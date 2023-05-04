MARION — Greene County Tech swept Marion in a doubleheader Tuesday to win the 5A-East conference softball championship.

Marley Speer belted three home runs in the first game and Emmy Thomason also homered as the Lady Eagles (21-5, 13-1 conference) won 9-6 and 9-4 after starting the day in a first-place tie with the Lady Patriots (20-8, 11-3).