PARAGOULD — Valley View remained in a first-place tie atop the 5A-East conference girls’ soccer standings Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Paragould.
Five players scored for the Lady Blazers (12-3-2, 9-0-2 conference). Micah McMillan scored two goals, while Elizabeth Becklund, Audrey Butler, Mallory Welch and Morghan Weaver added one each. McMillan, Jaden Crews and Ellie Higgins had one assist each.
Ally Holland and Brennan Holland combined for the shutout in goal.
Valley View 3, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Brody Dix scored two goals Tuesday to lead Valley View to a 3-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Tuesday.
Johnathan Nwokeji also scored a goal for the Blazers (11-8-1, 9-2 conference) and assisted on one of Dix’s goals. Jaime Zuniga and Brandon Southard added one assist each.
Gabriel Haun was in goal for the shutout.
Nettleton 1, Batesville 1
BATESVILLE – Nettleton battled Batesville to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
The Raiders (6-10-2, 3-6-2 conference) tied the game in dramatic fashion when senior Antonio Almaraz scored with 1:34 seconds remaining to help secure a tie. Almaraz attempted two shots on the night, with one of those being the tying goal.
Junior Exson Argueta had eight shots, with two on target, for the Raiders. Senior goalkeeper Caleb Andrews had three saves.
Batesville 3, Nettleton 1
BATESVILLE – Batesville defeated Nettleton 3-1 Tuesday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Sophomore Amelia Brown scored in the 15th minute to put Nettleton (2-16, 2-10) on the scoreboard. Brown had nine shots on the night, with seven being on target.
Sophomore Za’Khariah Jones had five saves in goal.
Greene County Tech 7, West Memphis 0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech cruised past West Memphis 7-0 Tuesday in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Luke Couch led the Eagles with two goals, while five other GCT players contributed one goal including keeper Karson Eddings who played on the field during the second half when he was relieved in the goal by JD Hovey.
Ross Register, Zane Abbott, Levi Compton and JT Posey rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.
GCT 8, West Memphis 0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech’s Layne Phillips earned a hat trick as she led the Lady Eagles to an 8-0 victory over West Memphis in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer action.
Bailey Reddick added two goals, and Mackenzie Souers, Gabby Lincoln and Kinlee Ring had one goal each.
Hannah Davis played the entire game in goal for GCT.