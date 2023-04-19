PARAGOULD — Emma Pruett hit a two-run single in the 11th inning Monday to lift Westside to a 5-3 victory over Paragould in high school softball.
McKyna Craig pitched all 11 innings for the Lady Warriors. Craig gave up one run on eight hits while striking out nine and walking none.
Vada Watkins was 2-for-4 to lead Westside at the plate. Macy Milner had a hit and an RBI, while Jada Diaz also drove in a run. Remi Crain and Mattyx Cureton scored two runs each.
Paragould pitcher Lauren Stanley struck out 19 batters while allowing two earned runs on five hits. Stanley was also 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, while Kiley Williams was 2-for-4.
Valley View 6, BIC 0
MONETTE – Ashlyn Beale and Lauren Mitchell belted solo home runs Monday to lead Valley View to a 6-0 victory over Buffalo Island Central in high school softball.
Amera Wright was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs driven in for the Lady Blazers (13-5). Riley Smith had a hit and an RBI while Mackenzie Whitlock hit a double for Valley View, which scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Smith allowed only five hits while pitching a complete-game shutout. She struck out 10 batters with no walks.
Riley Parker was 2-for-3 with a double for BIC (11-9). Jaylyn Cagle pitched all seven innings for the Lady Mustangs, yielding six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out two batters.
Tuckerman 15, Brookland 12
BROOKLAND – Tuckerman scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning Monday to defeat Brookland 15-12 in high school softball.
Brookland led 5-4 after the first inning, 9-7 after three and 12-7 after scoring three runs in the fourth inning.
Hannah Nicholson was 4-for-6 and Laci Worthington 4-for-5 for Tuckerman (14-7). Sophie Lancaster was 3-for-5.
Bella Byerly was 4-for-5 with three doubles for Brookland (12-6). Emily Willett was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, while Madison Wooldridge was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs.
Also for the Lady Bearcats, Emery Booker hit a home run, scored three runs and drove in two; Laken Carr was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI; and Taylor Reed and Avery Toombs drove in one run each.
Tuckerman, which has won five consecutive games, also defeated Newport 12-1 in 3A-2 conference play Friday. Nichlolson earned the pitching victory, striking out 11 batters, and was 2-for-3. Worthington and Julie Glasgow both finished 2-for-3, while Gracie Smith hit a home run.
Walnut Ridge 3, Newport 2
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge edged Newport 3-2 Monday in 3A-2 conference softball.
Taylor Forrester was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Bobcats (10-7, 6-5 conference). Lillie Bell added an RBI double for Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge’s Maggie Brinsfield pitched a complete game, limiting Newport to two runs on four hits.
Riverside 15, Rector 0
RECTOR – Riverside rolled past Rector 15-0 in 2A-3 conference softball Monday.
Mackenzie Thomas was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Rebels (14-4, 9-2 conference).
Riverside had 16 hits as a team. Annalee Qualls was 2-for-3 and scored three runs; Kaylee Cox was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Katie Ridge was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Klaire Womack was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI; and Ryley Eakins was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Carly Jo Womack doubled and drove in three runs; Paris McGee hit a double, stole two bases and drove in a run; and Brooklyn Berry had a hit and an RBI.
Ridge pitched all three innings, giving up one hit while striking out four and walking three.
Gosnell 5, Manila 0
GOSNELL – Gosnell’s Savana Gist struck out 15 batters while giving up only one hit in her team’s 5-0 victory over 3A-3 conference rival Manila.
Gist allowed only two base runners. She was also 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and scored twice. Brooklyn Moore had one hit and also scored twice for Gosnell (9-6, 6-2 conference).
Gosnell took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Amanda Scissell’s double. The Pirates added three unearned runs in the sixth after a two-out error by the Lady Lions (4-12, 2-6 conference).
Manila’s Hadley Cohn pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs. Cohn struck out six batters and walked four.
Rivercrest 10-14, Jonesboro 3-0
JONESBORO – Rivercrest swept Jonesboro in a high school softball doubleheader Monday, winning 10-3 and 14-0.
Mollie Austin, Annabelle Chandler, Chesnee Chandler and Addison Woodward had two hits each for Rivercrest in the first game. Lady Colts pitcher Laynee Gardner allowed four hits and three runs in four innings.
In the second game, Rivercrest’s Jessie Kroeger was 4-for-4 with two doubles. Maggie Hensley, Gracie Rinderer and Mary Jo Booker had two hits each for Rivercrest (12-3).
EK Harris had three hits for Jonesboro (5-12) in the second game.