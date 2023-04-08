JONESBORO — East Poinsett County scored six runs in the first two innings Thursday and went on to defeat Valley View 7-5 in high school softball.
Keegan McCorkle was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offensive surge for the Lady Warriors (15-3). McCorkle pitched all seven innings, yielding five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.
Cameron Argo was 2-for-3 with an RBI for EPC. Mercedes Reel and Kelly Ashcraft both finished 2-for-4 with an RBI each, with Reel’s totals including a two-run double. Terrin Powell had a hit and scored twice for the Lady Warriors.
Guiliana Beacham was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for Valley View (9-5). Riley Smith was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Lauren Riley and Mackenzie Whitlock had a hit and an RBI each; and Ashlyn Beale doubled for the Lady Blazers.
Smith pitched all seven innings. She allowed nine hits and struck out five batters.
Nettleton 12, Tuckerman 5
TUCKERMAN – Ramsey Crum belted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Nettleton to a 12-5 victory over Tuckerman in high school softball Thursday.
Crum was 3-for-4 at the plate. She hit a solo home run in the second inning and launched a grand slam home run in the sixth.
The Lady Raiders finished with five home runs as a team. Eden White also hit a home run in the second inning, Hannah Marsico followed in the third inning and Kennedy Massey sent the ball out of the park in the fourth.
Nettleton took the lead for good in the third inning, when Acelen Hart hit an RBI single and Marsico belted a three-run home run.
Massey, Hart and Berkley Reed had two hits each for Nettleton (5-10). The pitching victory went to Massey, who gave up three hits and one run over four innings of relief.
Ansley Dawson and Gracie Smith hit home runs in a three-run third inning for Tuckerman (9-7). Carley Boyd and Dawson had two hits each for the Lady Bulldogs.
Riverside 10, Manila 0
LAKE CITY – Klaire Womack struck out 13 batters while pitching a five-inning no-hitter Thursday as Riverside defeated Manila 10-0 in high school softball.
Womack also contributed offensively for the Lady Rebels (10-3) with a hit and an RBI.
Kaylee Cox was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Riverside offensively. Katie Ridge was 2-for-2 with an RBI while Mackenzie Thomas was 2-for-3. Annalee Qualls tripled and scored twice for Riverside. Carly Jo Womack also had a hit and scored two runs.
Seven of Riverside’s starters had at least one hit.
Walnut Ridge 12, Cave City 1
CAVE CITY – Walnut Ridge rolled past Cave City 12-1 Thursday in 3A-2 conference softball.
Karlee Broadway was 4-for-4 and scored twice for the Lady Bobcats (9-3, 5-1 conference). Maggie Brinsfield and Ruthie Bell were both 3-for-4 at the plate.
Brinsfield pitched a complete game.
Trumann 20, Forrest City 5
TRUMANN – Trumann scored 10 runs in the first inning and nine in the third on the way to a 20-5 victory over Forrest City in 4A-3 conference softball Thursday.
Macey Powell was 3-for-4 with two triples, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Lady Wildcats (4-9, 3-3 conference). Ellisabeth Holladay was 2-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Tiara Postell had a hit and scored twice; Lindie Barnes scored four runs; Zauria Young scored three runs; and Topanga Elliott and Maggie McLaughlin scored two runs each for Trumann.
Alyssa Bell pitched all three innings for the victory, yielding five runs and six hits while striking out four batters and walking one.