JONESBORO — Westside’s Mckyna Craig struck out 11 batters in a complete-game pitching effort Thursday as the Lady Warriors rolled past Palestine-Wheatley 9-3 in high school softball.
Craig allowed three runs on eight hits and allowed no walks. She was also 2-for-4 at the plate.
Remi Crain was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Westside, while Jada Diaz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Brylee Timms had a hit and two RBIs; Vada Watkins was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored; and Macy Milner scored twice for the Lady Warriors, who scored three runs in each of the first three innings.
Riverside 18, Cross County 0
CHERRY VALLEY – Klaire Womack threw a no-hitter and also contributed at the plate as Riverside rolled past Cross County 18-0 in 2A-3 conference high school softball.
Womack struck out 10 batters and walked one over three innings in the circle. She was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Rebels (8-3, 5-1 conference).
Carly Jo Womack was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Mackenzie Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Annalee Qualls was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored; Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice; Ryley Eakins was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored; Malorie Booth doubled and drove in a run; Kaylee Cox had a hit and an RBI; and Katie Ridge had a hit, an RBI and scored twice.
Beebe 3, Valley View 2
JONESBORO – Beebe scored three runs in the first inning Thursday and held on for a 3-2 victory over Valley View in high school softball.
Anna Winkfield doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Blazers. Ashlyn Beale also had a hit and an RBI.
Riley Smith pitched all seven innings for Valley View. Smith gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 10 with no walks.
Walnut Ridge 15, Bald Knob 2
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge rolled past Bald Knob 15-2 in high school softball Thursday.
Karlee Broadway was 3-for-4 and scored three runs for Walnut Ridge (7-3). Ruthie Bell was 2-for-3 and scored three runs; Maddie Burris was 2-for-2; and Alli Bramlett was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Maggie Brinsfield struck out five batters and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
EPC 5, Paragould 4
LEPANTO – Terrin Powell’s fielder’s choice scored the winning run in the sixth inning Thursday as East Poinsett County edged Paragould 5-4 in high school softball.
EPC’s Keegan McCorkle allowed nine hits and four runs for the victory, striking out seven with no walks. Kelly Ann Lucas, Brinley Brewer and Kelly Ashcraft all had one hit to lead Lady Warriors (13-3).
Molly McPherson was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Paragould. Kayleene Roe was 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Madi Langston was also 3-for-4.
BIC 20, Manila 4
MANILA – Buffalo Island Central scored nine runs in the first inning Thursday and went on to defeat Manila 20-4 in high school softball.
BIC’s Sydney Bryeans was 5-for-5 with two doubles and scored two runs. Jaylyn Cagoe was 2-for-4 and scored three runs; and Ella Jackson was 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
Chasney Griggry limited Manila to two hits and one run in four-plus innings in the circle, striking out five batters. Manila’s Shelby Harrison was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.