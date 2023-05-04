MARION — Greene County Tech swept Marion in a doubleheader Tuesday to win the 5A-East conference softball championship.
Marley Speer belted three home runs in the first game and Emmy Thomason also homered as the Lady Eagles (21-5, 13-1 conference) won 9-6 and 9-4 after starting the day in a first-place tie with the Lady Patriots (20-8, 11-3).
GCT will be the top seed from the 5A-East in next week’s state tournament at Marion, while Marion will be the league’s No. 2 seed.
Valley View 6-3, Searcy 2-1
JONESBORO – Valley View’s Riley Smith limited Searcy to three runs over two games and Anna Winkfield belted three home runs as the Lady Blazers swept the Lady Lions in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader.
Valley View (18-8, 10-4 conference) won the first game 6-2 and the second 3-1 to move past Searcy (13-5, 9-5) in the 5A-East standings.
The Lady Blazers scored three runs in the first inning of the first game, giving Smith an early lead. She gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 11 batters and walking one.
Winkfield was 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs in the first game. Smith and Amera Wright drove in one run each.
A two-run sixth inning made the difference for Valley View in the second game. Lauren Mitchell was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Winkfield belted a home run; Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-4; and Olivia Edwards was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.
Smith gave up one run on five hits. She struck out four batters and walked none.
Nettleton 5-9, Batesville 3-4
BATESVILLE – Nettleton extended its winning streak to seven games Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Batesville in 5A-East conference softball.
The Lady Raiders held off the Lady Pioneers 5-3 in the first game. Nettleton’s Acelen Hart pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out eight batters.
Eden White had two hits and two RBIs for Nettleton. Kate Golden also had two hits while Hannah Marsico drove in a run.
Nettleton (12-14, 6-8 conference) completed the sweep with a 9-4 victory. The Lady Raiders scored seven runs in the first inning, then added one each in the third and fifth innings.
Kennedy Massey and Hart shared pitching duties, striking out four batters each while combining to hold Batesville to eight hits.
Hart, White and Ziarra Worsham drove in two runs each for Nettleton.
EPC 4, Wynne 1
WYNNE – East Poinsett County scored three runs in the third inning Tuesday and went on to defeat Wynne 4-1 in high school softball.
Keegan McCorkle and Riley Ashcraft hit RBI singles in the third inning for EPC (25-5). The Lady Warriors also scored on an error.
McCorkle earned the victory in the circle. She allowed 11 hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Natalie Dunman, McCorkle and Ashcraft all had one hit to lead Warriors.
Paragould 8-21, West Memphis 7-4
PARAGOULD – Paragould swept West Memphis in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 8-7 and the second 21-4.
Kayleene Roe belted a two-run triple in the first game for the Lady Rams. KK Massey hit a double and scored three runs, while Madi Langston was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Molly McPherson was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored for Paragould (8-21, 4-10 conference) in the second game. Kiley Williams was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Also for Paragould, Kaylee Eckles was 3-for-3 with three RBIs; Roe was 2-for-5, scored three runs and drove in one; and Hadlee DeFries was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.