza and Giovanni Chavez scored in the second half for Batesville (4-6, 1-3 conference).