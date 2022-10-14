Area volleyball roundup

JONESBORO — Micah McMillan, Morghan Weaver and Riley Owens all finished with double-doubles Thursday night as Valley View defeated Nettleton 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 in 5A-East conference high school volleyball at Raider Gym.
McMillan was 19-of-19 serving with 13 kills, 10 digs, eight assists and three aces for 5A-East champion Valley View (24-4-1, 13-0 conference). Weaver added 12 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three assists, while Owens was 14-of-14 serving with 16 assists, 10 digs and seven kills.
Lylleigh Haddock was 14-of-15 serving with 10 digs; Ava Routledge was 9-of-10 with 10 digs and five assists; Hayden Gartman recorded 14 digs; and Anna Lamkin added four kills, five digs and two blocks for Valley View.
Kendall Prater led Nettleton (3-10 5A-East) with 20 assists. McKenzie Williams and Antonisha Whitley added six and four kills, respectively, while Acelen Hart contributed three kills and served three aces.
Valley View controlled the first set, but Nettleton jumped to a 5-0 lead in the second set. The Lady Blazes caught up at 14 and took their first lead of the set at 16-15. Leading 20-19, Valley View pulled away with a 5-1 run to end the second set and closed the match in the third set.
Valley View also won the senior JV game 25-10; the junior high match 25-10, 25-22; the junior B game 25-9; and the seventh-grade match 25-5, 25-18.
Conway 3, Jonesboro 0
JONESBORO – Conway improved to 11-0 in 6A-Central conference play Thursday with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Jonesboro in high school volleyball.
Caroline Hughes and Meadow Jones led the Lady Hurricane (13-9-1, 5-6 conference) with six kills each. Hughes was also 11-of-12 serving with 11 digs, while Jones had two blocks.
Darla Ethridge was 12-of-13 serving with 15 assists and nine digs; Maddie Johnson added five kills and two blocks; Sydney Parker was 14-of-14 serving with three aces, eight digs and two kills; Savannah Byrd was 9-of-10 serving with seven assists and seven digs; Anna Parker recorded 24 digs; and Jimaria Jackson contributed four blocks and three kills.
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-15.
Westside 3, Blytheville 0
JONESBORO – Westside breezed past Blytheville 25-2, 25-4, 25-10 Thursday to conclude 4A-Northeast conference regular-season play in high school volleyball.
JJ Gauntt was 14-of-15 serving with 10 aces and two kills for the Lady Warriors. Georgia Spinks was 12-of-13 serving with nine aces, 18 assists and five digs, while Sydney Pickering was 13-of-13 serving with six aces and 10 kills.
Also for Westside, Daisy Jackson had three kills and three digs; Izzy Wolf and Lanie Welch had two kills each; and Erika Johnson had three digs.
The Lady Warriors (11-11, 5-3 conference) will be the No. 4 seed in the district tournament that begins today in Blytheville. Today’s schedule begins with Blytheville and Forrest City meeting at 4 p.m. Sixth-seeded Pocahontas and seventh-seeded Highland play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Blytheville-Forrest City winner and fifth-seeded Trumann at 7 p.m.
Westside will play Trumann, Blytheville or Forrest City on Monday at 5:30 p.m., followed by third-seeded Southside and the Pocahontas-Highland winner at 7. Brookland and Wynne, which are seeded first and second, respectively, are seeded into Tuesday’s semifinals. The championship and third-place contests are scheduled for Thursday.
Westside also won the junior B game 25-9.
Westside (15-5, 7-1 conference) won the junior high match 25-3, 25-6. Kaydence Garland led Westside with four kills, while Macy Milner was 12-of-13 serving with eight aces.
Mattyx Cureton was 12-of-12 serving with four aces, 16 assists and three digs for Westside; Harlee Baker produced four aces in nine serves, plus two kills; Shaelie Guthrie and Madison Jones had three kills each; Brylee Timms contributed two kills; Madalyn Easley recorded four digs; and Vada Watkins added three digs.
Westside also won the junior B game 25-3 and prevailed in both seventh-grade games.
Wynne 3, Forrest City 0
FORREST CITY – Wynne swept Forrest City 25-10, 25-5, 25-8 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.
Reece Roberts and Ally Glover were both 14-of-14 serving with seven aces and three kills each for the Lady Yellowjackets (17-5, 7-1 conference). Cassidi Campbell led Wynne in kills with seven.
Kaleigh Taylor was 10-of-10 serving with four aces; Abby Scarbrough added three kills and three aces; Bree Pardy finished with four kills and three aces; and Maggie Winders recorded 22 assists and two kills.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-1, 25-14.
Southside 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN – Southside defeated Trumann 25-19, 25-8, 25-15 in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball Thursday.
Tonia Barnes led Trumann with eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Jaelyn Craig was 12-of-12 serving with 10 assists and two kills for the Lady Wildcats.
Southside won the junior high match in two sets. Dalaney Osment had two aces for Trumann.
while Olivia Matos added five assists and four digs.
Harrisburg 2, Hoxie 0
HARRISBURG – Top-seeded Harrisburg defeated Hoxie 25-15, 25-9 in the 3A-Northeast conference junior high district volleyball tournament Thursday.
Cassie Carlson led Harrisburg (18-2) with six kills and 11 digs. Emery Gray and Addy Biggs added four and three kills, respectively, with Biggs also serving three aces; Brae Faulkner was 10-of-11 serving with 10 assists; Camilla Spiegel added eight digs; and Laynie Casebier recorded seven digs.
The tournament’s semifinals and finals are scheduled today. Semifinal matches are set for 9:15 and 10:30 a.m., followed by the championship at 11:45 a.m.