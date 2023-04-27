PARAGOULD — Valley View remained in a first-place tie atop the 5A-East conference girls’ soccer standings Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Paragould.

Five players scored for the Lady Blazers (12-3-2, 9-0-2 conference). Micah McMillan scored two goals, while Elizabeth Becklund, Audrey Butler, Mallory Welch and Morghan Weaver added one each. McMillan, Jaden Crews and Ellie Higgins had one assist each.