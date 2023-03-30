BATESVILLE — Micah McMillan scored five goals Tuesday to lead Valley View to a 7-1 victory over Batesville in 5A-East conference girls’ high school soccer.
McMillan scored three goals in the first half and assisted on two more, both scored by Ellie Higgins, to give the Lady Blazers a 5-1 halftime lead. Two more McMillan goals in the first five minutes of the second half, assisted by Higgins and Morghan Weaver, set the final score.
Brennan Holland had the win in goal for the Lady Blazers (4-3-1, 2-0-1 conference).
Valley View 7, Batesville 3
BATESVILLE – Johnathan Nwokeji recorded a hat trick Tuesday as Valley View rolled past Batesville 7-3 in 5A-East conference boys’ high school soccer.
Nwokeji scored twice in the first half to give the Blazers (4-6-1, 2-1 conference) a 2-0 halftime lead. He added another goal in the second half while Brody Dix, Brandon Southard, Hayes Martin and Wyatt Oldham scored once each.
Dix had two assists, while Southard and Oldham added one each. Gabriel Haun had the win in goal.
Paragould 5, Nettleton 2
JONESBORO – Samuel Bourdanove scored four goals Tuesday to lead Paragould to a 5-2 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
Abdissa Omer also scored a goal and added an assist for the Rams (7-2, 3-0 conference).
Juan Munoz and Ruben Saldivar scored one goal each for Nettleton (3-5, 2-1 conference). Raider goalkeeper Caleb Andrews finished with 10 saves.
Paragould 7, Nettleton 1
JONESBORO – Paragould defeated Nettleton 7-1 Tuesday in 5A-East conference senior girls’ soccer.
Jillian Glasgow, Kathryn Posey and Kelsea Goodson scored two goals each for the Lady Rams (9-4, 3-0 conference), followed by Abigail Cole with one.
Amelia Brown scored for Nettleton (2-8, 0-3 conference). Jazlyn Davis had seven saves in goal for the Lady Raiders.
GCT 2, Searcy 2
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech and Searcy battled to a 2-2 tie Tuesday in 5A-East senior boys’ soccer.
Searcy led 2-0 after scoring a goal in the second half. GCT closed the gap, capitalizing on a penalty kick for a handball in the box and then tying the match after a red card was issued against Searcy in the box, setting up another penalty kick.
Luke Couch scored both goals for the Eagles.
The GCT girls lost to Searcy 2-0.
Marion 4, West Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS – Goalkeeper Kelby Lassiter recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season Tuesday as Marion defeated rival West Memphis 4-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Reese Goodwin scored twice for the Lady Patriots, while Ruby Arellano and Thalia Garza also provided goals.