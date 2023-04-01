Area soccer roundup

Jonesboro’s Gabriel Mata (10) and Conway’s Miguel Loyoza battle for control of the ball during Thursday’s boys’ soccer game at Cooksey-Johns Field. Conway won 5-2.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Conway battled to a 1-1 tie Thursday in 6A-Central high school girls’ soccer.

The Lady Hurricane (5-5,1, 0-3-1 conference) took the lead about 20 minutes into the game on a counterattack as Yajaira Alvarado rounded the goal keeper for the score.