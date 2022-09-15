JONESBORO — Hope Huckabee was 14-of-15 serving with 12 kills, eight digs and four blocks Tuesday as Jonesboro swept North Little Rock 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 in 6A-Central conference high school volleyball.
Maddie Johnson was also 14-of-15 serving, adding nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Hurricane (5-2, 2-1 conference). Caroline Hughes finished 16-of-17 at the service line along with five kills, three aces, three blocks and 11 digs.
Also for Jonesboro, Darla Ethridge finished with 32 assists and five digs; Meadow Jones compiled five kills and eight blocks; Anna Parker came up with 18 digs to go with three assists; Olivia Locke produced six digs; and Jimaria Jackson finished with three kills and three blocks.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-19.
Valley View 3, GCT 0
JONESBORO – Valley View slipped past Greene County Tech in the final set Tuesday to complete a 25-14, 25-12, 26-24 sweep in 5A-East conference volleyball.
The Lady Blazers improved to 7-2-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-16; took the junior high match 25-15, 25-6; prevailed 25-17 in the junior B game; and swept the seventh-grade match 25-9, 25-7.
Southside 3, Westside 0
JONESBORO – Batesville Southside defeated Westside 26-24, 25-22, 25-19 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Laney Welch led Westside with a double-double of 13 kills and 12 digs, also adding two aces. Ashley Kercheval was 14-of-14 serving with four kills and four digs, while Sydney Pickering was 12-of-12 with seven digs and two aces.
Liz Hufstedler was 11-of-11 serving with five blocks and five kills; Daisy Jackson added five kills; Georgia Spinks finished with 29 assists and nine digs; and Izzy Wolf chipped in with three blocks and three kills for the Lady Warriors (4-4).
The senior B game went to Westside, 25-15.
Westside (7-1) won the junior high match 25-10, 25-21. Brylee Timms was 12-of-12 serving for Westside with two kills and four digs; Macy Milner added two kills and four digs; Mattyx Cureton served two aces to go with two kills, nine assists and six digs; and Madalyn Easley and Harlee Baker added eight and seven digs, respectively.
Westside also won the junior B game.
Trumann 3, Riverview 0
SEARCY – Trumann swept Riverview 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Tonia Barnes and Zoey Craig finished with nine kills each for the Lady Wildcats. Barnes also added three aces, five digs and two blocks, while Craig served three aces.
Carlie Hicks also contributed for Trumann with 16 assists, five kills and two aces.
Trumann took the junior high match in two sets. Dalaney Osment had two kills and six digs for Trumann, while Olivia Matos finished with four assists, three digs and three aces.
Hoxie 3, Piggott 0
HOXIE – Cara Forrester led Hoxie with eight kills and nine assists Tuesday as the Lady Mustangs swept Piggott 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Ellery Gillham and Chloe Prater added seven and five kills, respectively, for Hoxie (7-1, 5-1 conference). Nadia Greer had 10 assists.
Piggott won the junior high match 25-22, 28-26.
Walnut Ridge 3, Cave City 0
CAVE CITY – Walnut Ridge swept Cave City 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Tuesday.
Avery Anderson led the Lady Bobcats (4-4, 3-3 conference) with 10 kills, also adding seven digs. Mallie Jean added eight kills and eight digs; Michelle Moore finished with seven kills and two blocks; Maddie Burris chipped in with five kills, 16 assists and nine digs; and Kinley Davis compiled 14 assists.
Walnut Ridge (6-2, 4-2 conference) won the junior high match 25-17, 25-20. Candace Morgan led Walnut Ridge with six kills, also serving three aces; Sarah McGuire finished with five kills, four digs and three aces; Kennedy McVay contributed four kills, three aces and five digs; Haylen Moore finished with eight assists and two aces; and Selbi Muradova added four aces, three kills and seven assists.
Harrisburg 3, Bald Knob 0
HARRISBURG – Macey Briley produced nine kills and served nine aces on 17-of-19 accuracy Tuesday, leading Harrisburg to a 25-5, 25-5, 25-19 victory over Bald Knob in 3A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Hannah Mross was perfect on 10 serves, six of which resulted in aces for the Lady Hornets (2-5, 2-4 conference). Jojo Faulkner was 10-of-10 with four aces; Emerson Kerby added three kills and six assists; and Lilly Betts served two aces for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg (7-0, 6-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-10, 25-9.
Cassie Carlson finished with seven kills and five digs for Harrisburg. Brae Faulkner added four assists and three aces; Bella Morgan was perfect on nine serves with three aces and three digs; and Laynie Casebier served two aces.
Harrisburg won the seventh-grade match 25-13, 25-12.