BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Class 6A Conway 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 28-26 Tuesday night in high school volleyball.

Evan Polsgrove led the Lady Bearcats (7-0) with a double-double of 16 kills and 10 digs. Maddie Smith added 11 kills and nine digs, while Addy Vowell contributed 10 kills and five digs.