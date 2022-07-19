Area teams honored for academics
Hard work and dedication is required to earn a championship on the field but the same is required to be successful in the classroom as well.
Hard work and dedication is required to earn a championship on the field but the same is required to be successful in the classroom as well.
Each year, the Arkansas Activates Association recognizes teams in football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls track, softball, baseball, volleyball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls golf, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls bowling, wrestling, competitive cheer, and competitive dance who have achieved academically.
The honor is based on each team member’s cumulative grade point average for the most recent official grading period.
Local teams honored include Valley View High School cheer, girls soccer and girls track, Jonesboro High School dance and Tuckerman High School girls basketball.
