Area soccer roundup

Brookland’s Abbi Brookreson (19) advances the ball as Westside’s Sierra Roberts (22) and Ava Mosier (8) give chase during Thursday’s game at Westside. Brookreson scored six goals in Brookland’s 7-0 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

SEARCY — Valley View and Searcy battled to a 1-1 draw in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer Thursday evening.

The Lady Blazers (8-3-2, 6-0-2 conference) and Lady Lions (6-2-2, 6-0-2 conference) remained in a tie atop the 5A-East conference standings after their second tie of the season. Valley View currently holds an advantage in the next tiebreaker, winning margin in conference play.