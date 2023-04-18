BRYANT — Jonesboro avenged a home loss to Bryant with Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Lady Hornets in 6A-Central conference girls’ soccer.

Yajaira Alvarado, who had one goal and two assists, made a run and shot after picking the ball up at midfield to give Jonesboro (9-5-1, 4-3-1 conference) the lead in the seventh minute. Bryant (7-6-1, 4-4 conference) tied the match five minutes into the second half.