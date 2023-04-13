Area softball roundup

Valley View’s Lauren Mitchell (13) slides into second base ahead of the tag by Nettleton’s Eden White during the first game of Tuesday’s softball doubleheader at Nettleton.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Riley Smith pitched all 14 innings and was 5-for-7 at the plate as Valley View swept Nettleton in a 5A-East conference high school softball doubleheader Tuesday.

Smith was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Lady Blazers won the first game 10-4. She allowed four runs on four hits while striking out eight batters and walking none.