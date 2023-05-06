Area softball roundup

LAKE CITY — The Class 2A North Region championship game will be a rematch of the 2A-3 district tournament final after Riverside and East Poinsett County posted semifinal victories Friday.
Klaire Womack struck out 19 batters to lead Riverside to a 3-0 victory over Des Arc in Friday’s first semifinal. EPC also won in a shutout, beating 2A-6 champion McCrory 9-0.
McCrory and Des Arc will play for third place today at noon, followed by Riverside (20-4) and EPC (27-5) in the region championship game at 2:30 p.m. EPC won three regular-season meetings, but Riverside prevailed 1-0 in the district final last weekend.
A bunt single was the only hit allowed by Womack, who also walked just one batter. Des Arc did not advance a runner past first base.
Mackenzie Thomas’ two-run single gave Riverside the lead in the first inning. The Lady Rebels added another run in the second inning on Annalee Qualls’ RBI single.
4A East Region
LITTLE ROCK – Wynne will play Bauxite in the championship game, while Brookland and Westside will meet in the third-place game of the Class 4A East Region softball tournament today.
Bauxite defeated Brookland 14-1 and Wynne defeated Westside 7-2 in Friday’s semifinals. Brookland and Westside play at noon, followed by Bauxite and Wynne at 2:30 p.m.
Wynne (15-6) defeated Lonoke 7-5 in the first round Thursday. The Lady Yellowjackets are the top seed from the 4A-3.
Westside edged Clinton 3-1 in Thursday’s final first-round game. Megan Hedger had a hit and an RBI, while Jada Diaz doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Warriors.
McKyna Craig held Clinton to one run on two hits and two walks. Craig struck out two batters.
Brookland pounded out 10 hits in Thursday’s 10-0 rout of Little Rock Christian. Bella Byerly was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Emery Booker was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Emily Willett was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI; and Avery Toombs was 2-for-3.
Ashlyn McNeese tripled, drove in one run and scored twice for the Lady Bearcats. Brianna Patterson also had a hit and an RBI.
Jonesboro 20, LR Southwest 1
LITTLE ROCK – Jonesboro closed 6A-Central conference softball play Thursday with a 20-1 rout of Little Rock Southwest.
The Lady Hurricane (7-16, 4-8 conference) finished fifth in the league standings. Jonesboro will play the fourth-seeded team from the 6A-West next Thursday in the state tournament at Bryant.
Jonesboro scored 10 runs in the first inning, two in the second and eight in the third. Pitcher Maya Cody pitched all three innings for the Lady Hurricane, giving up three hits and one run while striking out five.
Hannah Henson and Caroline Hughes had three hits each for Jonesboro. EK Harris and Tylin Bennett added two each as Jonesboro produced 16 hits as a team.
3A Region 2
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman defeated conference rival Salem 10-7 Friday in the Class 3A Region 2 softball semifinals.
The Lady Bulldogs (20-7) will carry an 11-game winning streak into today’s championship game against Friday’s Newport-Melbourne winner.
Newport defeated Gosnell 3-2 and Melbourne ousted Corning 16-2 in Thursday’s last two first-round games.
1A Region 2
GREERS FERRY – Calico Rock and Viola posted semifinal victories Friday in the Class 1A Region 2 softball tournament.
Calico Rock defeated Shirley 5-1 and Viola edged Concord 1-0 on Friday.
Concord defeated Maynard 15-0 and Viola eliminated Hillcrest 20-0 in Thursday’s last two first-round games.