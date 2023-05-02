Area soccer roundup

BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Pulaski Robinson 1-0 Friday night in high school boys’ soccer to take over first place in the 4A-North conference.
Gabe Guimond scored the only goal as the Bearcats (15-2-1, 10-1-1 conference) avenged a road loss to the Senators (12-1-4, 8-1-4 conference). Brookland played Southside on Monday night and closes conference play Thursday against Wynne.
Robinson defeated Brookland 4-0 in the girls’ game.
Valley View 8, Marion 0
JONESBORO – Micah McMillan scored five goals and added an assist Friday as Valley View rolled past Marion 8-0 to remain in a tie for the league lead in 5A-East conference girls soccer.
Morghan Weaver added two goals and an assist for the Lady Blazers (13-3-2, 10-0-2 conference). Leslie Ramirez also scored a goal.
Ellie Higgins assisted on three goals, while Jaden Crews and Mallory Welch had one assist each.
Valley View 1, Marion 0
JONESBORO – Johnathan Nwokeji scored off Wyatt Oldham’s assist Friday night to lift Valley View to a 1-0 victory over Marion in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Gabriel Haun preserved the shutout with four saves for the Blazers (12-8-1, 10-2 conference).
GCT 3, Nettleton 2
JONESBORO – Greene County Tech secured a berth in the state tournament by defeating Nettleton 3-2 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Friday.
GCT (8-9-2, 7-3-2 conference) scored first on Zane Abbott’s header. Nettleton (6-11-2, 3-7-2 conference) tied the game in the 36th minute when Ruben Saldivar converted a penalty kick after Antonio Almaraz drew the penalty.
A corner kick from Abbott that resulted in a header from Luke Couch put GCT up 2-1. A foul just outside the box in the 66th minute resulted in a well-placed free kick by Saldivar that again tied the game 2-2.
The Eagles set the final score when Colter Hunt broke away to the 18 and lobbed a pass into the box connecting with Levi Compton, who put the ball in the back of the net.
Almaraz took six shots, three on target, while Saldivar attempted eight, including three on target.
Nettleton’s Caleb Andrews had 13 saves on 16 shots on goal. Karson Eddings played the entire game in goal for GCT.
Jonesboro 2, NLR 2
NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Jonesboro and North Little Rock played to a 2-2 Friday in 6A-Central conference boys’ soccer.
North Little Rock defeated Jonesboro 3-1 in the girls’ match.
GCT 8, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Greene County Tech moved to 9-3 in 5A-East girls’ soccer Friday with an 8-0 victory over Nettleton. GCT led 7-0 at the half, resulting in a shortened game.
Bailey Reddick led the Lady Eagles with four goals, while Mackenzie Souers, Lindy Phillips, Zoie Abbott and Gabby Lincoln each added one.
Hannah Davis maintained a clean slate in the goalie position for GCT. Nettleton sophomore Za’Kariah Jones had 12 saves on 20 shots on goal.