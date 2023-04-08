JONESBORO — East Poinsett County scored six runs in the first two innings Thursday and went on to defeat Valley View 7-5 in high school softball.

Keegan McCorkle was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offensive surge for the Lady Warriors (15-3). McCorkle pitched all seven innings, yielding five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.