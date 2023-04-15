Area soccer roundup

SEARCY — Valley View and Searcy battled to a 1-1 draw in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer Thursday evening.
The Lady Blazers (8-3-2, 6-0-2 conference) and Lady Lions (6-2-2, 6-0-2 conference) remained in a tie atop the 5A-East conference standings after their second tie of the season. Valley View currently holds an advantage in the next tiebreaker, winning margin in conference play.
Micah McMillan was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick, scoring her 22nd goal of the season to put the Lady Blazers on the scoreboard. Brennen Holland came up with 11 saves for Valley View.
Brookland 7, Westside 0
JONESBORO – Abbi Brookreson scored six goals Thursday evening to lead Brookland to a 7-0 victory over Westside in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
The Lady Bearcats (10-2-1, 6-2 conference) also benefited from an own goal by the Lady Warriors (5-7-1, 2-5-1 conference). Grace Gary and Mallory Bristow finished with two assists each, followed by Aaliyah Mahmoud and Bregail Smith with one each.
Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland 14, Westside 1
JONESBORO – Brookland’s Gabe Guimond scored six goals and assisted on another Thursday night as the Bearcats rolled past Westside 14-1 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Eli King scored twice and also had an assist for the Bearcats (11-2-1, 6-1-1 conference). Cesar Alvarado had one goal and two assists, while Jesus Ramirez added a goal and an assist for Brookland, which is second in the 4A-North standings.
Carlos Mata, Xavier Mata, David Wyatt and Carter Summers scored one goal each. Zane Colletta had six assists, while Adan Ramirez and Thomas Culpepper had one each.
Searcy 6, Valley View 1
SEARCY – Searcy solidified its hold on the 5A-East conference lead Thursday with a 6-1 victory over Valley View in boys’ soccer.
The Lions (11-2-1, 7-0-1 conference) completed a regular-season sweep of the Blazers (9-6-1, 6-2 conference). Valley View scored when Wyatt Oldham’s shot deflected off a Searcy defender and into the net.
Marion 2, Batesville 0
MARION – Marion defeated Batesville 2-0 Thursday in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Cheyenne Dotson scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist by Isabella Cardenas. Cardenas scored a goal from 30 yards out on an assist from Reese Goodwin.
Goalkeeper Kelby Lassiter notched her seventh shutout of the season.