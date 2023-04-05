Area soccer roundup

JONESBORO — Batesville scored the game-winning goal with 16 seconds remaining to defeat Nettleton 2-1 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Nettleton (5-8, 2-3 conference) led 1-0 at halftime after Antonio Almaraz scored off a penalty kick 16 minutes into the first half. Eric Almanza and Giovanni Chavez scored in the second half for Batesville (4-6, 1-3 conference).
Caleb Andrews had 10 saves in 12 shots on goal for Nettleton, which visits Greene County Tech on Thursday.
The Raiders finished second in the Nova Joe’s tournament at Southside on Saturday. Nettleton defeated Cave City 2-0 and Southside 1-0 before losing 4-0 to Mountain Home in the championship match.
Valley View 6, Paragould 1
JONESBORO – Brandon Southard scored three goals Monday to lead Valley View to a 6-1 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Andrew Dale, Brody Dix and Hayes Martin added one goal each to go with Southard’s hat trick for the Blazers (6-6-1, 4-1 conference). Edgar Ruiz and Wyatt Oldham added two assists each.
Valley View 14, Paragould 0
JONESBORO – Three Valley View players recorded a hat trick Monday evening as the Lady Blazers breezed past Paragould 14-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Micah McMillan, Ellie Higgins and Elizabeth Becklund all scored three goals for Valley View (6-3-1, 4-0-1 conference). McMillan also assisted on two goals, while Higgins and Becklund had one assist each.
Mallory Welch, Josie Hargis, Ella Claire Welborn and Ruby Reynolds added one goal each, with Welch also adding an assist. Jaden Crews had two assists and Emi Grace Powell one, while Brennan Holland was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland 3, Robinson 2
LITTLE ROCK – Abbi Brookreson scored all three goals Monday to lead Brookland to a 3-2 victory over Pulaski Robinson in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Grace Gary assisted on two goals and Lisa Craig had seven saves for the Lady Bearcats (8-1-1, 4-1 conference).
Robinson defeated Brookland 2-0 in the boys’ game.
Batesville 6, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Batesville defeated Nettleton 6-0 Monday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Linzi Dowell and Julissa Bonilla scored two goals each for Batesville (2-7-1, 1-3 conference), with Bonilla also adding an assist. Laura Miguel and Erika Gramajo scored one goal each, while Abigail Dockins had three assists for the Lady Pioneers.
Jazlyn Davis had eight saves for Nettleton (2-10, 0-5) and Amelia Brown took four shots on goal for the Lady Raiders.