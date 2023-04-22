BROOKLAND — Keegan McCorkle belted a grand slam home run in the third inning Thursday to give East Poinsett County the lead on the way to an 11-4 victory over Brookland in high school softball.
McCorkle’s blast gave EPC (21-4) a 4-2 lead. Up 5-4 after five innings, the Lady Warriors scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away from the Lady Bearcats (12-7).
Mercedes Reel and Kelly Ann Lucas drove in runs in the seventh for EPC. Kelly Ashcraft, Reel, McCorkle, Natalie Dunman, Lucas, and Terrin Powell all collected hits for the Lady Warriors.
McCorkle pitched a complete game, giving up four runs while striking out three batters.
Bella Byerly belted a two-run home run in the first inning for Brookland. Madison Wooldridge was 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI, while Byerly was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run.
Valley View 10, Wynne 0
JONESBORO – Valley View scored four runs in the first inning and six in the fifth to defeat Wynne 10-0 in high school softball Thursday.
Lady Blazer pitcher Riley Smith held Wynne to two hits and struck out two batters in five innings. Smith also contributed one of Valley View’s six hits and drove in three runs.
Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Amera Wright was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Olivia Edwards also drove in a run for Valley View (14-7).
Nettleton 14, Harrisburg 1
HARRISBURG – Nettleton scored nine runs in the first inning Thursday on its way to a 14-1 victory over Harrisburg in high school softball.
Acelen Hart, Hannah Marsico, Eden White, Ramsey Crum, Sydney Huntsman and Avery Sample all drove in runs in the first-inning outburst for the Lady Raiders (8-14). Marsico and Huntsman belted home runs in the opening frame.
White was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Nettleton. Massey, Marsico and Hart also had multiple hits. Marsico and Huntsman drove in two runs each.
Nettleton pitcher Kennedy Massey gave up three hits and one run during three innings in the circle, striking out four batters. Hart pitched two scoreless innings as the Lady Raiders’ starter, striking out four while holding Harrisburg without a hit.
McCrory 9, Jonesboro 3
McCRORY – McCrory scored five runs in the third inning Thursday and went on to defeat Jonesboro 9-3 in high school softball.
The Lady Jaguars added another run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.
Jonesboro (6-13, 3-6 conference) defeated Little Rock Central 8-4 in a 6A-Central game Tuesday.
Meadow Jones led the Lady Hurricane with three hits, while Haven Moore and Justice Taylor drove in two runs each. Maya Cody pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven batters.
Riverside 12, Marmaduke 0
MARMADUKE – Riverside’s Klaire Womack struck out 15 batters over six innings Thursday, leading the Lady Rebels to a 12-0 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference softball.
Womack allowed three hits and three walks in the shutout victory. She also belted a double for one of eight hits by the Lady Rebels (15-4, 10-2 conference).
Annalee Qualls belted a solo home run and scored twice for Riverside. Katie Ridge was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Paris McGee had a hit and two RBIs; Kaylee Cox and Mackenzie Thomas had a hit and scored twice; and Bennett Durham drove in a run and scored twice.
Chancey Henry was 2-for-3 to lead Marmaduke (8-7, 5-7 conference).