BLYTHEVILLE — Westside’s McKyna Craig struck out 19 batters Tuesday to lead the Lady Warriors to a 7-0 victory over Pocahontas in the 4A-3 district softball tournament.

Craig allowed only two hits and did not walk a batter in a complete-game pitching performance, helping third-seeded Westside advance to the semifinals and a meeting Wednesday with second-seeded Wynne. Tuesday’s victory clinched a regional tournament berth for the Lady Warriors.