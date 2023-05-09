PARAGOULD — Valley View defeated Greene County Tech 5-0 Friday night in 5A-East senior girls’ soccer to clinch a conference championship.
The Lady Blazers (15-3-2, 12-0-2 conference) will be the No. 1 seed from the East in this week’s 5A state tournament on their home field. Valley View will play Greenwood on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Since Valley View’s first season of girls’ soccer in 2005, the Lady Blazers are 143-1-2 in conference games.
Ellie Higgins and Elizabeth Becklund scored two goals each for Valley View, with Higgins also assisting on two goals. Micah McMillan scored one goal and had one assist.
Ally Holland had the shutout in goal for Valley View.
GCT is the No. 3 seed from the East, earning a first-round game against Siloam Springs on Thursday at 10 a.m. Gabby Lincoln started in goal for the Lady Eagles on Friday, recording five saves while giving up four goals. Hannah Davis finished the game for the Lady Eagles with three saves and one goal allowed.
Valley View 5, GCT 3
PARAGOULD – Valley View rallied in the second half Friday to defeat Greene County Tech 5-3 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
The Blazers (14-8-1, 12-2 conference) trailed 3-1 at halftime. Wyatt Oldham scored three goals to lead Valley View, while Edgar Ruiz and Brandon Southard had one each. Southard also had three assists.
Valley View will be the No. 2 seed from the East in the 5A state tournament on its home field. The Blazers will play Harrison on Thursday at 4 p.m.
GCT’s Zane Abbott scored two goals, including a header off a throw-in from Ross Register and a penalty kick after Reed Dickinson was fouled in the box. Luke Couch added a goal for GCT on an assist from Colter Hunt.
GCT will play Van Buren on Thursday at noon as the No. 3 seed from the East.
Karson Eddings played the entire game in the goal for the Eagles.
Nettleton 7, West Memphis 2
JONESBORO – Antonio Almaraz scored twice in three shots on goal Thursday as Nettleton defeated West Memphis 7-2 in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
Hutch Bristow also scored two goals for the Raiders (8-11-2, 5-7-2 conference). Juan Munoz, Caleb Andrews and Edgar Aguilar scored one goal each.
Anthony Alonso had an assist to Almaraz off a corner. Munoz had the assist on Almaraz’s second goal.
Andrews had one save in one shot on target while he was in goal, giving him 110 this season and 142 for his career. He scored a goal off a penalty in the 63rd minute.
Nettleton 1, West Memphis 1
JONESBORO – Nettleton and West Memphis battled to a 1-1 tie in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer Thursday.
Amelia Brown scored for the Lady Raiders (3-16-1, 1-12-1) in the 13th minute, converting one of her five shots on goal. Jazlyn Davis had seven saves in goal in eight shots on goal.