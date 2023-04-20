Area soccer roundup

JONESBORO — Kevin Nunez scored on the right side of the goal box on an assist from Enrique Herrera as Jonesboro defeated Little Rock Central 1-0 Tuesday for its first 6A-Central conference victory in boys’ soccer.
The Hurricane (4-11-2, 1-6-2 conference) and Tigers (3-6-2, 1-6-2 conference) were scoreless at halftime. Jonesboro’s Calvin Hargis came up with a save to preserve the clean sheet in goal.
Nettleton 2, Paragould 2
PARAGOULD – Nettleton and Paragould battled to a 2-2 tie in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Tuesday.
The Raiders (6-9-1, 3-5-1 conference) struck first as freshman Axel Paredes scored his first high school goal off an assist from Ruben Saldivar. Senior Antonio Almaraz also scored a goal on four shots for Nettleton.
Samuel Bourdanove scored both goals for Paragould (8-5-2, 4-3-2 conference). Nettleton goalkeeper Caleb Andrews came up with five saves on Paragould’s seven shots on target.
The Rams had a 19-10 advantage in shots, but the Raiders controlled possession better than 51 percent of the match.
Valley View 9, Batesville 0
JONESBORO – Valley View rolled past Batesville 9-0 Tuesday in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
Ellie Higgins scored three goals, followed by Micah McMillan with two goals and three assists for the Lady Blazers (9-3-2, 7-0-2 conference). Morghan Weaver and Jaden Crews scored one goal each and added one assist apiece.
Mallory Welch and Elizabeth Becklund scored one goal each, while Josie Hargis assisted on two goals. Brennan and Ally Hollland combined for the shutout in goal.
Valley View 4, Batesville 1
JONESBORO – Wyatt Oldham recorded a hat trick Tuesday to lead Valley View to a 4-1 victory over Batesville in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
Brandon Southard added a goal and an assist for the Blazers (9-8-1, 7-2 conference). Gabriel Haun had four saves, one coming on a penalty kick.
Grant Higgins, Andrew Dale, Bishop Hargis, Baylor Hancock and Jaime Zuniga keyed the defensive effort for Valley View.
LR Central 2, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO – Little Rock Central scored twice off corner kicks Tuesday to defeat Jonesboro 2-1 in 6A-Central conference girls’ soccer.
Little Rock Central (10-2-2, 7-0-2 conference) remained tied for the league lead with Mount St. Mary. Yajaira Alvarado scored for Jonesboro (9-6-1, 4-4-1 conference).
Paragould 8, Nettleton 1
PARAGOULD – Paragould defeated Nettleton 8-1 Tuesday in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
Paragould improved to 12-7 overall, 6-3 in the conference.
Harmony Jacobs scored in the 75th minute for Nettleton (2-14, 0-8) on an assist from Amelia Brown. Sophomore goalkeeper Za’Khariah Jones finished with nine saves for the Lady Raiders.
Marion 4, West Memphis 1
MARION – Marion honored its 12 seniors with a 4-1 victory over West Memphis in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer Tuesday. Cheyenne Dotson, Reese Goodwin, Larissa Firethunder and Alivia Hampton all notched goals for the Lady Patriots (7-9-1, 5-4 conference).