Area volleyball roundup

Nettleton’s Acelen Hart (left) attacks the net as Valley View’s Micah McMillan (13) and Anna Lamkin (14) defend during Thursday’s 5A-East conference volleyball match at Raider Gym. Valley View won in three sets.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Micah McMillan, Morghan Weaver and Riley Owens all finished with double-doubles Thursday night as Valley View defeated Nettleton 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball at Raider Gym.

McMillan was 19-of-19 serving with 13 kills, 10 digs, eight assists and three aces for 5A-East champion Valley View (24-4-1, 13-0 conference). Weaver added 12 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three assists, while Owens was 14-of-14 serving with 16 assists, 10 digs and seven kills.