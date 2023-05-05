BROOKLAND — Abbi Brookreson scored two goals and added an assist Thursday to lead Brookland to a 7-0 victory over Wynne in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.

Katie Blumereich, Nichole Craig, Mallory Bristow, Kyli Hubbs and Mack Allen scored one goal each for the Lady Bearcats (15-3-1, 11-3 conference). Aaliyah Mahmoud had two assists, while Bristow and Laura Stephens had one each.