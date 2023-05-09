Area softball roundup

LAKE CITY — Seven innings weren’t enough for Riverside and East Poinsett County to decide the Class 2A North Region softball championship Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Rebels and Lady Warriors went nine innings to decide which team would claim the region’s No. 1 seed for this week’s state tournament at Greenland. Riverside eventually prevailed 3-2, winning on a ninth-inning throwing error by EPC.
“I think we’re the two best teams in the state and that was a great game,” Riverside coach TJ Eakins said. “ We’ve played them five times now and four of them have been one-run games. They’re all battles. My hat is off to them and I’m so proud of our girls. They were so resilient. They did not want to lose that game.”
Riverside (21-4) will take a 10-game winning streak into the state tournament. The Lady Rebels play Dierks on Thursday at 3 p.m.
EPC (27-6) will play Parkers Chapel on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Warriors, last year’s Class 2A state runner-up, won the 2A-3 regular-season crown before losing to the Lady Rebels in the 2A-3 district tournament.
“It’s another good one. I think it’s third time we’ve gone to extra innings this year,” EPC coach Brandon Powell said. “They’re always tight games and they’re always fun. They did a good job of executing at the end and we made a couple of bad mistakes that cost us.”
Both teams scored in the first inning. Natalie Dunman’s RBI single put EPC on the scoreboard first, but Kaylee Cox’s RBI single tied the game for Riverside.
Aided by solid defense, the pitchers took control of the game. Klaire Womack pitched all nine innings for Riverside, striking out 11 batters while working around six walks and three hits. EPC’s Keegan McCorkle struck out five while allowing four hits.
Both teams scratched out a run in the eighth, when the tiebreaker that puts a runner on second base to start the inning went into effect.
In the ninth, EPC was unable to score on a bunt with a runner breaking from third base. Riverside catcher Brooklyn Berry applied the tag at the plate to keep the game tied.
“They made a play, got an out at home, and we made an error in that situation,” Powell said. “It’s really the difference in the game. They did a good job executing all day.”
Riverside, as the home team, started the bottom of the ninth with the winning run on second base.
Eakins allowed Womack to swing away and she fouled off a pitch. The Lady Rebels switched to a bunt to advance the runner and the Lady Warriors made an error on Womack’s bunt, the throw getting away at first base as the winning run scored.
“I talked to her on the way up to the plate and I thought, ‘I’m going to give you one swing,’” Eakins said. “She’s a really good hitter and I thought if she could hit a gap somewhere, it would be a big chance. But after that I thought, ‘Well, we better just go ahead and move the runner along.’”
Cox finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Mackenzie Thomas was also 2-for-4 for Riverside. Dunman was 2-for-4 with an RBI for EPC.
4A East Region
LITTLE ROCK – Westside scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to edge Brookland 8-6 in the third-place game of the Class 4A East Region softball tournament.
Five different players drove in runs for the Lady Warriors. Remi Crain was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; Mattyx Cureton was 2-for-4 with an RBI; McKyna Craig had a double and two RBIs; Megan Hedger was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI; Vada Watkins was 2-for-5 with two runs scored; and Jada Diaz had a hit and scored twice.
Craig pitched all seven innings for Westside.
Taylor Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Brookland. Emery Booker was 2-for-2 with two doubles; Laken Carr was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Ashlyn McNeese was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Madison Wooldridge was 2-for-5 with two runs scored; Emily Willett drove in a run; and Brianna Patterson doubled.
Reed pitched five innings and Wooldridge two for Brookland.
Westside will play Malvern on Thursday afternoon at 5:30 in the state tournament at Lonoke, while Brookland faces Nashville at 10 a.m. Wynne, which lost 17-4 to Bauxite in the championship game, will play Morrilton on Thursday at 3 p.m.
3A Region 2
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman won the Class 3A Region 2 softball tournament championship Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Melbourne.
Hannah Nicholson pitched a complete-game shutout for the Lady Bulldogs (21-7). Gracie Smith was 2-for-3 at the plate for Tuckerman, which plays Baptist Prep on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the state tournament.
Salem defeated Newport 5-4 in the third-place game.