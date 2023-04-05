LEPANTO — Keegan McCorkle pitched a no-hitter Monday as East Poinsett County rolled past Buffalo Island Central 14-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
McCorkle struck out eight batters while walking one in five innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
LEPANTO — Keegan McCorkle pitched a no-hitter Monday as East Poinsett County rolled past Buffalo Island Central 14-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
McCorkle struck out eight batters while walking one in five innings.
Kelly Ann Lucas went 4-for-4 with two stolen bases for EPC (14-3, 8-0 conference), hitting a single in each of the first four innings. EPC scored seven runs in the third inning as Jaycee Davis, Natalie Dunman, Riley Ashcraft and Brinley Brewer drove in runs.
Terrin Powell, Ashcraft, McCorkle and Davis each had multiple hits for Warriors.
FORREST CITY – Westside scored 16 runs in the first inning Monday and went on to defeat Forrest City 20-0 in 4A-3 conference softball.
Remi Crain hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored three for the Lady Warriors. Mattyx Cureton was 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored; Jada Diaz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs; Macy Milner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Brylee Timms drove in two runs.
McKyna Craig doubled and drove in a run; Vada Watkins, Megan Hedger and Ava Jones drove in one run each; and Jones, Hedger and Emma Pruett scored two runs each.
Watkins allowed one hit and struck out eight while pitching all three innings.
LAKE CITY – Annalee Qualls and Katie Ridge drove in four runs each Monday as Riverside routed Cross County 13-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Qualls was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three runs scored. Ridge was also 3-for-3 for the Lady Rebels.
Mackenzie Thomas was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Klaire Womack was 2-for-2 and scored twice, while Ryley Eakins was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Kaylee Cox was also 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Carly Jo Womack added an RBI for Riverside. Ridge pitched all five innings, striking out five batters while allowing one hit and one walk.
MANILA – Gosnell defeated Manila 23-3 Monday in 3A-3 conference softball.
Savana Gist was 3-for-3 and scored two runs for Gosnell (7-4, 4-1 conference). Logan Tilley was 2-for-4 and scored twice; Hallee Griggs was 2-for-3 and scored three runs; Cheyanna Trapp doubled and scored three runs; and Lauren Hines belted a three-run double in the first inning.
Kaylynn Harvey doubled and scored two runs for Manila (3-7, 1-4 conference).
SEARCY – Searcy swept Paragould in a 5A-East softball doubleheader Monday, winning the first game 5-1 and the second 9-3.
Molly McPherson was 2-for-4 with a double in the first game for Paragould. Andi Pillow hit a solo home run for the Lady Rams.
McPherson was 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in the second game.