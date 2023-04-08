Area soccer roundup

BROOKLAND — Abbi Brookreson scored five goals Thursday night as Brookland rolled past Southsisde 9-0 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Mack Allen, Mallory Bristow and Aaliyah Mahmoud also scored goals for the Lady Bearcats (9-1-1, 5-1 conference). Brookreson, Mahmoud, Bristow and Katie Blumreich had one assist each.
Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland 6, Southside 1
BROOKLAND – Gabe Guimond recorded a hat trick and added an assist Thursday as Brookland defeated Southside 6-1 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Xavier Mata added two goals and an assist for the Bearcats, who host Harding Academy on Monday. Jesus Ramirez also scored a goal and Cesar Alvarado had an assist for Brookland (9-2-1, 4-1-1 conference).
Valley View 11, Marion 0
MARION – Elizabeth Becklund scored four goals Thursday as Valley View cruised past Marion 11-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Micah McMillan scored two goals and assisted on two more for the Lady Blazers (7-3-1, 5-0-1 conference). Ellie Higgins scored once and added three assists.
Mallory Welch, Jaden Crews, Leslie Ramirez and Emi Grace Powell all scored one goal each, with Crews adding two assists and Ramirez one. Josie Hargis also had an assist.
Brennan Holland had the shutout in goal for Valley View. Bella Seeman, Morghan Weaver, Reese McCallum, Jax Carr, Ahtziry Zuñiga and Hargis continue to lead the defensive effort for the Lady Blazers, who have allowed only two goals in their last seven games.
Valley View 7, Marion 0
MARION – Six players scored Thursday night for Valley View as the Blazers defeated Marion 7-0 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Wyatt Oldham scored two goals to lead Valley View (7-6-1, 5-1 conference). Johnathan Nwokeji, Ben Roper, Brandon Southard, Brody Dix and Kenny Nguyen added one goal eacfh.
Dix assisted on two goals, while Southard and Grant Higgins had one assist each. Gabriel Haun was in goal for the shutout.
GCT 2, Nettleton 1
PARAGOULD – Luke Couch scored the go-ahead goal off Luke McDonald’s assist with 18 minutes remaining in the game, lifting Greene County Tech to a 2-1 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference senior boys’ soccer.
Nettleton’s Exson Argueta scored the game’s first goal off a corner kick in the first half, assisted by Hutch Bristow. Mason Flores scored with six minutes remaining in the half to pull GCT (4-6-1, 3-1-1 conference) into a 1-1 tie at halftime.
Caleb Andrews made five saves on 12 GCT shots for the Raiders (5-8, 2-4 conference). Karson Eddings was in goal for the Eagles.
GCT 6, Nettleton 0
PARAGOULD – Mackenzie Souers scored four goals Thursday to lead Greene County Tech to a 6-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Bailey Reddick added two goals as GCT (7-5-1, 3-2 conference) completed its scoring in the first half. Hannah Davis and Kinley Ring combined on the shutout in goal.
New goalkeeper Zulma-Cano Martinez stepped up for Nettleton (2-11, 0-6 conference) with five saves.