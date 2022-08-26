Area volleyball roundup

JONESBORO — Sydney Parker and Maddie Johnson finished with seven kills each Thursday as Jonesboro swept Paragould 25-18, 25-15, 27-25 in high school volleyball.
Parker also served six aces to go with two blocks and 13 digs, while Johnson added five blocks for the Lady Hurricane (3-0).
Darla Ethridge was 21-of-21 serving with three aces, 12 assists and seven digs. Also for Jonesboro, Caroline Hughes added five kills and two blocks; Hope Huckabee was 11-of-12 serving with four blocks, eight digs and two aces; Meadow Jones came up with four blocks; Anna Parker finished with 15 digs; Savannah Byrd contributed 12 assists; Olivia Locke added four digs; and Jimaria Jackson chipped in with two blocks.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 26-24, 16-25, 15-12.
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0
POCAHONTAS – Brookland opened 4A-Northeast conference play Thursday with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Pocahontas.
Evan Polsgrove led the Lady Bearcats (1-1, 1-0 conference) with eight kills, also adding four digs and two aces. Maddie Smith added six kills and served three aces, while Callie Curtis and Keeley Beary chipped in with five kills each.
Chloe Rodriguez rolled up 24 assists; Rylee Walker had four digs and two aces; and Lyndsey McCall served two aces.
Brookland also won the senior B contest.
In the junior high match, Brookland (2-0, 1-0) prevailed 25-16, 25-19, led by Emery Booker with 10 kills and four aces on 11-of-11 serving. Macie Murray finished with eight assists, five digs and three kills; Amelia Ford added three kills; and Lexie Schuermann finished with four digs.
Brookland also won the junior B and seventh-grade games.
Wynne 3, Westside 1
JONESBORO – Wynne dropped Thursday’s first set before rallying to defeat Westside 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Cassidi Campbell led the Lady Yellowjackets (3-0, 2-0 conference) with 16 kills and three solo blocks. Bree Pardy added 12 kills and six digs; Reece Roberts was 21-of-21 serving with eight kills, five aces and nine digs; and Maggie Winders contributed 37 assists, 18 digs and four kills.
Ashley Kercheval was 17-of-17 serving with nine kills and 14 digs for Westside (1-1, 0-1 conference). Lanie Welch was 15-of-16 serving with eight kills, 14 digs and two blocks for the Lady Warriors; Sydney Pickering came up with 18 digs; Izzy Wolf added six kills; Georgia Spinks amassed 24 assists along with six kills and 10 digs; Erika Johnson finished with 12 digs; and Liz Hufstedler was 10-of-10 serving with two aces and four blocks.
Westside (2-0, 1-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-20, 25-27, 15-8. Brylee Timms was 16-of-16 serving with six digs and three kills, while Mattyx Cureton was 15-of-15 with three aces and 19 assists.
Kaydence Garland led Westside in blocks with six and also added four kills. Harlee Jo Baker added four kills along with 14 digs; Macy Milner and Madalyn Easley had 10 and nine digs, respectively; Shealie Guthrie finished with four kills; and Madison Jones produced three kills and three blocks.
Wynne won the senior B game 25-20. Westside won the junior B game 25-20 and also won both seventh-grade games.
Walnut Ridge 3, Salem 1
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge won the final two sets Thursday to defeat Salem 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 25-16 in high school volleyball.
Avery Anderson led three Lady Bobcats who had double-digit kills, finishing with 15 to go along with six digs. Mallie Jean and Michelle Sandusky-Moore added 11 and 10 kills, respectively.
Maddie Burris and Kinley Davis finished with a double-double each for Walnut Ridge (1-1). Burris had 12 digs and 20 assists, while Davis added 10 digs and 19 assists. Emma Aaron chipped in with nine digs and three aces.
Walnut Ridge claimed the third set to win the junior high match 25-19, 23-25, 15-7 as Jessica Easton finished with seven kills.
Sarah McGuire and Selbi Muradova had six kills and three aces each, with Muradova also adding three assists. Candace Moore served five aces to go with four kills and three digs, while Haylen Moore had 10 assists and three kills.