HEBER SPRINGS — Abbi Brookreson scored four goals Monday night to lead Brookland to a 6-0 victory over Heber Springs in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer. Mack Allen added a goal while Grace Gary scored a goal and added an assist for the Lady Bearcats (13-2-1, 9-2 conference). Aaliyah Mahmoud and Nichole Craig assisted on two goals each for Brookland, followed by Mallory Bristow and Gary with one assist each.

