Area softball roundup

East Poinsett County third baseman Jaycee Davis scoops up a ground ball as shortstop Terrin Powell watches during the Lady Warriors’ 9-0 victory over McCrory in the Class 2A North Region softball semifinals Friday in Lake City.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

LAKE CITY — The Class 2A North Region championship game will be a rematch of the 2A-3 district tournament final after Riverside and East Poinsett County posted semifinal victories Friday.

Klaire Womack struck out 19 batters to lead Riverside to a 3-0 victory over Des Arc in Friday’s first semifinal. EPC also won in a shutout, beating 2A-6 champion McCrory 9-0.