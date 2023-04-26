PIGGOTT — Manila’s Hadley Cohn pitched a complete game and also hit a solo home run Monday to lead the fifth-seeded Lady Lions to a 9-5 victory over Harrisburg in the 3A-3 district softball tournament.
Cohn allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out 12 batters and walking one. She struck out the side in the third and fourth innings.
Manila scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the fourth and one in the sixth for a victory that clinched a regional tournament berth. The Lady Lions (6-13) played Rivercrest in the semifinals Tuesday.
Kaylynn Harvey was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI for Manila. Shelby Harrison was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored; Brieanna Rosten was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Kinley Moore was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Hannah Mross was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored for Harrisburg, which scored one run in the first inning and four in the fifth. Taylor Cantrell was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; Chesney Henderson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; and Emma Adams was 2-for-3.
Corning defeated Piggott 12-2 in another first-round game Monday. The Lady Bobcats advanced to play Gosnell in the semifinals.
EPC 11, Paragould 1
PARAGOULD – East Poinsett County scored six runs in the seventh inning Monday to cap an 11-1 victory over Paragould in high school softball.
Brinley Brewer, Terrin Powell, Jaycee Davis, Keegan McCorkle, Kelly Ann Lucas, and Kelly Ashcraft all drove in runs for EPC (22-4) in the seventh inning.
McCorkle pitched a complete game for EPC, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters.
Brewer was 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Warriors, totals that also included a two-run single in the second inning. McCorkle added two hits.
Kayleene Roe was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run for Paragould. Hadlee DeFries hit a triple for the Lady Rams.
Walnut Ridge 10, Cave City 0
TUCKERMAN – Fifth-seeded Walnut Ridge routed Cave City 10-0 Monday in the 3A-2 district softball tournament.
The Lady Bobcats (12-9) play Newport this evening in the quarterfinals. Mountain View, which defeated Hoxie 11-0 Monday, will play third-seeded Melbourne in the other quarterfinal.
Karlee Broadway was 2-for-3 with three runs scored Monday for Walnut Ridge. Ruthie Bell was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Taylor Forrester belted a three-run home run.
Lillie Bell earned the victory on the mound.
Pocahontas 11, Trumann 7
BLYTHEVILLE – Pocahontas outscored Trumann 5-1 over the last two innings Monday to earn an 11-7 victory in the 4A-3 district softball tournament.
Libby McIntyre was 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Pocahontas. Kenzie Ogden was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Sydney White was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lady Redskins, who advanced to play third-seeded Westside on Tuesday.
Hannah Sullivan and Abby Alphin also drove in runs for Pocahontas. McIntyre was the winning pitcher, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Dalaney Osment was 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Trumann. Macey Powell had a hit and scored three runs; Tiara Postell had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored; and Alyssa Bell doubled for the Lady Wildcats.
Highland defeated Forrest City 19-1 in another first-round game Monday. The Lady Rebels advanced to play Southside on Tuesday.
Conway 10, Jonesboro 0
CONWAY – Conway defeated Jonesboro 10-0 Monday in 6A-Central conference softball.
Meadow Jones and EK Harris had hits for the Lady Hurricane (6-14, 3-7 conference).
Cross County 12, Bay 6
MONETTE – Cross County defeated Bay 12-6 Monday in the 2A-3 district softball tournament.
With the victory, Cross County advanced to play third-seeded Buffalo Island Central on Tuesday. Marmaduke and Rector were also scheduled to play Tuesday.