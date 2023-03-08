JONESBORO — Nettleton scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning Monday to rally for an 11-8 victory over Westside in high school softball.
Acelen Hart and Kate Golden led the Lady Raiders with two hits each. Avery Sample and Hannah Marsico drove in two runs each for Nettleton.
Hart struck out seven batters while pitching five innings.
Jada Diaz was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for Westside. Megan Hedger was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI; Macy Milner doubled and drove in a run; Remi Crain was 2-for-3; and Mattyx Cureton had a hit and an RBI for the Lady Warriors.
Jonesboro 23, West Memphis 8
JONESBORO – Caroline Hughes was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in Monday as Jonesboro routed West Memphis 23-8 in high school softball.
Maya Cody earned the pitching victory and also homered during the Lady Hurricane’s 10-run first inning. Cody pitched all four innings, allowing hits and eight runs while striking out four with no walks.
Cody joined Hughes with five RBIs, while Hannah Henson drove in three runs Henson and Haven Moore had two hits each as the Lady Hurricane produced 10 as a team.
Jonesboro scored six runs in both the second and third innings, then added one more in the fourth.
Beebe 6, Brookland 3BROOKLAND – Beebe scored five runs in the second inning Monday and went on to defeat Brookland 6-3 in high school softball.
Six different players had one hit for Brookland (0-2). Madison Wooldridge and Brianna Patterson hit one double each and also scored a run apiece for the Lady Bearcats, while Bella Byerly hit a triple.
Taylor Reed drove in two runs while Laken Carr had one RBI for Brookland. Ashlyn McNeese had a hit and scored a run.
Wooldridge pitched six innings, giving up five runs on eight hits. She struck out five batters and walked six.
Riverside 20, Armorel 1
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored 20 runs in the second inning and defeated Armorel 20-1 in high school softball Monday.
Klaire Womack was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Rebels. Kaylee Cox was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Carly Jo Womack was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Katie Ridge was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Mackenzie Thomas doubled and drove in a run; and Annalee Qualls, Gracie Doti and Ryley Eakins all had a hit and an RBI.
Ridge pitched all three innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out four and walking one. Hadlee Ruddick had a hit and an RBI for Armorel.
EPC 11, Rivercrest 4
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County pounded out 13 hits Monday to defeat Rivercrest 11-4 in high school softball.
Kelly Ann Lucas, Terrin Powell, Jaycee Davis and Mercedes Reel had two hits each for EPC (3-0). Riley Ashcraft homered during EPC’s five-run fourth inning. Winning pitcher Keegan McCorkle pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and four runs while striking out 16 with no walks.
BIC 11, Trumann 0
MONETTE – Chasney Griggry pitched a five-inning no-hitter Monday as Buffalo Island Central defeated Trumann 11-0 in high school softball.
Riley Parker drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs, who capitalized on five hits and seven walks. Kinsley Hamilton drove in two runs while Jaylyn Cagle, Ella Jackson, Griggry and Hallee Wells had one RBI each.
Kallie Lambert was 2-for-3 with a double. Jackson also hit a double for the Lady Mustangs.
Walnut Ridge 19, Harrisburg 4
HARRISBURG – Winning pitcher Maggie Brinsfield was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs as Walnut Ridge defeated Harrisburg 19-4 in high school softball Monday.
Maddie Burris and Sarah McGuire also finished 2-for-2 at the plate for the Lady Bobcats (1-1).