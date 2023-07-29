Area teams set to start preseason practices

Brookland’s Felipe Lozano throws a pass to Barrett Cunningham as Bearcat assistant coaches (back, from left) Brandon Nix, Zac Manning and Lucas Morris watch during competition at the Beast of the East 7-on-7 tournament in Hoxie last month. The Bearcats will join high school football teams around the state in officially starting practice Monday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While first-year Jonesboro head coach Tyler George has already been around his players quite a bit this summer, he still can’t wait for Monday.

High school football practice in Arkansas officially begins Monday. For the Hurricane, that means taking the field at 7 a.m.

