BROOKLAND — Keegan McCorkle belted a grand slam home run in the third inning Thursday to give East Poinsett County the lead on the way to an 11-4 victory over Brookland in high school softball.

McCorkle’s blast gave EPC (21-4) a 4-2 lead. Up 5-4 after five innings, the Lady Warriors scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away from the Lady Bearcats (12-7).