BROOKLAND — Jonesboro rallied to defeat Brookland 16-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-10 in a five-set high school volleyball match Tuesday.

Hope Huckabee led the Lady Hurricane (2-0) in kills with 10, also producing six blocks, 22 digs and three aces on 16-of-17 serving. Sydney Parker added nine kills, three blocks and 14 digs.