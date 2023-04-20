PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech maintained its hold on first place in the 5A-East conference softball standings with Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep of Valley View.
The Lady Eagles won the first game 7-3 and took the second 6-2. GCT (16-3, 10-0 conference) is a game ahead of Marion, which hosts the Lady Eagles for a May 2 doubleheader.
A three-run fourth inning gave GCT a 5-3 lead in the first game. The Lady Eagles added two runs in the sixth inning.
Ava Carter was 2-for-3 and scored three runs for GCT in the first game. Marley Speer doubled and drove in a run; Weslyn Burnside had a hit and an RBI; and Zoie Reynolds also drove in a run for the Lady Eagles.
GCT’s Karley Burrow pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.
Riley Smith pitched six innings for Valley View, yielding seven runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks.
Smith also had a hit and an RBI. Ashlyn Beale doubled and scored twice for the Lady Blazers, while Anna Winkfield hit a triple.
After Valley View (13-7, 7-3 conference) took a 2-0 lead in the second game, GCT scored six runs over the third through sixth innings. Carter drove in two runs; Speer belted a solo home run; and Sophia Gonzalez had a hit, an RBI and scored twice for the Lady Eagles.
Amera Wright had a hit and an RBI for Valley View. Beale had a double for the Lady Blazers.
Burrow again pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three. Smith also went the distance, giving up six runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk.
Nettleton 6-11, Paragould 1-7
JONESBORO – Nettleton swept Paragould in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 6-1 and the second 11-7.
The Lady Raiders scored three runs in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie in the first game, then tacked on two more runs in the sixth.
Kennedy Massey pitched a complete game for the victory. Massey allowed one run on six hits while striking out three batters. Paragould’s KK Massey yielded six hits and six runs over six innings, striking out two batters.
Eden White and Acelen Hart had two hits each for Nettleton, with White driving in two runs and Hart one. Kayleene Roe was 2-for-3 and Molly McPherson 2-for-4 for Paragould.
Nettleton (7-14, 2-8 conference) took control of the second game with an eight-run third inning. Hart was 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Raiders and also earned the victory in the circle, allowing seven runs on 10 hits while striking out five batters in seven innings.
Hannah Marsico and Mekenzie Racy had two hits each for the Lady Raiders, with Marsico driving in three runs and Racy adding two RBIs.
Hadlee DeFries was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Rams. Molly McPherson was 3-for-4 with a double, while KK Massey was 3-for-5.
Westside 6, Southside 0
JONESBORO – McKyna Craig struck out 14 batters in a complete-game shutout Tuesday as Westside defeated Southside 6-0 in 4A-3 conference softball.
Craig allowed only four hits and walked just one batter. She received early offensive support as the Lady Warriors (11-7, 6-2 conference) scored in each of the first four innings.
Emma Pruett homered and drove in two runs. Megan Hedger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Vada Watkins doubled and scored twice; Jada Diaz had a hit and an RBI; and Mattyx Cureton had a hit and an RBI.
EPC 14-11, Rector 0-0
LEPANTO – Keegan McCorkle pitched a perfect game in the opener and a two-hitter in the nightcap as East Poinsett County completed a perfect run through the 2A-3 conference with a 14-0, 11-0 sweep of Rector.
McCorkle struck out five batters in the first game of the doubleheader. EPC scored 13 runs in the first inning as Mercedes Reel, Terrin Powell, Kelly Ann Lucas, Riley Ashcraft, Kelly Ashcraft and McCorkle each had RBIs.
Natalie Dunman led EPC with two hits, while Lucas and Jaycee Davis each had two.
McCorkle allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none in the second game. EPC (20-4, 12-0 conference) again struck quickly with six runs in the second inning, powered by RBIs from Dunman, Riley Ashcraft, Kelly Ashcraft, Cameron Argo, and Caroline Miller all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Reel, McCorkle, Argo and Ashcraft each managed two hits to lead Warriors.
Cross County 7, Trumann 6
TRUMANN – Cross County scored two runs in the seventh inning Tuesday to edge Trumann 7-6 in high school softball.
Baylee Cook was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Cross County. Kaylie Witt was 2-for-4 and scored twice; Zoe Sanders was 2-for-3; and Kaylee Johnson also drove in a run.
Trinity Crosby pitched a complete game, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits.
Dalaney Osment had a hit and drove in two runs for Trumann. Tiara Postell was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Macey Powell had a hit and an RBI; Topanga Elliott tripled and drove in a run; and Alyssa Bell had a double and an RBI.
Bell pitched all seven innings, striking out seven batters. She allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks.
McCrory 20, Manila 1
MANILA – Morgan Stuckey hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs for McCrory as the Lady Jaguars defeated Manila 20-1 in high school softball Tuesday.
Maybry Tiner was 3-for-4 with a double and Chandler Reynolds was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs for McCrory (15-3).
Shelby Harrison belted an RBI double for Manila (4-13). Hadley Cohn had a hit and scored for the Lady Lions, while Natalie Fields belted a double.
Tuckerman 11, Mountain View 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Tuckerman extended its winning streak to six games Tuesday with an 11-1 victory over Mountain View in 3A-2 conference softball.
Hannah Nicholson was 2-for-4 with a home run for the Lady Bulldogs (15-7, 11-2 conference). Nicholson also earned the pitching victory with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Also for Tuckerman, Ansley Dawson was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Sophie Lancaster was 2-for-3.