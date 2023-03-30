BAY — Keegan McCorkle pitched a perfect game Tuesday as East Poinsett County rolled past Bay 17-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
McCorkle struck out 11 batters in four innings. She also had two hits, including a run-scoring double in the first inning.
Riley Ashcraft and Cameron Argo also had two hits each for EPC (12-3, 7-0 conference). Terrin Powell had three stolen bases for the Lady Warriors.
JONESBORO – Valley View and Marion split a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, the Lady Blazers taking the first game 10-5 and the Lady Patriots winning the second 13-12 in eight innings.
Anna Winkfield was 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored in the first game for Valley View. Lauren Mitchell also homered while finishing the first game 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Mackenzie Whitlock was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Riley Smith and Ashlyn Beale added one hit and one RBI each for the Lady Blazers.
Marion scored nine runs in the third inning of the second game, taking a 12-5 lead, then plated one more in the eighth after Valley View had rallied to force extra innings.
Mitchell was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Valley View (7-3, 3-1 conference) in the second game. Beale tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs; Whitlock had a hit and two RBIs; and Winkfield had an RBI along with three runs scored. Olivia Edwards also drove in a run, while Lacey French and Sophie Newberry added one double each.
TRUMANN – Trumann scored four runs in the first inning and six in the third on the way to an 11-1 victory over Harrisburg in high school softball Tuesday.
Dalaney Osment was 3-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the Lady Wildcats. Ellisabeth Holladay had a double and an RBI; Lindie Barnes had a hit, an RBI and scored three runs; Tiara Postell had a hit and scored twice; Macey Powell scored twice; and Alyssa Bell had a hit and an RBI for Trumann.
Bell pitched all five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10 batters.
Hannah Mross had a hit and an RBI for Harrisburg.
POCAHONTAS – Four Riverside players drove in two runs each Tuesday as the Lady Rebels defeated Pocahontas 14-2 in high school softball.
Gracie Doty was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Rebels (7-3). Mackenzie Thomas was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.; Kaylee Cox was 2-for-3 with a double and scored three runs; and Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Annalee Qualls had a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Katie Ridge had a hit and two RBIs; and Klaire Womack was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Ridge pitched all five innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking two.
Libby McIntyre was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Pocahontas.
HARRISBURG – Hawlee Morris struck out 12 batters over five innings Monday to lead Harrisburg to a 16-6 victory over Manila in 3A-3 conference softball.
The Lady Hornets scored 11 runs in the first inning. Taylor Cantrell was 2-for-5 and scored twice for Harrisburg, while Hannah Mross was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Shelby Harrison was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Manila.