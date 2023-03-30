BATESVILLE — Micah McMillan scored five goals Tuesday to lead Valley View to a 7-1 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference girls’ high school soccer.

McMillan scored three goals in the first half and assisted on two more, both scored by Ellie Higgins, to give the Lady Blazers a 5-1 halftime lead. Two more McMillan goals in the first five minutes of the second half, assisted by Higgins and Morghan Weaver, set the final score.