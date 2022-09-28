BROOKLAND — Brookland won a couple of close sets to complete a 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Paragould in high school volleyball Monday.
Maddie Smith led the Lady Bearcats (14-4) with nine kills. Destiny Calderon and Evan Polsgrove added seven kills each, with Polsgrove also recording 10 digs.
Cameron Baugh had five kills; Chloe Rodriguez contributed 14 assists and four digs; and Charley Stallings added eight digs.
Paragould won the junior high match 25-22, 22-25, 15-13. Emery Booker led Brookland with 15 kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks; Amelia Ford added six kills; Macie Murray passed for 26 assists; and Lexie Schuermann came up with 14 digs.
Wynne 3, Nettleton 1
JONESBORO – Wynne dropped the first set Monday before rallying to defeat Nettleton 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 in high school volleyball.
Cassidi Campbell compiled 12 kills, four solo blocks and four digs for the Lady Yellowjackets. Bree Pardy added eight kills, 21 digs and two aces, while Ally Glover contributed eight kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Also for Wynne, Abby Scarbrough had six kills; Maggie Winders recorded a double-double of 14 digs and 34 assists, also adding four kills; Reece Roberts served four aces and had 15 digs; Kenleigh Ferguson came up with 10 digs; Jenny Claire Moery added eight digs; and Kaleigh Taylor chipped in with five digs.
Nettleton won the junior high match 25-21, 26-24.
West Memphis 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN – West Memphis defeated Trumann 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 Monday in high school volleyball.
Tonia Barnes led Trumann with a double-double of 12 kills and 15 digs. Jaelyn Craig was 12-of-12 serving with 15 assists and four digs for the Lady Wildcats, while Madilyn Henley was 10-of-10 serving with 15 digs
Hoxie 3, Cave City 0
CAVE CITY – Hoxie moved to 9-1 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Monday by sweeping Cave City 25-11, 25-13, 25-16.
Cara Forrester led the Lady Mustangs with a double-double of 11 kills and 13 assists. Ellery Gillham and Chloe Prater added eight and five kills, respectively, while Nadia Greer passed for 14 assists.
Cave City won the junior high match 26-24, 25-4.
Walnut Ridge 3, Bald Knob 0
WALNUT RIDGE – Avery Anderson recorded 12 kills and Maddie Burris produced a double-double Monday as Walnut Ridge swept Bald Knob 25-5, 25-5, 25-11 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Burris was 21-of-22 serving with 10 aces, 14 assists, four kills and four digs for the Lady Bobcats. Mallie Jean was 12-of-13 serving with 11 kills, while Michelle Moore added nine kills.
Also for Walnut Ridge, Emma Aaron was 12-of-12 serving with three aces and five digs, and senior Kinley Davis contributed 13 assists and two aces.
Walnut Ridge swept the junior high match 25-1, 25-16, led by Jessica Easton with 16 aces on 25-of-25 serving. Candace Morgan led Walnut Ridge with eight kills; Haylen Moore passed for eight assists; and Selbi Muradova added six assists.
CRA 3, Harrisburg 0
PARAGOULD – Crowley’s Ridge Academy improved to 9-1 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball with Monday’s 25-11, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Harrisburg.
Macey Briley led Harrisburg with seven kills. Emerson Kerby was 13-of-15 serving with six aces, six assists and 11 digs; Tessa Carter came up with 16 digs; and Graci Willis added six digs for the Lady Hornets.
Harrisburg (11-2, 10-0 conference) rallied to win the junior high match 23-25, 25-20, 15-9. Cassie Carlson had nine kills, seven digs and two aces for Harrisburg; Laynie Casebier was 13-of-14 serving with six kills and eight digs; Brae Faulkner was 11-of-11 serving with four aces, eight assists and seven digs; and Zoey Armstrong recorded six assists.
Harrisburg (11-1) also won the seventh-grade contest.