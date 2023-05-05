BROOKLAND — Abbi Brookreson scored two goals and added an assist Thursday to lead Brookland to a 7-0 victory over Wynne in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Katie Blumereich, Nichole Craig, Mallory Bristow, Kyli Hubbs and Mack Allen scored one goal each for the Lady Bearcats (15-3-1, 11-3 conference). Aaliyah Mahmoud had two assists, while Bristow and Laura Stephens had one each.
Lisa Craig and Nichole Craig were in goal for the shutout.
Brookland 3, Wynne 2
BROOKLAND — Gabe Guimond scored two goals and David Wyatt added one Thursday as 4A-North champion Brookland closed conference play with a 3-2 victory over Wynne in boys’ soccer.
Brookland (17-2-1, 12-1-1 4A-North) will be the conference’s No. 1 seed in next week’s state tournament at Pulaski Robinson.
Jonesboro 8, LR Southwest 0
LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro closed its 6A-Central schedule in girls’ soccer Thursday with an 8-0 rout of Little Rock Southwest.
Jonesboro (11-8-2, 6-6-2 conference) finished in a tie with Bryant for fourth place in the 6A-Central. The Lady Hurricane will play in next week’s state tournament hosted by Fort Smith Northside.
Keissy Hopes scored two goals Tuesday in Jonesboro’s 3-1 victory at Cabot. Yajaira Alvarado had one goal and one assist.
Jonesboro (4-14-4, 1-9-4 conference) finished its boys’ season Thursday night with a 2-1 loss at Southwest.
Valley View 11, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO — Valley View eased past Nettleton 11-0 Tuesday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Mallory Welch scored three goals to lead the Lady Blazers (14-3-2, 11-0-2 conference). Valley View, which closed the regular season Friday night at Greene County Tech, will host the Class 5A state tournament that begins Thursday.
Nikki Oldham and Micah McMillan scored two goals each, with McMillan also adding an assist. Ally Holland, Ellie Higgins, Jaden Crews and Elizabeth Becklund scored one goal each, with Higgins and Crews also adding two assists each.
Audrey Butler, Bella Seeman and Ella Clair Welborn each had an assist for Valley View.
Valley View 5, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO — Brandon Southard scored two goals and assisted on another Tuesday, leading Valley View to a 5-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Wyatt Oldham, Johnathan Nwokeji and Edgar Ruiz scored one goal each for the Blazers (13-8-1, 11-2 conference). Oldham also had two assists while Nwokeji assisted on one goal.
Luke Kinard was in goal for the shutout.
GCT 7, Marion 0
MARION — Greene County Tech defeated Marion 7-0 Tuesday in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
Bailey Reddick scored five goals for GCT. Kinlee Ring and Zoe Abbott each added a goal for the Lady Eagles, who were up 5-0 at the half.
Hannah Davis recorded two saves in goal for Greene County Tech.
GCT 0, Marion 0
MARION — Greene County Tech and Marion played to a scoreless draw Tuesday in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
GCT’s JD Hovey and Karson Eddings shared goalkeeper duties in keeping Marion off the scoreboard.