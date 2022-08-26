Area volleyball roundup

Jonesboro’s Sydney Parker (6) sends the ball across the net as Paragould’s Jillian Glasgow defends during Thursday’s volleyball match at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Parker finished with seven kills, six aces, two blocks and 13 digs in Jonesboro’s 25-18, 25-15, 27-25 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Sydney Parker and Maddie Johnson finished with seven kills each Thursday as Jonesboro swept Paragould 25-18, 25-15, 27-25 in high school volleyball.

Parker also served six aces to go with two blocks and 13 digs, while Johnson added five blocks for the Lady Hurricane (3-0).