Area soccer roundup

JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Conway battled to a 1-1 tie Thursday in 6A-Central high school girls’ soccer.
The Lady Hurricane (5-5,1, 0-3-1 conference) took the lead about 20 minutes into the game on a counterattack as Yajaira Alvarado rounded the goal keeper for the score.
A Jonesboro foul in the box gave Conway (5-1-3, 3-0-1 conference) a penalty attempt with 4:50 remaining in the game, but Sydney Wolf saved the attempt for the Lady Hurricane. With less than a minute remaining, Jonesboro conceded to corner kicks and Conway score on its final touch of the game with seven seconds remaining.
Jonesboro coach J.D. Williams said Brianna Pacheco’s play off the bench was a key for the Lady Hurricane.
Brookland 8, Heber Springs 0
BROOKLAND – Abbi Brookreson scored five goals Thursday evening to lead Brookland to an 8-0 victory over Heber Springs in 4A-North senior girls’ soccer.
Brookreson also had three assists for the Lady Bearcats (7-1-1, 3-1 conference). Mack Allen added two goals and one assist, while Grace Gary scored a goal and had two assists.
Mallory Bristow had two assists for Brookland and Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland 1, Heber Springs 0
BROOKLAND – Xavier Mata scored with 15 minutes remaining in Thursday’s game to lift Brookland to a 1-0 victory over Heber Springs in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
The Bearcats (8-1-1, 3-0-1 conference) outshot Heber Springs 27-4. Brayden Stanbery had two saves in goal.
Valley View 16, West Memphis 0
JONESBORO – Micah McMillan scored four goals Thursday night as Valley View routed West Memphis 16-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
McMillan was one of 13 players to score for the Lady Blazers (5-3-1, 3-0-1 conference). Ellie Higgins had one goal and two assists, while Jaden Crews and Mattie Crouch had a one goal and one assist each.
Josie Hargis, Elizabeth Becklund, Morghan Weaver, Emi Grace Powell, Ruby Reynolds, Hayden McMillan, Ahtziry Zuniga, Sophie Smith and Emmie Teat scored one goal each.
Teat also assisted on two goals. Ella Claire Welborn, Leslie Ramirez and Mallory Welch had one assist each.
Valley View 7, West Memphis 1
JONESBORO – Edgar Ruiz recorded a hat trick Thursday night to lead Valley View to a 7-1 victory over West Memphis in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
In addition to Ruiz’s three goals, the Blazers (5-6-1, 2-1-0 conference) received one each from Wyatt Oldham, Reed Higgins, Johnathan Nwokeji and Dylan Vanhoozer. Oldham, Jaime Zuniga and Tristen Loberg had one assist each.
Conway 5, Jonesboro 2
JONESBORO – Defending state champion Conway took a 3-0 halftime lead Thursday on the way to a 5-2 victory over Jonesboro in 6A-Central conference boys’ soccer.
Kevin Nunez scored off a blocked Clay Glomski free kick to put the Hurricane on the scoreboard in the second half. Glomski also scored off a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box.
Calvin Hargis had 11 saves for Jonesboro.
Searcy 4, Nettleton 1
SEARCY – Searcy defeated Nettleton 4-1 Thursday in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Hutch Bristow scored for the Raiders (3-6, 2-2 conference), while Antonio Alamaraz, Exson Argueta and Ruben Saldivar also took shots. Caleb Andrews had 10 saves in goal.
Nettleton plays Cave City this morning at 8:30 in the Nova Joe’s tournament at Southside. The Raiders host Batesville on Monday.
Searcy 11, Nettleton 0
SEARCY – Searcy defeated Nettleton 11-0 Thursday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
The Lady Raiders (2-9, 0-4 conference) host Batesville on Monday.