Area softball roundup

East Poinsett County’s Cameron Argo dives back to first base as Riverside’s Ryley Eakins catches a throw during Saturday’s Class 2A North Region softball final at Lake City. Riverside won 3-2 in nine innings.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — Seven innings weren’t enough for Riverside and East Poinsett County to decide the Class 2A North Region softball championship Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Rebels and Lady Warriors went nine innings to decide which team would claim the region’s No. 1 seed for this week’s state tournament at Greenland. Riverside eventually prevailed 3-2, winning on a ninth-inning throwing error by EPC.