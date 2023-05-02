Area soccer roundup

Nettleton’s Ruben Saldivar (7) battles Greene County Tech’s Levi Compton for possession of the ball during Friday’s 5A-East boys’ soccer match at Raider Field.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Pulaski Robinson 1-0 Friday night in high school boys’ soccer to take over first place in the 4A-North conference.

Gabe Guimond scored the only goal as the Bearcats (15-2-1, 10-1-1 conference) avenged a road loss to the Senators (12-1-4, 8-1-4 conference). Brookland played Southside on Monday night and closes conference play Thursday against Wynne.