Area soccer roundup

Valley View’s Micah McMillan (1) shoots during the first half of Tuesday’s 5A-East conference girls’ soccer game at Central Dealerships Stadium. McMillan scored two goals and assisted on three in the Lady Blazers’ 9-0 victory over Batesville.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Kevin Nunez scored on the right side of the goal box on an assist from Enrique Herrera as Jonesboro defeated Little Rock Central 1-0 Tuesday for its first 6A-Central conference victory in boys’ soccer.

The Hurricane (4-11-2, 1-6-2 conference) and Tigers (3-6-2, 1-6-2 conference) were scoreless at halftime. Jonesboro’s Calvin Hargis came up with a save to preserve the clean sheet in goal.