Area softball roundup

Valley View’s Sophie Newberry (right) reaches to tag Brookland’s Jazlyn Baker during Monday’s high school softball game at Brookland. Valley View won 12-2.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Valley View scored five runs in the first inning Monday and went on to defeat Brookland 12-2 in high school softball.

Ashlyn Beale was 3-for-3 with a triple and five runs batted in to lead the Lady Blazers. Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.