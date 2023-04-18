BRYANT — Jonesboro avenged a home loss to Bryant with Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Lady Hornets in 6A-Central conference girls’ soccer.
Yajaira Alvarado, who had one goal and two assists, made a run and shot after picking the ball up at midfield to give Jonesboro (9-5-1, 4-3-1 conference) the lead in the seventh minute. Bryant (7-6-1, 4-4 conference) tied the match five minutes into the second half.
With eight minutes left, Alvarado got the ball to Keissy Hopes down the right side. Hopes beat two defenders and double crossed a defender in the box, then followed that with a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.
The Lady Hurricane sent a long ball forward that Alvarado and Brianna Pacheco chased. Alvarado slid the pass over to Pacheco who chipped it over a charging Bryant goalkeeper.
Henley Rogers also had an assist for the Lady Hurricane, which has won four in a row. Rogers also had the assist last Wednesday when Alvarado scored to give Jonesboro a 1-0 victory over North Little Rock. Sydney Wolf made some key saves to keep the clean sheet.
Batesville 1, GCT 0
BATESVILLE – Greene County Tech dropped a tough defensive match to Batesville, 1-0, in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Friday.
The Pioneers’ lone goal came on a well-placed free kick just outside the box.
Jonesboro 1, Bryant 1
BRYANT – Jonesboro and Bryant played to a 1-1 draw in 6A-Central conference boys’ soccer Friday.
Bryant (7-3-5, 5-1-2 conference) scored off a cross to take the lead 39 seconds into the game. Jonesboro (3-11-2, 0-6-2 conference) tied the contest 27 minutes into the game when Gabriel Mata scored on a corner kick off Kevin Nunez’s assist.
The Hurricane had a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal. Calvin Hargis came up with five saves for Jonesboro.
Nettleton 2, Marion 0
MARION – Nettleton scored two second-half goals Friday night to defeat Marion 2-0 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ soccer.
Ruben Saldivar scored the Raiders’ first goal off a free kick, one of his four shots on the night, in the 54th minute. Juan Munoz scored the second goal for Nettleton (6-9, 3-5 conference) in the 80th minute, assisted by Antonio Almaraz on a cross. Munoz and Exson Argueta attempted two shots each for the Raiders.
Goalkeeper Caleb Andrews had one save for the clean sheet in goal.
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
MARION – Reese Goodwin, Alivia Hampton and Cheyenne Dotson scored one goal each for Marion as the Lady Patriots defeated Nettleton 3-0 Friday in 5A-East conference senior girls’ soccer.
Nettleton sophomore goalkeeper Za’Khariah Jones had 25 saves on 28 shots on goal. Amelia Brown attempted three shots, two on target, for the Lady Raiders (2-13, 0-7 conference).
GCT 6, Batesville 1
BATESVILLE – Greene County Tech earned a 5A-East conference girls’ soccer victory over Batesville on Friday night, prevailing by a 6-1 final.
GCT led 4-0 at the end of the first half and outscored Batesville 2-1 in the final period to close out the game.
Mackenzie Souers led the Lady Eagles with two goals, while Bailey Reddick, Lindy Phillips, Riley Vines and Brinkley Morton added one each.