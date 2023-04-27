BLYTHEVILLE — Westside’s McKyna Craig struck out 19 batters Tuesday to lead the Lady Warriors to a 7-0 victory over Pocahontas in the 4A-3 district softball tournament.
Craig allowed only two hits and did not walk a batter in a complete-game pitching performance, helping third-seeded Westside advance to the semifinals and a meeting Wednesday with second-seeded Wynne. Tuesday’s victory clinched a regional tournament berth for the Lady Warriors.
Leading 1-0, Westside scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control. The Lady Warriors added another run in the sixth.
Craig was also 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mattyx Cureton was 2-for-4 and scored twice; Emma Pruett was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Vada Watkins had a hit and two RBIs; and Remi Craig doubled and drove in one run.
Top-seeded Brookland and fourth-seeded Southside met in the semifinals Wednesday. Southside defeated Highland 12-2 on Tuesday.
Valley View 12-3, Paragould 0-4
JONESBORO – Valley View and Paragould split a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, with the Lady Blazers winning 12-0 in the first game and the Rams 4-3 in the second.
Valley View’s Riley Smith pitched a five-inning shutout in the first game, limiting Paragould to five hits while striking out three batters and walking one. Smith also had a hit and an RBI.
Lauren Mitchell hit a home run, scored twice and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Blazers in the first game. Mackenzie Whitlock was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs; Sophie Newberry had a hit and two RBIs; Olivia Edwards drove in a run; and Ashlyn Beale doubled and scored once.
Andi Pillow was 2-for-2 to lead Paragould.
Paragould, which was the home team on the scoreboard for the second game, scored in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 3-3 tie. Lady Ram pitcher Lauren Stanley pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out nine.
Kayleene Roe was 3-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored for Paragould (6-20, 2-10). Molly McPherson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Pillow and Madison Langston drove in one run each.
Beale was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Valley View (15-8, 8-4). Smith pitched all six innings, yielding four runs on four hits (none earned) while striking out nine and issuing no walks.
Nettleton 13-15, West Memphis 8-5
WEST MEMPHIS – Nettleton swept West Memphis in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 13-8 and the second 15-5 in five innings.
The Lady Raiders (10-14, 4-8 conference) scored four runs in the sixth inning of the first game to lead 13-7.
Ramsey Crum led Nettleton with two hits. The Lady Raiders scored five runs in the fourth inning as Acelen Hart, Sophie Robinson, Kennedy Massey and Berkley Reed all drove in runs.
Massey pitched 3 2/3 innings for the victory, while Hart pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, striking out five batters. Massey, Robinson and Sydney Huntsman drove in two runs each for Nettleton.
Nettleton opened a 14-0 lead in the second game with a nine-run third inning. Reed, Huntsman, Massey, Crum and Teagan Weaver all had RBIs for the Lady Raiders in the third inning.
Hart pitched all five innings for the victory, yielding five runs on seven hits while striking out six batters.
Reed and Robinson finished with two hits each. Crum’s totals included a third-inning home run.
Searcy 5-5, GCT 4-6
SEARCY – Searcy handed Greene County Tech its first 5A-East conference softball loss of the season Tuesday as the teams split a doubleheader.
Searcy won the first game 5-4. GCT (18-5, 11-1 conference) came back to win the second game 6-5.
GCT and Marion are tied for the conference lead. The teams meet next Tuesday in Marion.
3A-3 district
PIGGOTT – Rivercrest and Gosnell played in the 3A-3 district softball tournament finals Wednesday after earning semifinal victories Tuesday.
Rivercrest defeated Manila 13-3 in six innings. Trailing 3-2, the Colts scored seven runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to advance.
Chesnee Chandler was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Rivercrest. Raven Powell was 2-for-3; Karlee Cullom had a hit and scored twice; and Annabelle Chandler drew three walks and scored two runs.
Kaylynn Harvey had a hit and scored for Manila. Hadley Cohn had a hit and scored a run, while Madysen Deeds doubled and scored a run for the Lady Lions (6-14).
2A-3 district
MONETTE – Third-seeded Buffalo Island Central and fourth-seeded Marmaduke earned victories Tuesday in the 2A-3 district softball tournament.
BIC defeated Cross County 11-1 to advance to the semifinals, where the Lady Mustangs will play Riverside. Marmaduke edged Rector 7-5 to earn a semifinal game against top-seeded East Poinsett County.