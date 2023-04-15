JONESBORO — Valley View scored three runs in the first inning Thursday and went on to defeat Greenbrier 6-2 in high school softball.
Lady Blazer pitcher Riley Smith limited the Lady Panthers to two runs on five hits. Smith struck out 10 batters and walked none.
Anna Winkfield homered, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead Valley View (12-5). Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice; Ashlyn Beale had a hit and scored twice; Smith drove in two runs; and Lauren Mitchell and Olivia Edwards hit one double each.
Rivercrest 11, Piggott 5
PIGGOTT – Rivercrest scored seven runs in the second inning Thursday and went on to defeat Piggott 11-5 in 3A-3 conference softball.
Mary Jo Booker, Karlee Cullom and Carleigh Williams had two hits each for the Lady Colts.
Westside 15, Trumann 3
JONESBORO – Westside hammered out 11 hits and took advantage of five Trumann errors during a 15-3 victory Thursday in 4A-3 conference softball.
The first and fourth were the big innings as the Lady Warriors (9-7, 5-2 conference) scored six runs in each. Megan Hedger was 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in one for Westside, while Mattyx Cureton was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Vada Watkins was 2-for-4 with a double; two RBIs and three runs scored; Emma Pruett was 2-for-3 and scored three runs; Brylee Timms had a hit and two RBIs; Jada Diaz drove in two runs; McKyna Craig drove in a run; and Macy Milner scored twice.
Watkins pitched the first four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters.
Lindie Barnes was 2-for-3 to lead Trumann. Alyssa Bell had a hit and two RBIs; Maggie McClaughlin had an RBI; and Topanga Elliott doubled and scored for the Lady Wildcats.
Brookland 17, Forrest City 0
FORREST CITY – Madison Wooldridge pitched a three-inning perfect game Thursday, striking out all nine batters she faced as Brookland routed Forrest City 17-0 in 4A-3 conference softball.
The Lady Bearcats (12-5, 8-0 conference) capitalized on seven hits, 11 walks and two batters hit by pitch. Ashlyn McNeese hit a solo home run, while Taylor Reed was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Haylie O’Quinn had a hit and scored twice; Bella Byerly had a hit and scored three times; and Nicole Flowers, Wooldridge, Maddison Smart and Laken Carr scored two runs each.
Harrisburg 2, Manila 0
MANILA – Harrisburg’s Hawlee Morris pitched a complete-game shutout Thursday to lead the Lady Hornets past Manila in 3A-3 conference softball.
Morris, who escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, allowed four hits. She struck out six batters and issued only one walk.
Harrisburg scored two runs in the first inning. Manila’s Hadley Cohn kept the Lady Hornets off the scoreboard from there with seven innings of relief, striking out nine batters while yielding two hits and one walk.
Sydney Dicicco was 2-for-2 and reached base three times to lead Manila.