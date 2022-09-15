JONESBORO — Hope Huckabee was 14-of-15 serving with 12 kills, eight digs and four blocks Tuesday as Jonesboro swept North Little Rock 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball.

Maddie Johnson was also 14-of-15 serving, adding nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Hurricane (5-2, 2-1 conference). Caroline Hughes finished 16-of-17 at the service line along with five kills, three aces, three blocks and 11 digs.