BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Class 6A Conway 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 28-26 Tuesday night in high school volleyball.
Evan Polsgrove led the Lady Bearcats (7-0) with a double-double of 16 kills and 10 digs. Maddie Smith added 11 kills and nine digs, while Addy Vowell contributed 10 kills and five digs.
Chloe Rodriguez finished with 38 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Rylee Walker came up with 19 digs; Haley Hammett and Libbey Hammons recorded nine digs each; and Cassidy King added four kills and two blocks.
Conway won the senior B match 2-1.
Nettleton 3, West Memphis 2
JONESBORO – Nettleton rallied to defeat West Memphis 24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8 in 5A-East conference volleyball Tuesday.
Christina Caradine led the Lady Raiders (3-0, 1-0 conference) with 15 kills and 13 blocks. Antonisha Whitney added eight kills and nine blocks.
Avery Sample came up with 48 digs; Olivia McClain added 15 assists, 16 digs and seven kills; and Kennedy Massey chipped in with 17 assists and 16 digs.
Marion 3, Valley View 2
MARION – Marion earned a five-set victory over Valley View in 5A-East conference volleyball Tuesday.
The Lady Patriots prevailed 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 23-25, 15-13.
Mtn. Home 3, Jonesboro 0
MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home defeated Jonesboro 3-0 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
The Lady Bombers won 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.
Walnut Ridge 3, Bald Knob 0
WALNUT RIDGE – Walnut Ridge cruised to a 25-3, 25-5, 25-9 victory over Bald Knob in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball Tuesday.
Alli Bramlett was 15-of-16 serving with nine aces and four kills for the Lady Bobcats (3-0, 2-0 conference). Maddie Burris was 18-of-20 with seven aces, 19 assists and two kills; Michelle Moore added seven kills and two aces; and Avery Anderson recorded six kills.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 25-6, 25-6. Kaylee Deese was 18-of-18 serving with eight aces; Haylen Moore served three aces and added three assists; and Whitley White added three kills and two aces.
Southside 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN – Southside defeated Trumann 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 Tuesday in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Natalie Bingham led Trumann with five kills. Jaelyn Craig added 10 digs and six assists, while Devon Andrews served six aces.
Trumann won the junior high match 25-21, 15-25, 15-12.
Hoxie 3, Cave City 2
CAVE CITY – Hoxie rallied past Cave City 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12 Tuesday in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Hoxie also won the junior high match 25-19, 25-16 and the seventh-grade match 25-21, 25-23.