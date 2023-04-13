Area softball roundup

JONESBORO — Riley Smith pitched all 14 innings and was 5-for-7 at the plate as Valley View swept Nettleton in a 5A-East conference high school softball doubleheader Tuesday.
Smith was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Lady Blazers won the first game 10-4. She allowed four runs on four hits while striking out eight batters and walking none.
Valley View held a 9-1 lead after four innings. Anna Winkfield was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Sophie Newberry had a hit and drove in two runs.
Also for the Lady Blazers, Ashlyn Beale was 2-for-4 with a triple; Lauren Mitchell was 2-for-4 and scored two runs; and Mackenzie Whitlock doubled and scored a run.
Avery Sample belted a solo home run for Nettleton in the first game. Kate Golden had a hit and a run scored, while Acelen Hart drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
Hart pitched all seven innings, yielding 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits while striking out four batters and walking none.
Valley View (11-5, 7-1 conference) scored three runs in the fifth inning to take control of the second game.
Smith allowed one run on five hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Beale was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored for the Lady Blazers. Lauren Riley also hit a home run; Smith was 2-for-3; Winkfield doubled and scored a run; Racey Talley had a hit and a run scored; and Mitchell also hit a double.
Eden White hit a solo home run for Nettleton (5-13, 0-8) in the second game. Kennedy Massey pitched six innings for the Lady Raiders, giving up five runs on eight hits.
Jonesboro 15, LR Southwest 0
JONESBORO – Jonesboro routed Little Rock Southwest 15-0 Tuesday in 6A-Central conference high school softball.
Pitcher Maya Cody worked a three-inning shutout for the Lady Hurricane (5-7, 2-3 conference). Cody allowed only two hits while striking out six and walking none.
Caroline Hughes had two hits while driving in two runs for Jonesboro. Meadow Jones and Cody drove in three runs each.
Brookland 13, Highland 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 13-0 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference softball.
Senior Taylor Reed was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Bearcats (11-5, 7-0 conference). Reed also pitched five innings for the victory, striking out seven batters while allowing one run on three hits and one walk.
Senior Bella Byerly was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored; senior Emily Willett hit a double; and senior Jazlyn Baker had a hit and an RBI.
Also for Brookland, Madison Wooldridge was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Avery Toombs was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Emery Booker had a hit and two RBIs; and Ashlyn McNeese was 2-for-3.
Riverside 17, Bay 1
BAY – Riverside rolled up 13 hits, including seven for extra bases, during a 17-1 rout of Bay in 2A-3 conference softball Tuesday.
Mackenzie Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Lady Rebels (12-4, 8-2 conference). Annalee Qualls homered, drove in two runs and scored three times, while Katie Ridge homered and drove in two runs.
Kaylee Cox doubled and drove in four runs; Ryley Eakins was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs; Paris McGee was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored; Gracie Doty had a hit and an RBI; and Bennett Durham and Klaire Womack scored twice each.
Tuckerman 16, Cave City 0
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman cruised past Cave City 16-0 Tuesday in 3A-2 conference softball.
Carley Boyd earned the victory in the circle, striking out four batters in three innings. She was also 2-for-2 at the plate.
Kenzie Soden was also 2-for-2; Ansley Dawson was 2-for-3 with a home run; and Gracie Smith was 2-for-3 for the Lady Bulldogs (12-7, 9-2 conference).
Trumann 10, Gosnell 2
GOSNELL – Trumann scored all of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings Tuesday to defeat Gosnell 10-2 in high school softball.
Down 1-0, the Lady Wildcats plated seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. Trumann added three more in the top of the seventh.
Tiara Postell homered and drove in four runs for Trumann. Topanga Elliott had a hit and drove in three runs; Dalaney Osment was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Alyssa Bell had a hit and two RBIs; Ellisabeth Holladay had a hit and scored once; Lily Cronkite had a hit and scored once; and Araya Morris scored twice for Trumann (5-10).
Bell pitched all seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking four.
Savana Gist had a hit and an RBI for Gosnell.
Marion 16-6, Paragould 0-1
MARION – Marion swept Paragould in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Lady Patriots won the first game 16-0. Andi Pillow was 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Lady Rams, with Hadlee DeFries also in the hit column.
Marion (12-4, 7-1 conference) won the second game 6-1. KK Massey doubled for the Lady Rams; Madi Langston also had a hit; and DeFries scored for Paragould (4-14, 1-7 conference).
GCT 11-9, Batesville 0-2
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech remained atop the 5A-East conference softball standings Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Batesville.
The Lady Eagles (14-4, 8-0 conference) won the first game 11-0 and took the second 9-2.
Manila 12, Piggott 2
MANILA – Shelby Harrison was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored Tuesday as Manila defeated Piggott 12-2 in 3A-3 conference softball.
Hadley Cohn was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Lions. Cohn struck out nine batters and allowed three hits while pitching all five innings for the victory, keeping Piggott off the scoreboard after the first inning.
Senior Natalie Fields was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored on Manila’s senior night. Kaylynn Harvey scored twice for Manila (4-9, 2-5 conference).
Manila suffered a 16-6 loss to Rivercrest on Monday. Harrison hit an RBI double and scored for the Lady Lions; Cohn also belted an RBI double; and Harvey hit an RBI triple.
Chesnee Chandler drove in two runs and scored twice for Rivercrest. Mollie Austin was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Colts; Raven Powell scored three runs and had one RBI; and Shelby Rinderer pitched four innings for the victory.
EPC 15, Bald Knob 0
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County ran its winning streak to eight games in high school softball Tuesday with a 15-0 victory over Bald Knob.
Kelly Ann Lucas drove in three runs to lead the Lady Warriors (18-3).
Cameron Argo and Jaycee Davis finished with two RBIs each for EPC, which scored 13 runs in the second inning.
Keegan McCorkle limited Bald Knob to two hits while pitching all three innings. McCorkle struck out eight batters.