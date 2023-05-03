Area softball roundup

BROOKLAND — Valley View scored five runs in the first inning Monday and went on to defeat Brookland 12-2 in high school softball.
Ashlyn Beale was 3-for-3 with a triple and five runs batted in to lead the Lady Blazers. Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Lauren Mitchell, Olivia Edwards and Amera Wright all drove in one run each for Valley View (16-8). The Lady Blazers added one run in the second inning, four in the third and two in the fifth to end the game.
Lady Blazer pitcher Riley Smith allowed one hit and two runs (none earned) while striking out eight batters and walking two.
Emery Booker drove in a run and Laken Carr had a hit for Brookland (13-9) in the Lady Bearcats’ annual Strike Out Cancer game. As the No. 2 seed from 4A-3, Brookland will play Little Rock Christian at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Region tournament at Pulaski Robinson.
Tuckerman 4, Melbourne 0
TUCKERMAN – Hannah Nicholson pitched a three-hit shutout Monday to lead Tuckerman to a 4-0 victory over Melbourne in the 3A-2 district softball tournament championship game.
Nicholson struck out six batters. Gracie Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Sophie Lancaster added a hit and an RBI for the Lady Bulldogs (18-7).
Tuckerman will carry a nine-game winning streak into the 3A-2 regional tournament that starts Thursday on its home field. The Lady Bulldogs will play Manila at 10 a.m.
EPC 6, Gosnell 4
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County built a five-run lead in the fifth inning Monday and held off Gosnell for a 6-4 victory in high school softball.
The Lady Warriors (24-5) scored four runs in the fifth inning as Natalie Dunman and Riley Ashcraft drove in runs.
EPC’s Keegan McCorkle surrendered four runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking zero. Gosnell’s Savana Gist pitched six innings, allowing four hits and six runs while striking out eight.
Gosnell (13-7), the 3A-3 district tournament champion, scored three runs in the sixth on a double by Cheyanna Trapp and a single by Logan Tilley.
McCorkle was 2-for-3 to lead EPC. Aubrey Hill went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Gosnell.
EPC plays Hazen in the 2A North Region tournament Thursday in Monette, while Gosnell faces Newport in the 3A-2 Region tournament at Tuckerman.
Riverside 11, Paragould 1
LAKE CITY – Riverside cruised past Paragould 11-1 Monday in high school softball.
The Lady Rebels (18-4) took advantage of eight walks, six batters hit by pitch and three errors. Paris McGee doubled and drove in three runs, while Katie Ridge had two RBIs.
Mackenzie Thomas had a hit and an RBI; Carly Jo Womack doubled; and Annalee Qualls, Brooklyn Berry and Klaire Womack all drove in one run each for Riverside. Qualls and Kaylee Cox scored three runs each, while Ryley Eakins scored twice.
The Lady Rebels, the 2A-3 district tournament champion, will play Carlisle on Thursday at noon at Lake City in the first round of the 2A North Region tournament.
Klaire Womack pitched the first four innings for Riverside, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven. Ridge pitched a scoreless fifth, striking out two batters.
Hadlee DeFries hit a solo home run for Paragould in the fourth inning.