JONESBORO — Brandon Southard scored two goals and assisted on one Tuesday night to lead Valley View to a 5-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer at Raider Field.
Wyatt Oldham and Jaime Zuniga added one goal and one assist each for the Blazers (8-7-1, 6-1 conference).
Johnathan Nwokeji also scored a goal for Valley View.
Jonesboro 10, LR Southwest 0
JONESBORO – Yajaira Alvarado and Keissy Hopes both finished with a hat trick Tuesday as Jonesboro routed Little Rock Southwest 10-0 in 6A-Central conference girls’ soccer.
Hopes also had two assists in addition to her three goals. Henley Rogers, Jaden Wallace, Raquel Vargas and Piper Daniels all scored one goal each for the Lady Hurricane (7-5-1, 2-3-1 conference).
Rogers, Carter Preston and Roxy Crotts had one assist each. Jonesboro had possession for 61 percent of the game while completing 78 percent of its passes.
LR Southwest 2, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO – Little Rock Southwest scored the go-ahead goal with six minutes remaining in Tuesday’s contest and held off Jonesboro for a 2-1 victory in 6A-Central conference boys’ soccer.
Southwest (6-4-1, 3-3-1 conference) led 1-0 after scoring late in the first half. Clay Glomski scored for Jonesboro (3-10-1, 0-5-1 conference) on a penalty kick in the second half.
Jonesboro had 12 shots on goal to 11 for Southwest. Calvin Hargis had eight saves for the Hurricane.
Valley View 16, Nettleton 1
JONESBORO – Ellie Higgins scored four goals and assisted on two Tuesday evening, helping lead Valley View to a 16-1 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Josie Hargis scored three goals in the seventh consecutive victory for the Lady Blazers, who visit Searcy this evening in a key conference match. The teams tied 1-1 in their first meeting.
Micah McMillan, Morghan Weaver and Mallory Welch scored two goals each for Valley View (8-3-1, 6-0-1 conference), with McMillan adding two assists. Nikki Oldham and Emmie Teat scored one goal each.
Elizabeth Becklund had two assists for Valley View, while Oldham, Ella Claire Welborn, Emi Grace Powell and Reese McCallum had one each.
GCT 6, Marion 0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech’s Mackenzie Souers recorded her third hat trick in a row Tuesday with three goals in a 6-0 victory over Marion in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
The performance came on the heels of a five-goal game against Paragould and a four-goal game against Nettleton.
Layne Phillips also chipped in two goals and Bailey Reddick added one.
GCT 2, Marion 0
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech defeated Marion 2-0 Tuesday in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
Luke Couch scored a header off a corner kick from Zane Abbott to take an early 1-0 lead that the Eagles held on to at halftime.
A penalty against the Patriots in the box resulted in the final score of the game when Abbott slotted in the penalty kick to put GCT up 2-0.
Brookland 3, Harding Academy 0
BROOKLAND – Gabe Guimond, Cesar Alvarado and Carter Summers scored one goal each Monday in Brookland’s 3-0 victory over Harding Academy in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Guimond scored his 20th goal of the season and Alvarado his 10th for the Bearcats (10-2-1, 5-1-1 conference). Xavier Mata had two assists and Adan Ramirez one for Brookland, which travels to Westside tonight.