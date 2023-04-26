HEBER SPRINGS — Abbi Brookreson scored four goals Monday night to lead Brookland to a 6-0 victory over Heber Springs in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer. Mack Allen added a goal while Grace Gary scored a goal and added an assist for the Lady Bearcats (13-2-1, 9-2 conference). Aaliyah Mahmoud and Nichole Craig assisted on two goals each for Brookland, followed by Mallory Bristow and Gary with one assist each.
Brookland 4, Heber Springs 1
HEBER SPRINGS – Gabe Guimond scored two goals Monday as Brookland defeated Heber Springs 4-1 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Cesar Alvarado and David Wyatt scored one goal each for the Bearcats (14-2-1, 9-1-1 conference). Brookland hosts Pulaski Robinson (12-0-4, 8-0-4 conference) in a 4A-North showdown on Friday night.
Searcy 5, Nettleton 1
JONESBORO – Searcy solidified its hold on first place in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Friday with a 5-1 victory over Nettleton.
Senior Antonio Almaraz took four shots for the Raiders, including two on target, and scored their goal in the 33rd minute off a header. Junior Ruben Saldivar also took four shots, two on target, for Nettleton (6-10-1, 3-6-1).
Caleb Andrews had two saves in goal for the Raiders. Five different players scored for the Lions (13-2-1, 9-0-1 conference).
Searcy 11, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Searcy defeated Nettleton 11-0 Friday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Nettleton’s Za’Khariah Jones had 12 saves on 23 shots on target, with two of those being back-to-back penalties.
CRA 5, Cave City 0
CAVE CITY – Crowley’s Ridge Academy remained perfect in 3A-North conference boys’ soccer with Monday’s 5-0 victory over Cave City. The Falcons (12-2, 10-0 conf.) defeated Conway Christian 5-1.
in another conference contest on Friday. Jacob Meredith led the Falcons with two goals. Luke Summitt, Cole Oxley and Carson Zarlingo each scored one.