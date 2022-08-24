BROOKLAND — Jonesboro rallied to defeat Brookland 16-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-10 in a five-set high school volleyball match Tuesday.
Hope Huckabee led the Lady Hurricane (2-0) in kills with 10, also producing six blocks, 22 digs and three aces on 16-of-17 serving. Sydney Parker added nine kills, three blocks and 14 digs.
Maddie Johnson led Jonesboro with nine blocks and also contributed six kills, eight digs and two aces on 16-of-18 serving. Caroline Hughes added six kills, five blocks and eight digs, while Meadow Jones finished with eight blocks and four kills.
Also for Jonesboro, Darla Ethridge was 26-of-27 serving with two aces, 18 assists and 11 digs; Anna Parker produced 41 digs; and Savannah Byrd had 14 assists to go with two aces and six digs.
Evan Polsgrove finished with 12 kills, Addy Vowell with 10 and Maddie Smith with eight for Brookland (0-1). Rylee Walker and Charley Stallings added 14 and 10 digs, respectively. Lyndsey McCall was 10-of-10 serving, while Chloe Rodriguez added three aces, four kills and 35 assists.
Brookland won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-22.
Brookland defeated Annie Camp 25-15, 17-25, 15-11 in the junior high match. Emery Booker finished with 11 kills and seven digs for Brookland; Mackenzie Watlington was 19-of-19 serving with five aces; Ashlynn Ussery was 12-of-12 serving with four aces; Amelia Ford added five kills; and Macie Murray chipped in with 11 assists and four digs.
Brookland also won the junior B and seventh-grade contests.
Westside 3, Nettleton 2
JONESBORO – Westside outlasted Nettleton 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 28-30, 15-9 Tuesday night in a five-set high school volleyball match at Warrior Gym.
Lanie Welch was 25-of-25 serving with four aces, 14 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for Westside (1-0). Daisy Jackson added eight kills and three blocks, while Ashley Kercheval contributed six kills and 15 digs for the Lady Warriors.
Izzy Wolf also had six kills; Sydney Pickering came up with 27 digs, while Erika Johnson added 14; Georgia Spinks finished with 32 assists, 10 digs and four kills; and Liz Hufstedler added three blocks.
Acelen Hart led Nettleton (0-1) with 14 kills. Olivia McClain passed for 45 assists, while Carmen McShan had 31 digs for the Lady Raiders (0-1).
Westside (1-0) won the junior high match 25-22, 25-19. Shealie Guthrie led Westside with six kills; Mattxy Cureton had 16 assists and eight digs; Madalyn Easley came up with 15 digs; Brylee Timms was 12-of-12 serving with 10 digs; and Macy Milner was 11-of-11 serving with nine digs.
Zaria McShan led Nettleton with 17 digs.
Westside won the senior B game and Nettleton won the junior B contest 26-24. Westside won both seventh-grade games.
Wynne 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN – Wynne swept Trumann 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Cassidi Campbell led the Lady Yellowjackets (2-0) with nine kills and three solo blocks. Abby Scarbrough and Bree Pardy added five kills each, with Pardy adding nine digs and Scarbrough contributing two aces and two solo blocks. Maggie Winders finished with 26 assists, five digs and two aces.
Tonia Barnes led Trumann (1-1) with nine kills, also adding seven digs. Jealyn Craig had a double-double of 13 assists and 10 digs, while Madilyn Henley passed for 12 digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-14, 25-16, led by Camille Crawford’s two aces. Ella Reed added 12 assists and two aces, while Lia Bunch finished with four kills.