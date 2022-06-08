Area teams preparing to use shot clock

JONESBORO — Tuesday’s boys’ team camp at Nettleton included something that will be new for most Arkansas high school basketball teams in the 2022-23 season.
Camp games were played with the 35-second shot clock that will be in use across Arkansas’ six classifications at the start of the 2022-23 season. The shot clock has already been in use in Class 6A and at various events the past few seasons, among them the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
Waiting for his team’s third game of the day at Raider Gym, Brookland coach Bobby Gross said the clock wasn’t an issue Tuesday, that he told his team not to even think about it.
“It really hasn’t been an issue today. I don’t think there’s been a violation in any of the games,” Gross said. “Honestly I forgot about it and Coach (Bubba) Deaton said, ‘Hey, do you want to play with a shot clock?’ I said, ‘Well, we need to since we’re doing this.’ It went well, no problems. I’m sure when you get into real games there might be a time or two, but playing in the Hurricane Classic, I think we might have had one violation. Thirty-five seconds, you can run some good offense in 35 seconds.”
Gross said Brookland expects its shot clocks to be delivered within a week. Nettleton has had its shot clocks in place for a couple of years, although one wasn’t in working condition Tuesday.
Deaton, who is entering his fourth season as Nettleton’s coach, said the Raiders didn’t play with a shot clock in camps at Ole Miss or Bartlett, Tenn., because those states don’t use it.
“We’ve had the clocks in for almost three years right now,” Deaton said. “We talked about having it at some of our non-conference games, but we had some issues with the AAA on when we could use it and when we couldn’t, so we didn’t play with one. I don’t think it’s going to affect my team much.”
While the shot clock may have little impact on team camps, Gross and Deaton said coaches will have to be ready for it strategically come November.
“You’re going to have to have an end of the shot clock play or set or philosophy on what you’re going to do, if it’s a ball screen or you’re going to clear out,” Gross said. “You have to have that and defensively, at the same time, when it gets down to the end of the shot clock, you can change defenses and you have to have a plan there. Those are things that I don’t necessarily think you’re working on in the summertime. You’re just trying to get up and down, evaluate your team, see who needs to do what and what you need to work on.”
Both coaches are concerned about finding the extra personnel needed for the scorer’s table.
“My worry is getting somebody to do it. We have a hard enough time finding people to keep the clock, but we’re excited about it,” Deaton said. “It changes things defensively, especially if you don’t have a team that can just get up and guard people full court. You can back up and keep everything in front of you, try to make teams shoot shots in late shot clock situations. It’s definitely going to be interesting when we start in November.”
Deaton said his team played games with a shot clock last year in a tournament at Cabot. He said the Raiders have tinkered with a soft zone press that would force opponents to use more time crossing half court, thus limiting what they can run on the offensive end.
“It changes things at the end of the game on when to foul, when not to foul,” Deaton said of the shot clock. “You can kind of count your possessions and know you’re going to get the ball back two or three times. I think in all the games today, we might have one or two shot clock violations maybe.”
Gross said the Bearcats wouldn’t have played any differently Tuesday without a shot clock.
“It’s just one of those things that it’s coming. I don’t fear it,” Gross said. “It was fun to be in the Hurricane Classic and have a shot clock. The game is a little bit faster and at the same time, I’ve seen every coach here (Tuesday) at one time say, ‘Hey, hold it, let’s run some clock.”