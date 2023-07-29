Area teams set to start preseason practices

JONESBORO — While first-year Jonesboro head coach Tyler George has already been around his players quite a bit this summer, he still can’t wait for Monday.
High school football practice in Arkansas officially begins Monday. For the Hurricane, that means taking the field at 7 a.m.
“We can’t wait. The start of fall camp is already like Christmas morning, you really can’t sleep the night before. You’re just ready to get after it,” George said. “This year we’re going to do something a little different. We’ll have a team lock-in Sunday night, so we’ll all be together. We have an itinerary set for it and we’ll practice Monday morning when we wake up.”
Jonesboro, the area’s lone Class 7A team, will begin preseason drills with 110 players. George said the Hurricane has worked out three days per week since the Arkansas Activities Association dead period ended July 10.
Team activities included a team camp at Bryant, plus 7-on-7 tournaments at Searcy and Little Rock.
George, the Hurricane’s defensive coordinator last season, said Jonesboro’s focus in the first week will be communication and lining up with urgency on both sides of the ball.
“Those things are going to be really vital for us. If you can get lined up, that’s half the battle in itself, and then communicating any checks and all that,” George said. “After that, you just have to go play your assignments. Communication and alignment with urgency is going to be our big focus point for week one.”
Jonesboro is scheduled to host Mountain Home for a AAA benefit scrimmage on Aug. 18. The Hurricane opens the season at home against longtime rival West Memphis on Aug. 25.
Valley View, which won a share of the 5A-East championship last season, will start preseason drills with around 80 players. The Blazers hold their first practice Monday at 8 a.m.
Coach Sean Cockrell said the Blazers will use the first two days, when pads are limited to helmets, to review and work on special teams.
“We feel like we’re way ahead of where we’ve been with our second year in the offense and the same offensive and defensive coordinators,” Cockrell said. “We feel like we’ve got a lot in already and basically we’ll just review and start implementing our run game and our passing game, and our coverages and our stunts defensively. We’ll start implementing those and Wednesday will be a physical day with putting the pads on.”
Valley View opens the season at Harding Academy on Aug. 25. The Blazers will practice for a little more than two weeks before their benefit scrimmage at Pocahontas on Aug. 15.
“This year we’re scrimmaging earlier than we have in the past. We really have, I guess, 11 practices before we scrimmage,” Cockrell said. “Once you hit fall camp, it’s go time. It will be on us in a hurry.”
Nettleton opens the season at home against Mountain Home on Aug. 25. The Raiders have a home scrimmage against Osceola on Aug. 17.
Coach Steven Hampton said the Raiders have 55-60 players on their roster.
“We’ve had a good summer. I think our kids ready to go,” Hampton said. “We’re excited as coaches as well to get started. We feel like we had a good spring also and we’re ready to build on that and get ready for the season.”
The Raiders have worked Tuesday through Thursday each week since the dead period, including 7-on-7 drills on Wednesday evenings. Hampton said weight lifting and conditioning will take a back seat during the first week of practice.
“It will just be a focus on strictly football-related stuff, obviously offense and defense, but we’ll really start to dig into our special teams and start to get that stuff installed,” Hampton said. “We’ve been working kickers and punters all summer, but now really solidifying who’s going to fill those roles for us will be big.”
Brookland and Westside are pointing toward their Aug. 25 season opener at Warrior Stadium. The Bearcats have a benefit scrimmage Aug. 15 at Trumann, while the Warriors host Piggott for a scrimmage Aug. 14.
Coach Mark Hindsley said Brookland’s roster includes 55-60 players. Westside has 41 players, coach Bobby Engle said.