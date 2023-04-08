Area soccer roundup

Greene County Tech’s Mackenzie Souers and Nettleton’s Savannah Kitterman battle for position on the ball during a 5A-East matchup Thursday at Paragould. Souers had four goals in the Lady Eagles’ 6-0 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Abbi Brookreson scored five goals Thursday night as Brookland rolled past Southsisde 9-0 in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.

Mack Allen, Mallory Bristow and Aaliyah Mahmoud also scored goals for the Lady Bearcats (9-1-1, 5-1 conference). Brookreson, Mahmoud, Bristow and Katie Blumreich had one assist each.